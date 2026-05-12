In a move reflecting a new escalation in the maximum pressure policy on Tehran, Washington revealed an unprecedented financial-security initiative aimed at crippling one of its most important external arms by targeting the funding networks of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The administration of President Donald Trump offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the disruption of the financial mechanisms of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, as part of escalating efforts to tighten the economic noose around Tehran.

This offer came through the “Rewards for Justice” program of the U.S. State Department, as part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining the funding sources of the Revolutionary Guard, according to what was reported by CNN.

Targeting Secret Financial Networks

The program calls for providing accurate information about:

The income sources of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The networks of the Quds Force associated with it.

associated with it. Shell companies and financial fronts.

Individuals involved in evading sanctions.

Financial institutions that facilitate money transfers.

The targeting scope also includes mechanisms for smuggling money and materials to agents and partners, in addition to exchange offices and companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard inside and outside Iran.

Simultaneous Escalation of Sanctions

In a related context, the Trump administration imposed new sanctions on 12 individuals and entities, accused of facilitating the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China, in a move that reflects an additional tightening of economic pressure on Tehran.

Multi-Path Pressure

This move comes as part of an escalating U.S. approach aimed at reducing Iran's ability to finance its regional activities, by combining economic sanctions with intelligence incentives, in one of the most intense escalation phases in recent times.