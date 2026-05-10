In a moment unexpected by her audience, artist Yousra El Lozy revealed shocking details about her life as a mother, confirming that she has reached a stage of "beyond endurance" in raising her children, to the extent that it drove her to seek help from a psychologist for fear of losing control in front of her kids.

Complete Breakdown

El Lozy stated that the pressures of motherhood, work, and continuous sleeplessness sometimes pushed her to a complete breakdown, explaining that she would suppress her anger and exhaustion until she reached a "breaking point," which indeed happened twice and greatly frightened her children.

The surprising revelation that sparked widespread interaction was her admission that she has intentionally begun to show her weakness in front of her children, allowing them to see her tears and moments of breakdown and psychological exhaustion, so they learn to respect her feelings and understand that a mother is not "a machine that never tires."

Psychological Guidance

She confirmed that psychological counseling sessions completely changed her way of dealing with things, after her doctor advised her to withdraw as soon as she feels stressed or sleep-deprived, before reaching the point of yelling and emotional outbursts, in order to protect her children's mental health and prevent creating painful memories in their minds.

She added that children of this generation have a completely different awareness; they notice everything even if parents try to hide it, pointing out that faking emotions in front of children is no longer possible as it was in the past.

Yousra El Lozy's statements opened a wide discussion on social media about the psychological pressures that mothers experience behind the scenes, and whether seeking psychological treatment has become a necessity to protect the family from collapse?