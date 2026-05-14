أعلن وزير الطاقة والمناجم في كوبا فيسنتي دي لا أو ليفي أن مخزونات الديزل وزيت الوقود في البلاد نفدت تماماً، في وقت تواجه فيه العاصمة هافانا أسوأ موجة انقطاعات متكررة للكهرباء منذ عقود، وذلك في ظل الحصار الأمريكي الذي خنق إمدادات الوقود إلى الجزيرة.

انقطاعات الكهرباء


وذكر الوزير أن انقطاعات التيار الكهربائي زادت بشكل كبير هذا الأسبوع والأسبوع الماضي في أنحاء هافانا، إذ تظل أحياء كثيرة بدون كهرباء لمدة 20 إلى 22 ساعة في اليوم، مما زاد من التوتر في مدينة منهكة بالفعل بسبب نقص الغذاء والوقود والأدوية.


وأضاف أن الشبكة الوطنية تعمل بالكامل على النفط الخام المحلي والغاز الطبيعي والطاقة المتجددة.


وقال دي لا أو ليفي: «إن كوبا قامت بتركيب ألواح طاقة شمسية بقدرة 1300 ميغاوات على مدار العامين الماضيين، لكن جزءاً كبيراً من هذه الطاقة يضيع بسبب عدم استقرار الشبكة وسط نقص الوقود، مما يقلل من الكفاءة والإنتاج».


وأفاد الوزير أن كوبا منفتحة على أي شخص يرغب في بيع الوقود لنا.