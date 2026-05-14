فيما وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اجتماعه مع نظيره الصيني، شي جين بينغ، بأنه «رائع»، يتحرك ترمب برفقة الوفد المرافق له من مساعدين وعناصر أمن ومسؤولين في بكين، بلا هواتف شخصية.


أجهزة «نظيفة» ومؤقتة


وبحسب مسؤولين حاليين وسابقين، يعتمد الوفد الأمريكي خلال الزيارة على أجهزة «نظيفة» ومؤقتة، تشمل هواتف وحواسيب محمولة معدّة خصيصًا لتقليل مخاطر الاختراق أو المراقبة الإلكترونية، في ظل اعتبار الصين واحدة من أكثر البيئات الرقمية مراقبة في العالم.


وتفرض هذه الإجراءات الأمنية قيودًا كبيرة على الاتصالات اليومية، إذ تُدار الرسائل والمحادثات عبر قنوات مؤمنة ومحدودة، فيما تُعطل خدمات التخزين السحابي وتختفي جهات الاتصال المعتادة، ما يدفع بعض المسؤولين للعمل لأيام دون استخدام بصمتهم الرقمية التقليدية.


وبحسب شبكة فوكس نيوز، قال المسؤول السابق في جهاز الخدمة السرية الأمريكية بيل غايج، إن «الصين تُعد دولة مراقبة جماعية»، موضحًا أن الإحاطات الأمنية للمسؤولين الأمريكيين تبدأ قبل وصول الرئيس، وتتضمن تحذيرات واضحة بأن كل شيء قد يكون خاضعًا للرصد.


من جهتها، أكدت المديرة السابقة لتقنية المعلومات في البيت الأبيض وخبيرة الأمن السيبراني تيريزا بايتون، أن المسؤولين يُطلب منهم التصرف على أساس أن جميع تحركاتهم واتصالاتهم – سواء المباشرة أو الرقمية – يمكن مراقبتها.


خبراء الأمن السيبراني يحذرون


ويحذر خبراء الأمن السيبراني من استخدام أي بنية تحتية محلية غير موثوقة، بما في ذلك منافذ الشحن العامة أو شبكات الإنترنت في الفنادق، بسبب مخاطر ما يُعرف بـ«سرقة البيانات عبر الشحن» أو «Juice Jacking»، وهي تقنية تسمح بزرع برمجيات خبيثة أو سحب البيانات عبر منافذ USB المخترقة.


ولذلك، يحمل المسؤولون الأمريكيون عادة معدات شحن معتمدة وبطاريات خارجية وأجهزة اتصال حكومية خاصة، بدلًا من الاعتماد على تجهيزات محلية داخل الصين.


كما يتم تجهيز بعض الأجهزة بما يسمى «الصورة الذهبية»، وهي نسخة رقمية مرجعية تمكّن فرق الأمن من مقارنة حالة الجهاز قبل وبعد الاستخدام لاكتشاف أي محاولات اختراق أو تعديل.


وعند الحاجة لإجراء محادثات حساسة، يعتمد الوفد الأمريكي على غرف اتصالات آمنة مؤقتة تُعرف باسم «SCIF»، وهي منشآت مصممة لمنع التنصت والمراقبة الإلكترونية، ويمكن تجهيزها داخل الفنادق أو المواقع الخاضعة للحماية خلال الزيارات الدبلوماسية.


وتعيد إجراءات الوفد الرئاسي إلى أساليب عمل أكثر تقليدية، حيث تصبح الوثائق الورقية أكثر حضورًا، بينما تخضع الاتصالات الرقمية لرقابة وتنظيم صارمين.


تجسس إلكتروني


وتأتي هذه المخاوف الأمنية في ظل تصاعد التحذيرات الأمريكية من عمليات تجسس إلكتروني مرتبطة بالصين، استهدفت – بحسب واشنطن – مؤسسات حكومية وبنى تحتية وشبكات اتصالات أمريكية خلال السنوات الماضية.


