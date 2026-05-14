While U.S. President Donald Trump described his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as "wonderful," Trump is moving with his accompanying delegation of aides, security personnel, and officials in Beijing without personal phones.



“Clean” and Temporary Devices



According to current and former officials, the U.S. delegation relies on “clean” and temporary devices during the visit, including phones and laptops specifically designed to minimize the risks of hacking or electronic surveillance, given that China is considered one of the most monitored digital environments in the world.



These security measures impose significant restrictions on daily communications, as messages and conversations are managed through secure and limited channels, while cloud storage services are disabled and usual contacts disappear, forcing some officials to operate for days without using their traditional digital fingerprints.



According to Fox News, former U.S. Secret Service official Bill Gage stated that “China is a surveillance state,” explaining that security briefings for U.S. officials begin before the president's arrival and include clear warnings that everything may be subject to monitoring.



For her part, former White House Chief Information Officer and cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton confirmed that officials are instructed to act as if all their movements and communications—whether direct or digital—can be monitored.



Cybersecurity Experts Warn



Cybersecurity experts warn against using any unreliable local infrastructure, including public charging ports or hotel internet networks, due to the risks associated with what is known as “data theft via charging” or “Juice Jacking,” a technique that allows for the implantation of malware or data extraction through compromised USB ports.



Therefore, U.S. officials typically carry approved charging equipment, external batteries, and special government communication devices, instead of relying on local equipment within China.



Some devices are also equipped with what is called a “golden image,” which is a reference digital copy that enables security teams to compare the device's status before and after use to detect any attempts at hacking or modification.



When sensitive conversations need to take place, the U.S. delegation relies on temporary secure communication rooms known as “SCIFs,” which are facilities designed to prevent eavesdropping and electronic surveillance, and can be set up inside hotels or secure locations during diplomatic visits.



The delegation's procedures revert to more traditional working methods, where paper documents become more prevalent, while digital communications are subject to strict oversight and regulation.



Electronic Espionage



These security concerns come amid rising U.S. warnings about electronic espionage linked to China, which has targeted—according to Washington—government institutions, infrastructure, and U.S. communication networks in recent years.



The issue of the “Chinese balloon,” which sparked widespread controversy in 2023, heightened tensions between the two countries after the United States announced it shot down a balloon it claimed was conducting espionage missions over sensitive military sites. Additionally, U.S. authorities recently warned of hacking groups linked to Beijing, such as (Volt Typhoon) and (Salt Typhoon), accused of targeting critical infrastructure and U.S. communication networks.



Trump's Reception Ceremony



The “Great Hall of the People” in Beijing witnessed a grand official reception ceremony, featuring a brass band, military units, and children waving American and Chinese flags, before the two leaders shook hands and exchanged friendly remarks in front of the media.



Xi stated that “a stable relationship between the two countries is beneficial for the world,” adding, “We should be partners, not adversaries.” Meanwhile, Trump described the Chinese president as “a great friend and leader,” affirming that their differences have always been resolvable, and that Washington “looks forward to a wonderful future with China.”



This is the first direct summit between the two leaders since last October and the first visit by a U.S. president to China since Trump's visit to Beijing in 2017.



Musk, Tim Cook, and Huang in Beijing



The summit saw the attendance of several senior American executives, including CEO Elon Musk, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, as well as outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook.



This attendance reflects the importance of the Chinese market for American companies, especially as “NVIDIA” seeks to sell more advanced chips within China.



Iran and the Shadows of Hormuz



Despite the summit's focus on the economy, the U.S.-Iranian war cast a shadow over the discussions, particularly with the ongoing stalemate in negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz.



Trump stated that the truce that halted direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran since last April is now “on life support,” referring to its fragility.



Experts believe that Washington's preoccupation with the Middle East and its extensive use of munitions in the confrontation with Iran may weaken its readiness for any future confrontation with China.



Conversely, Beijing relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and is the world's largest buyer of Iranian oil, making it highly sensitive to any disruption that threatens global oil movement or the Iranian economy.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington has made it clear to Beijing that “any support for Iran will harm bilateral relations,” expressing hope that China will play “a more active role” in containing the crisis.



Taiwan: The Most Sensitive Issue



The Taiwan issue emerged as one of the most sensitive topics during the summit, as China continuously asserts its aim to “reunify” the island and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve that.



In contrast, the United States has provided billions of dollars in military support to Taiwan while maintaining a policy of ambiguity regarding direct military intervention in the event of a war with China.



Some Taiwanese fear that U.S. support for the island could become a bargaining chip in any future agreements between Trump and Beijing, especially since Taiwan dominates the production of the most advanced electronic chips in the world.