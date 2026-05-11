بعد انتقاله رسمياً إلى نادي النصر في 2 فبراير 2026 في صفقة انتقال حر، تُعد مواجهة النصر والهلال في الديربي غداً (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ أول مباراة للمهاجم عبدالله الحمدان أمام فريقه السابق الهلال.


ولعب الحمدان مع ناديه السابق الهلال هذا الموسم 15 مباراة في كل المسابقات بمعدل 431 دقيقة فقط، واستطاع هز الشباك مرة واحدة فقط. وعلى الصعيد الدولي، لديه 44 مواجهة مع المنتخب السعودي، أحرز خلالها 10 أهداف وصنع هدفين.


فيما لعب الحمدان لأول مرة بقميص النصر نحو 9 مباريات، كانت الأولى أمام الاتحاد في الدوري، وسجل 3 أهداف في دوري روشن السعودي خلال 8 مشاركات فقط بعد انضمامه للفريق، كما أضاف هدفاً آخر في دوري أبطال آسيا 2، ليصبح إجمالي أهدافه 4 أهداف في مختلف البطولات حتى أوائل أبريل 2026.