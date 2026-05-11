After officially transferring to Al Nassr on February 2, 2026, in a free transfer deal, the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the derby tomorrow (Tuesday), at Al Awal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, will be the first match for striker Abdullah Al Hamdan against his former team Al Hilal.



Al Hamdan played 15 matches with his former club Al Hilal this season across all competitions, with a total of only 431 minutes, and he managed to score just once. On the international level, he has 44 appearances with the Saudi national team, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists.



Meanwhile, Al Hamdan has played approximately 9 matches for Al Nassr, with his first match being against Al Ittihad in the league. He scored 3 goals in the Saudi Pro League during just 8 appearances after joining the team, and he added another goal in the AFC Champions League 2, bringing his total goals to 4 in various competitions by early April 2026.