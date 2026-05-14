تحولت ليلة زفاف كان من المفترض أن تكون الأجمل في حياة «نازيلا دوياناس»، إلى مأساة صدمت الرأي العام البرازيلي، بعد أن تحول عريسها في لحظات من «شريك حياة» إلى «قاتل محترف» أنهى حياتها بدم بارد وأمام الجميع.

رصاص الغدر في «ليلة العرس»

الواقعة الصادمة بدأت بشجار عنيف اندلع بين العروس (34 عاماً) وزوجها «دانييل ماريينهو» (55 عاماً)، وهو عنصر في الحرس البلدي. وفي تطور مخيف، استل الزوج سلاحه الوظيفي وأطلق النار على زوجته وسط ذهول المعازيم، لكن البشاعة لم تتوقف هنا، إذ فر العريس ثم عاد مجدداً ليطلق رصاصات قاتلة على العروس وهي تصارع الموت، ليتأكد من وفاتها.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن العروس الراحلة هي أم لثلاثة أطفال من علاقة سابقة، وقد نجح أفراد عائلتها في تهريبهم وإخراجهم من موقع الحفل قبل أن تتفاقم الأمور، لتنجو الأرواح الصغيرة من رؤية مشهد مقتل والدتهم بالفستان الأبيض.

وبشكل يثير الريبة، قام الجاني بالاتصال بنفسه بجهة عمله (الحرس البلدي) للإبلاغ عن جريمته، قبل أن يتم إلقاء القبض عليه ومصادرة سلاحه وفوارغ الرصاص التي ملأت قاعة الاحتفال. من جهتها، أعلنت السلطات البرازيلية وضع المتهم قيد الحجز الاحتياطي بتهمة «القتل العمد»، وسط حالة من الغضب الشعبي العارم.

وأعربت قيادة الحرس البلدي عن صدمتها وأسفها لتورط أحد عناصرها في هذه الجريمة النكراء، مؤكدة تعاونها الكامل مع القضاء. وبينما كانت الورود تزين القاعة، تحولت الذكرى إلى دماء وتحقيقات تبحث عن السر وراء هذا الحقد الذي أنهى «ليلة العمر» في دقائق.