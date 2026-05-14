فيما وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اجتماعه مع نظيره الصيني، شي جين بينغ، بأنه «رائع»، يتحرك ترمب برفقة الوفد المرافق له من مساعدين وعناصر أمن ومسؤولين في بكين، بلا هواتف شخصية.
أجهزة «نظيفة» ومؤقتة
وبحسب مسؤولين حاليين وسابقين، يعتمد الوفد الأمريكي خلال الزيارة على أجهزة «نظيفة» ومؤقتة، تشمل هواتف وحواسيب محمولة معدّة خصيصًا لتقليل مخاطر الاختراق أو المراقبة الإلكترونية، في ظل اعتبار الصين واحدة من أكثر البيئات الرقمية مراقبة في العالم.
وتفرض هذه الإجراءات الأمنية قيودًا كبيرة على الاتصالات اليومية، إذ تُدار الرسائل والمحادثات عبر قنوات مؤمنة ومحدودة، فيما تُعطل خدمات التخزين السحابي وتختفي جهات الاتصال المعتادة، ما يدفع بعض المسؤولين للعمل لأيام دون استخدام بصمتهم الرقمية التقليدية.
وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز، قال المسؤول السابق في جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية بيل غايج، إن «الصين تُعد دولة مراقبة جماعية»، موضحًا أن الإحاطات الأمنية للمسؤولين الأمريكيين تبدأ قبل وصول الرئيس، وتتضمن تحذيرات واضحة بأن كل شيء قد يكون خاضعًا للرصد.
من جهتها، أكدت المديرة السابقة لتقنية المعلومات في البيت الأبيض وخبيرة الأمن السيبراني تيريزا بايتون، أن المسؤولين يُطلب منهم التصرف على أساس أن جميع تحركاتهم واتصالاتهم – سواء المباشرة أو الرقمية – يمكن مراقبتها.
خبراء الأمن السيبراني يحذرون
ويحذر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من استخدام أي بنية تحتية محلية غير موثوقة، بما في ذلك منافذ الشحن العامة أو شبكات الإنترنت في الفنادق، بسبب مخاطر ما يُعرف بـ«سرقة البيانات عبر الشحن» أو «Juice Jacking»، وهي تقنية تسمح بزرع برمجيات خبيثة أو سحب البيانات عبر منافذ USB المخترقة.
ولذلك، يحمل المسؤولون الأمريكيون عادة معدات شحن معتمدة وبطاريات خارجية وأجهزة اتصال حكومية خاصة، بدلًا من الاعتماد على تجهيزات محلية داخل الصين.
كما يتم تجهيز بعض الأجهزة بما يسمى «الصورة الذهبية»، وهي نسخة رقمية مرجعية تمكّن فرق الأمن من مقارنة حالة الجهاز قبل وبعد الاستخدام لاكتشاف أي محاولات اختراق أو تعديل.
وعند الحاجة لإجراء محادثات حساسة، يعتمد الوفد الأمريكي على غرف اتصالات آمنة مؤقتة تُعرف باسم «SCIF»، وهي منشآت مصممة لمنع التنصت والمراقبة الإلكترونية، ويمكن تجهيزها داخل الفنادق أو المواقع الخاضعة للحماية خلال الزيارات الدبلوماسية.
وتعيد إجراءات الوفد الرئاسي إلى أساليب عمل أكثر تقليدية، حيث تصبح الوثائق الورقية أكثر حضورًا، بينما تخضع الاتصالات الرقمية لرقابة وتنظيم صارمين.
تجسس إلكتروني
وتأتي هذه المخاوف الأمنية في ظل تصاعد التحذيرات الأمريكية من عمليات تجسس إلكتروني مرتبطة بالصين، استهدفت – بحسب واشنطن – مؤسسات حكومية وبنى تحتية وشبكات اتصالات أمريكية خلال السنوات الماضية.
وكانت قضية «المنطاد الصيني» التي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا عام 2023 قد زادت من حدة التوتر بين البلدين، بعدما أعلنت الولايات المتحدة إسقاط منطاد قالت إنه كان ينفذ مهمات تجسس فوق مواقع عسكرية حساسة، كما حذرت السلطات الأمريكية أخيرا من مجموعات قرصنة مرتبطة ببكين، مثل (Volt Typhoon) و(Salt Typhoon)، والمتهمة باستهداف البنية التحتية الحيوية وشبكات الاتصالات الأمريكية.
