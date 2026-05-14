أعلن وزير الطاقة والمناجم في كوبا فيسنتي دي لا أو ليفي أن مخزونات الديزل وزيت الوقود في البلاد نفدت تماماً، في وقت تواجه فيه العاصمة هافانا أسوأ موجة انقطاعات متكررة للكهرباء منذ عقود، وذلك في ظل الحصار الأمريكي الذي خنق إمدادات الوقود إلى الجزيرة.
انقطاعات الكهرباء
وذكر الوزير أن انقطاعات التيار الكهربائي زادت بشكل كبير هذا الأسبوع والأسبوع الماضي في أنحاء هافانا، إذ تظل أحياء كثيرة بدون كهرباء لمدة 20 إلى 22 ساعة في اليوم، مما زاد من التوتر في مدينة منهكة بالفعل بسبب نقص الغذاء والوقود والأدوية.
وأضاف أن الشبكة الوطنية تعمل بالكامل على النفط الخام المحلي والغاز الطبيعي والطاقة المتجددة.
وقال دي لا أو ليفي: «إن كوبا قامت بتركيب ألواح طاقة شمسية بقدرة 1300 ميغاوات على مدار العامين الماضيين، لكن جزءاً كبيراً من هذه الطاقة يضيع بسبب عدم استقرار الشبكة وسط نقص الوقود، مما يقلل من الكفاءة والإنتاج».
وأفاد الوزير أن كوبا منفتحة على أي شخص يرغب في بيع الوقود لنا.
The Minister of Energy and Mines in Cuba, Vicente de la O Levy, announced that the country's diesel and fuel oil stocks have completely run out, at a time when the capital, Havana, is facing the worst wave of repeated power outages in decades, amid the American blockade that has strangled fuel supplies to the island.
Power Outages
The minister noted that power outages have significantly increased this week and last week across Havana, with many neighborhoods remaining without electricity for 20 to 22 hours a day, which has heightened tensions in a city already exhausted by shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.
He added that the national grid is fully operating on local crude oil, natural gas, and renewable energy.
De la O Levy stated, "Cuba has installed solar panels with a capacity of 1,300 megawatts over the past two years, but a large portion of this energy is wasted due to the instability of the grid amid fuel shortages, which reduces efficiency and production."
The minister reported that Cuba is open to anyone who wishes to sell fuel to us.