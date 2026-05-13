

The incident of the "famous slap" directed at French President Emmanuel Macron by his wife Brigitte Macron has returned to the forefront of controversy once again, following a journalistic investigation that claimed the incident was not a "passing joke" as the Élysée Palace previously announced, but rather stemmed from marital tensions related to private messages Macron sent to French-Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani.

"Paris Match" Questions the Élysée's Narrative

Journalist Florian Tardif revealed in an investigation published by Paris Match that the Élysée's account of a "moment of affection and joking" inside the presidential plane does not reflect the reality of what happened, confirming that the incident occurred after Brigitte discovered messages that she described as "crossing the line."

According to the investigation, Brigitte, who is over 25 years older than Macron, became angry after reading a message the French president sent to Farahani praising her beauty, which included phrases like: "I find you very beautiful."

"Platonic Relationship" and Provocative Messages

Tardif claimed that the relationship between Macron and the French-Iranian actress was "platonic" and lasted for several months, but the nature of the exchanged messages created tension within the presidential palace, affecting the relationship between the French president and his wife.

The investigation noted that these messages were the spark that ignited the famous altercation aboard the presidential plane during the French delegation's visit to Hanoi last year, an incident that then became widely discussed on social media and global news outlets.

Brigitte's Strong Denial

In contrast, Brigitte Macron completely denied this narrative, while sources close to her confirmed that what was stated in the investigation is "untrue," emphasizing that "Brigitte cannot tamper with her husband's phone or search his personal messages," in an attempt to refute the details of the story that have brought the issue back into the spotlight.