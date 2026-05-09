في لحظة شيطانية هزت أركان المجتمع المصري، تحول «ميزان العدالة» إلى «فوهة مسدس». لم يتخيل المارة في «الممشى السياحي» بمدينة 6 أكتوبر أن الرجل الوقور الذي يترجل من سيارته، يحمل في جيبه رصاصات الغدر لينهي بها حياة شريكة عمره السابقة وأم أطفاله، في مشهد حبس الأنفاس وصدم الجميع.

رصاصات الغدر أمام الملأ

بينما كان الجميع يستمتع بهدوء الممشى، دوت صرخات الرعب. لم يكن شجاراً عادياً، بل كان حكماً بالإعدام نفذه مستشار سابق خارج قاعات المحكمة. رصاصات مباشرة استهدفت رأس الضحية، لتسقط «الأم» غارقة في دمائها أمام المارة، ويتحول القاضي في ثوانٍ معدودة من «حكم» إلى «متهم» يواجه المصير ذاته.

وأمام جهات التحقيق، وقف القاضي السابق ببرود يحسد عليه، لم يطلب الرحمة ولم ينكر الجريمة. وبكلمات نزلت كالصاعقة على الحضور، قال: «قتلتها واتخلصت من كل المشكلات. كانت كابوساً يطارد مسيرتي». برر القاتل فعلته بسلسلة من القضايا والضغوط النفسية التي مارستها ضده المجني عليها، معتبراً أن جريمته هي «الفصل الأخير» في رواية صراع قضائي وأسري مرير.

ضحية خلف الستار

وخلف دخان الرصاص، تبرز المأساة الحقيقية، طفلة في عمر الزهور فقدت كل شيء في لحظة. فبينما يبرر الأب جريمته بـ«الخوف على ابنته» وشكوكه حول ارتباط والدتها بآخرين، ترك للطفلة «يتماً مضاعفاً»: أم في القبر، وأب ينتظر المشنقة، ووصمة ستطاردها طوال العمر.

تحريات الجهات الأمنية في مصر كشفت أن الجريمة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل كانت «انفجاراً» لغضب مكتوم وتخطيط مسبق. والمتهم الذي اعتاد الفصل في قضايا الناس، عجز عن فصل مشكلاته الشخصية عن سلاحه الناري، ليضع نفسه في مواجهة أقسى حكم قد يصدره زملاؤه السابقون على منصة القضاء.