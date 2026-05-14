The Minister of Energy and Mines in Cuba, Vicente de la O Levy, announced that the country's diesel and fuel oil stocks have completely run out, at a time when the capital, Havana, is facing the worst wave of repeated power outages in decades, amid the American blockade that has strangled fuel supplies to the island.



Power Outages



The minister noted that power outages have significantly increased this week and last week across Havana, with many neighborhoods remaining without electricity for 20 to 22 hours a day, which has heightened tensions in a city already exhausted by shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.



He added that the national grid is fully operating on local crude oil, natural gas, and renewable energy.



De la O Levy stated, "Cuba has installed solar panels with a capacity of 1,300 megawatts over the past two years, but a large portion of this energy is wasted due to the instability of the grid amid fuel shortages, which reduces efficiency and production."



The minister reported that Cuba is open to anyone who wishes to sell fuel to us.