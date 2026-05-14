The wedding night that was supposed to be the most beautiful in the life of "Nazila Doyanas" turned into a tragedy that shocked Brazilian public opinion, after her groom transformed in moments from "life partner" to "professional killer" who ended her life coldly and in front of everyone.

The Betrayal Bullet on "Wedding Night"

The shocking incident began with a violent argument that erupted between the bride (34 years old) and her husband "Daniel Marienho" (55 years old), a member of the municipal guard. In a frightening turn of events, the husband drew his service weapon and shot his wife in the midst of the guests' astonishment, but the horror did not stop there, as the groom fled and then returned to fire fatal shots at the bride as she struggled for her life, ensuring her death.

Investigations revealed that the deceased bride was a mother of three children from a previous relationship, and her family members succeeded in smuggling them out of the wedding venue before things escalated, saving the young lives from witnessing the scene of their mother’s murder in her white dress.

In a suspicious manner, the perpetrator himself contacted his workplace (the municipal guard) to report his crime before being arrested and having his weapon and the spent cartridges that filled the celebration hall confiscated. For its part, Brazilian authorities announced that the accused was placed in provisional detention on charges of "premeditated murder," amid a state of widespread public outrage.

The leadership of the municipal guard expressed its shock and regret over the involvement of one of its members in this heinous crime, confirming its full cooperation with the judiciary. While flowers adorned the hall, the memory turned into blood and investigations sought the reason behind this hatred that ended the "night of a lifetime" in minutes.