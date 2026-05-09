In a devilish moment that shook the foundations of Egyptian society, the "scales of justice" turned into the "muzzle of a gun." Passersby on the "tourist walkway" in 6th of October City could not have imagined that the dignified man stepping out of his car was carrying betrayal bullets in his pocket to end the life of his former life partner and the mother of his children, in a scene that took everyone's breath away and shocked them all.

Bullets of Betrayal in Public

While everyone was enjoying the tranquility of the walkway, screams of terror echoed. It was not an ordinary quarrel; it was a death sentence carried out by a former judge outside the courtrooms. Direct bullets targeted the victim's head, causing the "mother" to fall, drowning in her blood before the passersby, and within seconds, the judge transformed from a "ruler" to a "defendant" facing the same fate.

Before the investigative authorities, the former judge stood with an enviable calmness, neither asking for mercy nor denying the crime. With words that struck like lightning on those present, he said: "I killed her and got rid of all the problems. She was a nightmare haunting my career." The killer justified his act with a series of cases and psychological pressures exerted on him by the victim, considering his crime to be the "final chapter" in a bitter judicial and familial struggle.

A Victim Behind the Curtain

Behind the smoke of the bullets, the true tragedy emerges: a little girl in her blooming age who lost everything in an instant. While the father justifies his crime by "fearing for his daughter" and his suspicions about her mother's involvement with others, he left the child with "double orphanhood": a mother in the grave, a father awaiting the gallows, and a stigma that will haunt her for life.

Investigations by security agencies in Egypt revealed that the crime was not a coincidence but rather an "explosion" of pent-up anger and premeditated planning. The accused, who was accustomed to ruling on people's cases, failed to separate his personal problems from his firearm, placing himself in the path of the harshest sentence that his former colleagues on the bench could issue.