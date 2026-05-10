ابتكر باحثون يابانيون تقنية جديدة لإنتاج «الوقود الاصطناعي» تعتمد كلياً على الماء والهواء، في خطوة تمثل تحولاً جذرياً في مستقبل الطاقة العالمية ومكافحة التغير المناخي.
ووفقاً للباحثين من شركة «ENEOS Corporation» اليابانية، تعتمد هذه العملية العلمية على استخلاص الهيدروجين من الماء ودمجه مع ثاني أكسيد الكربون المحتجز من الغلاف الجوي لإنتاج وقود سائل يتطابق في خصائصه مع البنزين والديزل التقليدي، لكنه يتميز بكونه محايداً للكربون ولا يتطلب أي عمليات لاستخراج النفط من باطن الأرض.
وقد بدأ إنتاج الوقود عبر إعادة تدوير ثاني أكسيد الكربون وتحويله مجدداً إلى طاقة في منشآت الشركة بمدينة «يوكوهاما» اليابانية. وبرغم أن حجم الإنتاج الحالي لا يزال محدوداً بواقع برميل واحد يومياً، إلا أن الشركة تستهدف رفع الكفاءة للوصول إلى إنتاج 10 آلاف برميل يومياً بحلول 2040.
وتكمن القوة الإستراتيجية لهذا الابتكار في إمكانية تشغيل محركات السيارات والطائرات الحالية دون الحاجة لتعديلات هندسية، ما يجعله بديلاً عملياً للبطاريات الكهربائية الثقيلة خصوصاً في قطاع الشحن والطيران.
Japanese researchers have developed a new technology for producing "synthetic fuel" that relies entirely on water and air, in a move that represents a radical shift in the future of global energy and combating climate change.
According to researchers from the Japanese company "ENEOS Corporation," this scientific process involves extracting hydrogen from water and combining it with carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere to produce a liquid fuel that matches the properties of traditional gasoline and diesel, but is distinguished by being carbon-neutral and not requiring any processes for extracting oil from the earth.
Fuel production has begun by recycling carbon dioxide and converting it back into energy at the company's facilities in the Japanese city of "Yokohama." Although the current production volume is still limited to one barrel per day, the company aims to increase efficiency to reach a production of 10,000 barrels per day by 2040.
The strategic strength of this innovation lies in its ability to operate current car and aircraft engines without the need for engineering modifications, making it a practical alternative to heavy electric batteries, especially in the shipping and aviation sectors.