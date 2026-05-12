في خطوة تعكس تصعيداً جديداً في سياسة الضغط القصوى على طهران، كشفت واشنطن عن تحرك مالي-أمني غير مسبوق يستهدف شلّ أحد أهم أذرعها الخارجية، عبر استهداف شبكات التمويل التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني.
وعرضت إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مكافأة تصل إلى 15 مليون دولار مقابل معلومات تؤدي إلى تعطيل الآليات المالية للحرس الثوري الإيراني، ضمن مساعٍ متصاعدة لتشديد الخناق الاقتصادي على طهران.
وجاء هذا العرض عبر برنامج «مكافآت من أجل العدالة» التابع لوزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، في إطار إستراتيجية أوسع تهدف إلى تقويض مصادر تمويل الحرس الثوري، بحسب ما نقلته شبكة «سي إن إن».
استهداف الشبكات المالية السرية
ويدعو البرنامج إلى تقديم معلومات دقيقة حول:
- مصادر دخل الحرس الثوري الإيراني.
- شبكات فيلق القدس التابعة له.
- الشركات الوهمية والواجهات المالية.
- الأفراد المتورطين في التهرب من العقوبات.
- المؤسسات المالية التي تسهّل تحويل الأموال.
كما يشمل نطاق الاستهداف آليات تهريب الأموال والمواد إلى الوكلاء والشركاء، إضافة إلى مكاتب الصرافة والشركات المرتبطة بالحرس الثوري داخل وخارج إيران.
تصعيد متزامن بالعقوبات
وفي سياق متصل، فرضت إدارة ترمب عقوبات جديدة طالت 12 فرداً وكياناً، بتهمة تسهيل عمليات بيع وشحن النفط الإيراني إلى الصين، في خطوة تعكس تشديداً إضافياً للضغط الاقتصادي على طهران.
ضغط متعدد المسارات
ويأتي هذا التحرك ضمن نهج أمريكي متصاعد يهدف إلى تقليص قدرة إيران على تمويل أنشطتها الإقليمية، عبر الجمع بين العقوبات الاقتصادية والحوافز الاستخباراتية، في واحدة من أكثر مراحل التصعيد حدة خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
In a move reflecting a new escalation in the maximum pressure policy on Tehran, Washington revealed an unprecedented financial-security initiative aimed at crippling one of its most important external arms by targeting the funding networks of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The administration of President Donald Trump offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of escalating efforts to tighten the economic noose around Tehran.
This offer came through the “Rewards for Justice” program of the U.S. State Department, as part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining the funding sources of the Revolutionary Guard, according to what was reported by CNN.
Targeting Secret Financial Networks
The program calls for providing accurate information about:
- The income sources of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.
- The networks of the Quds Force associated with it.
- Shell companies and financial fronts.
- Individuals involved in evading sanctions.
- Financial institutions that facilitate money transfers.
The targeting scope also includes mechanisms for smuggling money and materials to agents and partners, in addition to exchange offices and companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard inside and outside Iran.
Simultaneous Escalation of Sanctions
In a related context, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and entities, accused of facilitating the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China, in a move that reflects an additional tightening of economic pressure on Tehran.
Multi-Path Pressure
This move comes as part of an escalating U.S. approach aimed at reducing Iran's ability to finance its regional activities, by combining economic sanctions with intelligence incentives, in one of the most intense escalation phases in recent times.