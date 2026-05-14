تحولت ليلة زفاف كان من المفترض أن تكون الأجمل في حياة «نازيلا دوياناس»، إلى مأساة صدمت الرأي العام البرازيلي، بعد أن تحول عريسها في لحظات من «شريك حياة» إلى «قاتل محترف» أنهى حياتها بدم بارد وأمام الجميع.
رصاص الغدر في «ليلة العرس»
الواقعة الصادمة بدأت بشجار عنيف اندلع بين العروس (34 عاماً) وزوجها «دانييل ماريينهو» (55 عاماً)، وهو عنصر في الحرس البلدي. وفي تطور مخيف، استل الزوج سلاحه الوظيفي وأطلق النار على زوجته وسط ذهول المعازيم، لكن البشاعة لم تتوقف هنا، إذ فر العريس ثم عاد مجدداً ليطلق رصاصات قاتلة على العروس وهي تصارع الموت، ليتأكد من وفاتها.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن العروس الراحلة هي أم لثلاثة أطفال من علاقة سابقة، وقد نجح أفراد عائلتها في تهريبهم وإخراجهم من موقع الحفل قبل أن تتفاقم الأمور، لتنجو الأرواح الصغيرة من رؤية مشهد مقتل والدتهم بالفستان الأبيض.
وبشكل يثير الريبة، قام الجاني بالاتصال بنفسه بجهة عمله (الحرس البلدي) للإبلاغ عن جريمته، قبل أن يتم إلقاء القبض عليه ومصادرة سلاحه وفوارغ الرصاص التي ملأت قاعة الاحتفال. من جهتها، أعلنت السلطات البرازيلية وضع المتهم قيد الحجز الاحتياطي بتهمة «القتل العمد»، وسط حالة من الغضب الشعبي العارم.
وأعربت قيادة الحرس البلدي عن صدمتها وأسفها لتورط أحد عناصرها في هذه الجريمة النكراء، مؤكدة تعاونها الكامل مع القضاء. وبينما كانت الورود تزين القاعة، تحولت الذكرى إلى دماء وتحقيقات تبحث عن السر وراء هذا الحقد الذي أنهى «ليلة العمر» في دقائق.
The wedding night that was supposed to be the most beautiful in the life of "Nazila Doyanas" turned into a tragedy that shocked Brazilian public opinion, after her groom transformed in moments from "life partner" to "professional killer" who ended her life coldly and in front of everyone.
The Betrayal Bullet on "Wedding Night"
The shocking incident began with a violent argument that erupted between the bride (34 years old) and her husband "Daniel Marienho" (55 years old), a member of the municipal guard. In a frightening turn of events, the husband drew his service weapon and shot his wife in the midst of the guests' astonishment, but the horror did not stop there, as the groom fled and then returned to fire fatal shots at the bride as she struggled for her life, ensuring her death.
Investigations revealed that the deceased bride was a mother of three children from a previous relationship, and her family members succeeded in smuggling them out of the wedding venue before things escalated, saving the young lives from witnessing the scene of their mother’s murder in her white dress.
In a suspicious manner, the perpetrator himself contacted his workplace (the municipal guard) to report his crime before being arrested and having his weapon and the spent cartridges that filled the celebration hall confiscated. For its part, Brazilian authorities announced that the accused was placed in provisional detention on charges of "premeditated murder," amid a state of widespread public outrage.
The leadership of the municipal guard expressed its shock and regret over the involvement of one of its members in this heinous crime, confirming its full cooperation with the judiciary. While flowers adorned the hall, the memory turned into blood and investigations sought the reason behind this hatred that ended the "night of a lifetime" in minutes.