مراسم استقبال ترمب
وشهدت ساحة «قاعة الشعب الكبرى» في بكين مراسم استقبال رسمية ضخمة، تضمنت فرقة نحاسية ووحدات عسكرية وأطفالاً يلوحون بالأعلام الأمريكية والصينية، قبل أن يتصافح الزعيمان ويتبادلا الأحاديث الودية أمام وسائل الإعلام.
وقال شي إن «العلاقة المستقرة بين البلدين مفيدة للعالم»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن نكون شركاء لا خصوماً». فيما وصف ترمب الرئيس الصيني بأنه «صديق وقائد عظيم»، مؤكداً أن الخلافات بينهما كانت دائماً قابلة للحل، وأن واشنطن «تتطلع إلى مستقبل رائع مع الصين».
وتعد هذه أول قمة مباشرة بين الزعيمين منذ أكتوبر الماضي، وأول زيارة لرئيس أمريكي إلى الصين منذ زيارة ترمب لبكين عام 2017.
ماسك وتيم كوك وهوانغ في بكين
وشهدت القمة حضور عدد من كبار التنفيذيين الأمريكيين، بينهم الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إيلون ماسك، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إنفيديا جنسن هوانغ، إضافة إلى الرئيس التنفيذي المغادر لشركة أبل تيم كوك.
ويعكس الحضور أهمية السوق الصينية للشركات الأمريكية، خصوصاً مع سعي «إنفيديا» إلى بيع مزيد من الرقائق الإلكترونية المتطورة داخل الصين.
إيران وظلال هرمز
ورغم تركيز القمة على الاقتصاد، فإن الحرب الأمريكية- الإيرانية ألقت بظلالها على المحادثات، خصوصاً مع استمرار التعثر في المفاوضات المتعلقة بمضيق هرمز.
وقال ترمب إن الهدنة التي أوقفت المواجهة المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران منذ أبريل الماضي أصبحت «على أجهزة الإنعاش»، في إشارة إلى هشاشتها.
ويرى خبراء أن انشغال واشنطن بالشرق الأوسط واستخدامها المكثف للذخائر في المواجهة مع إيران قد يضعف استعدادها لأي مواجهة مستقبلية مع الصين.
في المقابل، تعتمد بكين بشكل كبير على نفط الشرق الأوسط، وتعد أكبر مشترٍ للنفط الإيراني عالمياً، ما يجعلها شديدة الحساسية تجاه أي اضطراب يهدد حركة النفط العالمية أو الاقتصاد الإيراني.
وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن واشنطن أوضحت لبكين أن «أي دعم لإيران سيضر بالعلاقات الثنائية»، معرباً عن أمله في أن تلعب الصين «دوراً أكثر نشاطاً» في احتواء الأزمة.
تايوان.. الملف الأكثر حساسية
وبرز ملف تايوان كأحد أكثر القضايا حساسية خلال القمة، إذ تؤكد الصين باستمرار أنها تسعى إلى «إعادة توحيد» الجزيرة، ولم تستبعد استخدام القوة لتحقيق ذلك.
في المقابل، قدمت الولايات المتحدة مليارات الدولارات دعماً عسكرياً لتايوان، مع تمسكها بسياسة الغموض بشأن التدخل العسكري المباشر في حال اندلاع حرب مع الصين.
ويخشى بعض التايوانيين من أن يتحول الدعم الأمريكي للجزيرة إلى ورقة تفاوض ضمن أي تفاهمات مستقبلية بين ترمب وبكين، خصوصاً أن تايوان تهيمن على إنتاج الرقائق الإلكترونية الأكثر تطوراً في العالم.
While U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "wonderful," Trump is moving with his accompanying delegation of aides, security personnel, and officials in Beijing without personal phones.
“Clean” and Temporary Devices
According to current and former officials, the U.S. delegation relies on “clean” and temporary devices during the visit, including phones and laptops specifically designed to minimize the risks of hacking or electronic surveillance, given that China is considered one of the most monitored digital environments in the world.
