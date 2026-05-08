The American owner of Al-Khulood Club, "Ben Harburg," has drawn all the attention to himself following his sudden and lavish appearance on the pitch of the Al-Inma Stadium when he showed up in "Saudi attire," wearing the thobe and shemagh. This move received widespread interaction and added a special atmosphere to the anticipated event, which was just before the kickoff of the football summit, the final of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup between Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood.



Recently, Ben Harburg has established himself as one of the most intriguing figures in the Saudi sports scene, thanks to his striking presence and bold statements, along with his great passion for developing his club and striving for competition at the highest levels, which has earned him the appreciation of a wide segment of fans.



The "8" channel network published a short clip of "Ben Harburg" at the moment he was on the pitch during the match, when he donned the complete Saudi attire, in an exceptional scene that marks his first appearance in this form since entering the sports arena, adding a distinctive character to his presence before the final match.



The video spread widely across social media platforms, where the audience interacted significantly, praising the step taken by the president of Al-Khulood and his eagerness to integrate with the local atmosphere and Saudi culture, in a gesture that received widespread approval before one of the most important matches in the club's history.