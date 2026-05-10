ابتكر باحثون يابانيون تقنية جديدة لإنتاج «الوقود الاصطناعي» تعتمد كلياً على الماء والهواء، في خطوة تمثل تحولاً جذرياً في مستقبل الطاقة العالمية ومكافحة التغير المناخي.

ووفقاً للباحثين من شركة «ENEOS Corporation» اليابانية، تعتمد هذه العملية العلمية على استخلاص الهيدروجين من الماء ودمجه مع ثاني أكسيد الكربون المحتجز من الغلاف الجوي لإنتاج وقود سائل يتطابق في خصائصه مع البنزين والديزل التقليدي، لكنه يتميز بكونه محايداً للكربون ولا يتطلب أي عمليات لاستخراج النفط من باطن الأرض.

وقد بدأ إنتاج الوقود عبر إعادة تدوير ثاني أكسيد الكربون وتحويله مجدداً إلى طاقة في منشآت الشركة بمدينة «يوكوهاما» اليابانية. وبرغم أن حجم الإنتاج الحالي لا يزال محدوداً بواقع برميل واحد يومياً، إلا أن الشركة تستهدف رفع الكفاءة للوصول إلى إنتاج 10 آلاف برميل يومياً بحلول 2040.

وتكمن القوة الإستراتيجية لهذا الابتكار في إمكانية تشغيل محركات السيارات والطائرات الحالية دون الحاجة لتعديلات هندسية، ما يجعله بديلاً عملياً للبطاريات الكهربائية الثقيلة خصوصاً في قطاع الشحن والطيران.