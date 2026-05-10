Japanese researchers have developed a new technology for producing "synthetic fuel" that relies entirely on water and air, in a move that represents a radical shift in the future of global energy and combating climate change.

According to researchers from the Japanese company "ENEOS Corporation," this scientific process involves extracting hydrogen from water and combining it with carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere to produce a liquid fuel that matches the properties of traditional gasoline and diesel, but is distinguished by being carbon-neutral and not requiring any processes for extracting oil from the earth.

Fuel production has begun by recycling carbon dioxide and converting it back into energy at the company's facilities in the Japanese city of "Yokohama." Although the current production volume is still limited to one barrel per day, the company aims to increase efficiency to reach a production of 10,000 barrels per day by 2040.

The strategic strength of this innovation lies in its ability to operate current car and aircraft engines without the need for engineering modifications, making it a practical alternative to heavy electric batteries, especially in the shipping and aviation sectors.