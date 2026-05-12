The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait, in cooperation and security coordination with the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, announced the arrest of a fugitive defendant to complete his sentence and his handover at the Salmi border crossing.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry stated in a statement: "As part of the ongoing joint security cooperation and coordination between the State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the relevant security authorities were able to apprehend one of the fugitive defendants who had been sentenced in one of the cases, to complete the remaining duration of his sentence after leaving the country."

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed that the arrest operation was the result of joint security coordination, information exchange, and close cooperation between the relevant security authorities in the two brotherly countries, expressing its deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Interior in the sisterly Saudi Arabia, headed by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the prompt response and fruitful cooperation in apprehending and handing over the defendant, affirming that this cooperation embodies the solid security partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that a specialized investigation committee has been formed to examine the reasons and circumstances surrounding the defendant's departure in preparation for taking the necessary measures against those responsible, reaffirming that the law is applied to everyone without exception, and against anyone who dares to violate the law and escape justice.