وكانت قضية «المنطاد الصيني» التي أثارت جدلًا واسعًا عام 2023 قد زادت من حدة التوتر بين البلدين، بعدما أعلنت الولايات المتحدة إسقاط منطاد قالت إنه كان ينفذ مهمات تجسس فوق مواقع عسكرية حساسة، كما حذرت السلطات الأمريكية أخيرا من مجموعات قرصنة مرتبطة ببكين، مثل (Volt Typhoon) و(Salt Typhoon)، والمتهمة باستهداف البنية التحتية الحيوية وشبكات الاتصالات الأمريكية.


مراسم استقبال ترمب


وشهدت ساحة «قاعة الشعب الكبرى» في بكين مراسم استقبال رسمية ضخمة، تضمنت فرقة نحاسية ووحدات عسكرية وأطفالاً يلوحون بالأعلام الأمريكية والصينية، قبل أن يتصافح الزعيمان ويتبادلا الأحاديث الودية أمام وسائل الإعلام.


وقال شي إن «العلاقة المستقرة بين البلدين مفيدة للعالم»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن نكون شركاء لا خصوماً». فيما وصف ترمب الرئيس الصيني بأنه «صديق وقائد عظيم»، مؤكداً أن الخلافات بينهما كانت دائماً قابلة للحل، وأن واشنطن «تتطلع إلى مستقبل رائع مع الصين».


وتعد هذه أول قمة مباشرة بين الزعيمين منذ أكتوبر الماضي، وأول زيارة لرئيس أمريكي إلى الصين منذ زيارة ترمب لبكين عام 2017.


ماسك وتيم كوك وهوانغ في بكين


وشهدت القمة حضور عدد من كبار التنفيذيين الأمريكيين، بينهم الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إيلون ماسك، والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة إنفيديا جنسن هوانغ، إضافة إلى الرئيس التنفيذي المغادر لشركة أبل تيم كوك.


ويعكس الحضور أهمية السوق الصينية للشركات الأمريكية، خصوصاً مع سعي «إنفيديا» إلى بيع مزيد من الرقائق الإلكترونية المتطورة داخل الصين.


إيران وظلال هرمز


ورغم تركيز القمة على الاقتصاد، فإن الحرب الأمريكية- الإيرانية ألقت بظلالها على المحادثات، خصوصاً مع استمرار التعثر في المفاوضات المتعلقة بمضيق هرمز.


وقال ترمب إن الهدنة التي أوقفت المواجهة المباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران منذ أبريل الماضي أصبحت «على أجهزة الإنعاش»، في إشارة إلى هشاشتها.


ويرى خبراء أن انشغال واشنطن بالشرق الأوسط واستخدامها المكثف للذخائر في المواجهة مع إيران قد يضعف استعدادها لأي مواجهة مستقبلية مع الصين.


في المقابل، تعتمد بكين بشكل كبير على نفط الشرق الأوسط، وتعد أكبر مشترٍ للنفط الإيراني عالمياً، ما يجعلها شديدة الحساسية تجاه أي اضطراب يهدد حركة النفط العالمية أو الاقتصاد الإيراني.


وقال وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إن واشنطن أوضحت لبكين أن «أي دعم لإيران سيضر بالعلاقات الثنائية»، معرباً عن أمله في أن تلعب الصين «دوراً أكثر نشاطاً» في احتواء الأزمة.


تايوان.. الملف الأكثر حساسية


وبرز ملف تايوان كأحد أكثر القضايا حساسية خلال القمة، إذ تؤكد الصين باستمرار أنها تسعى إلى «إعادة توحيد» الجزيرة، ولم تستبعد استخدام القوة لتحقيق ذلك.


في المقابل، قدمت الولايات المتحدة مليارات الدولارات دعماً عسكرياً لتايوان، مع تمسكها بسياسة الغموض بشأن التدخل العسكري المباشر في حال اندلاع حرب مع الصين.


ويخشى بعض التايوانيين من أن يتحول الدعم الأمريكي للجزيرة إلى ورقة تفاوض ضمن أي تفاهمات مستقبلية بين ترمب وبكين، خصوصاً أن تايوان تهيمن على إنتاج الرقائق الإلكترونية الأكثر تطوراً في العالم.