أعلنت وزارة الداخلية في الكويت بالتعاون والتنسيق الأمني مع الجهات المختصة بالسعودية، ضبط متهم هارب لاستكمال مدة محكوميته واستلامه في منفذ السالمي.

وقالت الداخلية الكويتية في بيان: «في إطار التعاون الأمني المشترك والتنسيق المستمر بين دولة الكويت والمملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة، تمكنت الجهات الأمنية المختصة من ضبط أحد المتهمين الهاربين والمحكوم عليه في إحدى القضايا، لاستكمال مدة محكوميته المتبقية بعد خروجه من البلاد».

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية أن عملية الضبط جاءت نتيجة التنسيق الأمني المشترك وتبادل المعلومات والتعاون الوثيق بين الجهات الأمنية المختصة في البلدين الشقيقين، معربةً عن بالغ شكرها وتقديرها لوزارة الداخلية في السعودية الشقيقة وعلى رأسها وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لسرعة الاستجابة والتعاون المثمر في ضبط وتسليم المتهم مؤكدةً أن هذا التعاون يجسد الشراكة الأمنية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين.

وأشارت وزارة الداخلية الكويتية إلى أنه تم تشكيل لجنة تحقيق مختصة للوقوف على أسباب وملابسات خروج المتهم تمهيداً لاتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة حيال المتسبب، وتأكيداً على أن القانون يطبق على الجميع دون استثناء، وعلى كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مخالفة القانون والهروب من العدالة.