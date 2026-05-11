بعد انتقاله رسمياً إلى نادي النصر في 2 فبراير 2026 في صفقة انتقال حر، تُعد مواجهة النصر والهلال في الديربي غداً (الثلاثاء)، على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين؛ أول مباراة للمهاجم عبدالله الحمدان أمام فريقه السابق الهلال.
ولعب الحمدان مع ناديه السابق الهلال هذا الموسم 15 مباراة في كل المسابقات بمعدل 431 دقيقة فقط، واستطاع هز الشباك مرة واحدة فقط. وعلى الصعيد الدولي، لديه 44 مواجهة مع المنتخب السعودي، أحرز خلالها 10 أهداف وصنع هدفين.
فيما لعب الحمدان لأول مرة بقميص النصر نحو 9 مباريات، كانت الأولى أمام الاتحاد في الدوري، وسجل 3 أهداف في دوري روشن السعودي خلال 8 مشاركات فقط بعد انضمامه للفريق، كما أضاف هدفاً آخر في دوري أبطال آسيا 2، ليصبح إجمالي أهدافه 4 أهداف في مختلف البطولات حتى أوائل أبريل 2026.
After officially transferring to Al Nassr on February 2, 2026, in a free transfer deal, the match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal in the derby tomorrow (Tuesday), at Al Awal Park in Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League, will be the first match for striker Abdullah Al Hamdan against his former team Al Hilal.
Al Hamdan played 15 matches with his former club Al Hilal this season across all competitions, with a total of only 431 minutes, and he managed to score just once. On the international level, he has 44 appearances with the Saudi national team, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 2 assists.
Meanwhile, Al Hamdan has played approximately 9 matches for Al Nassr, with his first match being against Al Ittihad in the league. He scored 3 goals in the Saudi Pro League during just 8 appearances after joining the team, and he added another goal in the AFC Champions League 2, bringing his total goals to 4 in various competitions by early April 2026.