These security measures impose significant restrictions on daily communications, as messages and conversations are managed through secure and limited channels, while cloud storage services are disabled and usual contacts disappear, forcing some officials to operate for days without using their traditional digital fingerprints.
According to Fox News, former U.S. Secret Service official Bill Gage stated that “China is a surveillance state,” explaining that security briefings for U.S. officials begin before the president's arrival and include clear warnings that everything may be subject to monitoring.
For her part, former White House Chief Information Officer and cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton confirmed that officials are instructed to act as if all their movements and communications—whether direct or digital—can be monitored.
Cybersecurity Experts Warn
Cybersecurity experts warn against using any unreliable local infrastructure, including public charging ports or hotel internet networks, due to the risks associated with what is known as “data theft via charging” or “Juice Jacking,” a technique that allows for the implantation of malware or data extraction through compromised USB ports.
Therefore, U.S. officials typically carry approved charging equipment, external batteries, and special government communication devices, instead of relying on local equipment within China.
Some devices are also equipped with what is called a “golden image,” which is a reference digital copy that enables security teams to compare the device's status before and after use to detect any attempts at hacking or modification.
When sensitive conversations need to take place, the U.S. delegation relies on temporary secure communication rooms known as “SCIFs,” which are facilities designed to prevent eavesdropping and electronic surveillance, and can be set up inside hotels or secure locations during diplomatic visits.
The delegation's procedures revert to more traditional working methods, where paper documents become more prevalent, while digital communications are subject to strict oversight and regulation.
Electronic Espionage
These security concerns come amid rising U.S. warnings about electronic espionage linked to China, which has targeted—according to Washington—government institutions, infrastructure, and U.S. communication networks in recent years.
The issue of the “Chinese balloon,” which sparked widespread controversy in 2023, heightened tensions between the two countries after the United States announced it shot down a balloon it claimed was conducting espionage missions over sensitive military sites. Additionally, U.S. authorities recently warned of hacking groups linked to Beijing, such as (Volt Typhoon) and (Salt Typhoon), accused of targeting critical infrastructure and U.S. communication networks.
Trump's Reception Ceremony
The “Great Hall of the People” in Beijing witnessed a grand official reception ceremony, featuring a brass band, military units, and children waving American and Chinese flags, before the two leaders shook hands and exchanged friendly remarks in front of the media.
Xi stated that “a stable relationship between the two countries is beneficial for the world,” adding, “We should be partners, not adversaries.” Meanwhile, Trump described the Chinese president as “a great friend and leader,” affirming that their differences have always been resolvable, and that Washington “looks forward to a wonderful future with China.”
This is the first direct summit between the two leaders since last October and the first visit by a U.S. president to China since Trump's visit to Beijing in 2017.
Musk, Tim Cook, and Huang in Beijing
The summit saw the attendance of several senior American executives, including CEO Elon Musk, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, as well as outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook.
This attendance reflects the importance of the Chinese market for American companies, especially as “NVIDIA” seeks to sell more advanced chips within China.
Iran and the Shadows of Hormuz
Despite the summit's focus on the economy, the U.S.-Iranian war cast a shadow over the discussions, particularly with the ongoing stalemate in negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump stated that the truce that halted direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran since last April is now “on life support,” referring to its fragility.
Experts believe that Washington's preoccupation with the Middle East and its extensive use of munitions in the confrontation with Iran may weaken its readiness for any future confrontation with China.
Conversely, Beijing relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and is the world's largest buyer of Iranian oil, making it highly sensitive to any disruption that threatens global oil movement or the Iranian economy.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington has made it clear to Beijing that “any support for Iran will harm bilateral relations,” expressing hope that China will play “a more active role” in containing the crisis.
Taiwan: The Most Sensitive Issue
The Taiwan issue emerged as one of the most sensitive topics during the summit, as China continuously asserts its aim to “reunify” the island and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve that.
In contrast, the United States has provided billions of dollars in military support to Taiwan while maintaining a policy of ambiguity regarding direct military intervention in the event of a war with China.
Some Taiwanese fear that U.S. support for the island could become a bargaining chip in any future agreements between Trump and Beijing, especially since Taiwan dominates the production of the most advanced electronic chips in the world.