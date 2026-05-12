في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً جديداً في سياسة الضغط القصوى على طهران، كشفت واشنطن عن تحرك مالي-أمني غير مسبوق يستهدف شلّ أحد أهم أذرعها الخارجية، عبر استهداف شبكات التمويل التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني.

وعرضت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مكافأة تصل إلى 15 مليون دولار مقابل معلومات تؤدي إلى تعطيل الآليات المالية للحرس الثوري الإيراني، ضمن مساعٍ متصاعدة لتشديد الخناق الاقتصادي على طهران.

وجاء هذا العرض عبر برنامج «مكافآت من أجل العدالة» التابع لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، في إطار إستراتيجية أوسع تهدف إلى تقويض مصادر تمويل الحرس الثوري، بحسب ما نقلته شبكة «سي إن إن».

استهداف الشبكات المالية السرية

ويدعو البرنامج إلى تقديم معلومات دقيقة حول:

  • مصادر دخل الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
  • شبكات فيلق القدس التابعة له.
  • الشركات الوهمية والواجهات المالية.
  • الأفراد المتورطين في التهرب من العقوبات.
  • المؤسسات المالية التي تسهّل تحويل الأموال.

كما يشمل نطاق الاستهداف آليات تهريب الأموال والمواد إلى الوكلاء والشركاء، إضافة إلى مكاتب الصرافة والشركات المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري داخل وخارج إيران.

تصعيد متزامن بالعقوبات

وفي سياق متصل، فرضت إدارة ترمب عقوبات جديدة طالت 12 فرداً وكياناً، بتهمة تسهيل عمليات بيع وشحن النفط الإيراني إلى الصين، في خطوة تعكس تشديداً إضافياً للضغط الاقتصادي على طهران.

ضغط متعدد المسارات

ويأتي هذا التحرك ضمن نهج أمريكي متصاعد يهدف إلى تقليص قدرة إيران على تمويل أنشطتها الإقليمية، عبر الجمع بين العقوبات الاقتصادية والحوافز الاستخباراتية، في واحدة من أكثر مراحل التصعيد حدة خلال الفترة الأخيرة.