عادت حادثة «الصفعة الشهيرة» التي وُجهت للرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون من زوجته بريجيت ماكرون إلى واجهة الجدل مجدداً، بعد تحقيق صحافي زعم أن الواقعة لم تكن «مزاحاً عابراً» كما أعلن قصر الإليزيه سابقاً، بل جاءت على خلفية توترات زوجية مرتبطة برسائل خاصة بعثها ماكرون إلى الممثلة الفرنسية - الإيرانية غولشيفته فرهاني.

«باريس ماتش» تشكك في رواية الإليزيه

وكشف الصحفي فلوريان تارديف، في تحقيق نشرته مجلة باريس ماتش، أن رواية الإليزيه بشأن «لحظة ود ومزاح» داخل الطائرة الرئاسية لا تعكس حقيقة ما جرى، مؤكداً أن الحادثة جاءت بعد اكتشاف بريجيت رسائل وصفها بأنها «تجاوزت الحدود».

وبحسب ما أورده التحقيق، فإن بريجيت، التي تكبر ماكرون بأكثر من 25 عاماً، غضبت بعد اطلاعها على رسالة بعثها الرئيس الفرنسي إلى فرهاني يثني فيها على جمالها، متضمّنة عبارات مثل: «أجدكِ جميلة جداً».

«علاقة أفلاطونية» ورسائل مثيرة

وزعم تارديف أن العلاقة بين ماكرون والممثلة الفرنسية - الإيرانية كانت «أفلاطونية» واستمرت لأشهر عدة، إلا أن طبيعة الرسائل المتبادلة أثارت توتراً داخل القصر الرئاسي، وانعكست على العلاقة بين الرئيس الفرنسي وزوجته.

وأشار التحقيق إلى أن تلك الرسائل كانت الشرارة التي فجّرت المشادة الشهيرة على متن الطائرة الرئاسية أثناء وجود الوفد الفرنسي في مطار هانوي العام الماضي، وهي الواقعة التي تحولت آنذاك إلى مادة واسعة للتداول على مواقع التواصل ووسائل الإعلام العالمية.

نفي قاطع من بريجيت

في المقابل، نفت بريجيت ماكرون هذه الرواية بشكل كامل، فيما أكدت مصادر مقربة منها أن ما ورد في التحقيق «عارٍ من الصحة»، مشددة على أنه «لا يمكن لبريجيت العبث بهاتف زوجها أو تفتيش رسائله الشخصية»، في محاولة لنفي تفاصيل الرواية التي أعادت القضية إلى دائرة الضوء مجدداً.