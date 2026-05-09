في لحظة شيطانية هزت أركان المجتمع المصري، تحول «ميزان العدالة» إلى «فوهة مسدس». لم يتخيل المارة في «الممشى السياحي» بمدينة 6 أكتوبر أن الرجل الوقور الذي يترجل من سيارته، يحمل في جيبه رصاصات الغدر لينهي بها حياة شريكة عمره السابقة وأم أطفاله، في مشهد حبس الأنفاس وصدم الجميع.
رصاصات الغدر أمام الملأ
بينما كان الجميع يستمتع بهدوء الممشى، دوت صرخات الرعب. لم يكن شجاراً عادياً، بل كان حكماً بالإعدام نفذه مستشار سابق خارج قاعات المحكمة. رصاصات مباشرة استهدفت رأس الضحية، لتسقط «الأم» غارقة في دمائها أمام المارة، ويتحول القاضي في ثوانٍ معدودة من «حكم» إلى «متهم» يواجه المصير ذاته.
وأمام جهات التحقيق، وقف القاضي السابق ببرود يحسد عليه، لم يطلب الرحمة ولم ينكر الجريمة. وبكلمات نزلت كالصاعقة على الحضور، قال: «قتلتها واتخلصت من كل المشكلات. كانت كابوساً يطارد مسيرتي». برر القاتل فعلته بسلسلة من القضايا والضغوط النفسية التي مارستها ضده المجني عليها، معتبراً أن جريمته هي «الفصل الأخير» في رواية صراع قضائي وأسري مرير.
ضحية خلف الستار
وخلف دخان الرصاص، تبرز المأساة الحقيقية، طفلة في عمر الزهور فقدت كل شيء في لحظة. فبينما يبرر الأب جريمته بـ«الخوف على ابنته» وشكوكه حول ارتباط والدتها بآخرين، ترك للطفلة «يتماً مضاعفاً»: أم في القبر، وأب ينتظر المشنقة، ووصمة ستطاردها طوال العمر.
تحريات الجهات الأمنية في مصر كشفت أن الجريمة لم تكن وليدة الصدفة، بل كانت «انفجاراً» لغضب مكتوم وتخطيط مسبق. والمتهم الذي اعتاد الفصل في قضايا الناس، عجز عن فصل مشكلاته الشخصية عن سلاحه الناري، ليضع نفسه في مواجهة أقسى حكم قد يصدره زملاؤه السابقون على منصة القضاء.
In a devilish moment that shook the foundations of Egyptian society, the "scales of justice" turned into the "muzzle of a gun." Passersby on the "tourist walkway" in 6th of October City could not have imagined that the dignified man stepping out of his car was carrying betrayal bullets in his pocket to end the life of his former life partner and the mother of his children, in a scene that took everyone's breath away and shocked them all.
Bullets of Betrayal in Public
While everyone was enjoying the tranquility of the walkway, screams of terror echoed. It was not an ordinary quarrel; it was a death sentence carried out by a former judge outside the courtrooms. Direct bullets targeted the victim's head, causing the "mother" to fall, drowning in her blood before the passersby, and within seconds, the judge transformed from a "ruler" to a "defendant" facing the same fate.
Before the investigative authorities, the former judge stood with an enviable calmness, neither asking for mercy nor denying the crime. With words that struck like lightning on those present, he said: "I killed her and got rid of all the problems. She was a nightmare haunting my career." The killer justified his act with a series of cases and psychological pressures exerted on him by the victim, considering his crime to be the "final chapter" in a bitter judicial and familial struggle.
A Victim Behind the Curtain
Behind the smoke of the bullets, the true tragedy emerges: a little girl in her blooming age who lost everything in an instant. While the father justifies his crime by "fearing for his daughter" and his suspicions about her mother's involvement with others, he left the child with "double orphanhood": a mother in the grave, a father awaiting the gallows, and a stigma that will haunt her for life.
Investigations by security agencies in Egypt revealed that the crime was not a coincidence but rather an "explosion" of pent-up anger and premeditated planning. The accused, who was accustomed to ruling on people's cases, failed to separate his personal problems from his firearm, placing himself in the path of the harshest sentence that his former colleagues on the bench could issue.