أعلنت وزارة الداخلية في الكويت بالتعاون والتنسيق الأمني مع الجهات المختصة بالسعودية، ضبط متهم هارب لاستكمال مدة محكوميته واستلامه في منفذ السالمي.
وقالت الداخلية الكويتية في بيان: «في إطار التعاون الأمني المشترك والتنسيق المستمر بين دولة الكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، تمكنت الجهات الأمنية المختصة من ضبط أحد المتهمين الهاربين والمحكوم عليه في إحدى القضايا، لاستكمال مدة محكوميته المتبقية بعد خروجه من البلاد».
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أن عملية الضبط جاءت نتيجة التنسيق الأمني المشترك وتبادل المعلومات والتعاون الوثيق بين الجهات الأمنية المختصة في البلدين الشقيقين، معربةً عن بالغ شكرها وتقديرها لوزارة الداخلية في السعودية الشقيقة وعلى رأسها وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لسرعة الاستجابة والتعاون المثمر في ضبط وتسليم المتهم مؤكدةً أن هذا التعاون يجسد الشراكة الأمنية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين.
وأشارت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية إلى أنه تم تشكيل لجنة تحقيق مختصة للوقوف على أسباب وملابسات خروج المتهم تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيال المتسبب، وتأكيداً على أن القانون يطبق على الجميع دون استثناء، وعلى كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مخالفة القانون والهروب من العدالة.
The Ministry of Interior in Kuwait, in cooperation and security coordination with the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia, announced the arrest of a fugitive defendant to complete his sentence and his handover at the Salmi border crossing.
The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry stated in a statement: "As part of the ongoing joint security cooperation and coordination between the State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the relevant security authorities were able to apprehend one of the fugitive defendants who had been sentenced in one of the cases, to complete the remaining duration of his sentence after leaving the country."
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior confirmed that the arrest operation was the result of joint security coordination, information exchange, and close cooperation between the relevant security authorities in the two brotherly countries, expressing its deep gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Interior in the sisterly Saudi Arabia, headed by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for the prompt response and fruitful cooperation in apprehending and handing over the defendant, affirming that this cooperation embodies the solid security partnership between the two brotherly countries.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior indicated that a specialized investigation committee has been formed to examine the reasons and circumstances surrounding the defendant's departure in preparation for taking the necessary measures against those responsible, reaffirming that the law is applied to everyone without exception, and against anyone who dares to violate the law and escape justice.