سلّط الأمريكي مالك نادي الخلود «بن هاربورغ» كافة الأضواء حوله عقب ظهوره المفاجئ والفخم داخل أرضية ملعب الإنماء عندما طل بـ«الزي السعودي»، مرتديًا الثوب والشماغ، في خطوة لاقت تفاعلًا واسعًا وأضفت أجواءً خاصة على الحدث المنتظر، والذي كان قبل موعد انطلاقة القمة الكروية نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين بين الهلال والخلود.


وخلال الفترة الأخيرة فرض بن هاربورغ نفسه كأحد أبرز الشخصيات المثيرة للاهتمام في المشهد الرياضي السعودي، بفضل حضوره اللافت وتصريحاته الجريئة، إلى جانب شغفه الكبير بتطوير ناديه، والسعي به نحو المنافسة على أعلى المستويات، وهو ما جعله يحظى بتقدير شريحة واسعة من الجماهير.


وكانت شبكة قنوات «8» قامت بنشر مقطع قصير لـ«بن هاربورغ» لحظة تواجده داخل أرضية ملعب المباراة، عندما قام بارتداء الزي السعودي بالكامل، في مشهد استثنائي يُعد الأول له بهذه الهيئة منذ ظهوره في الساحة الرياضية، ما أضفى طابعًا مميزًا على حضوره قبل المباراة النهائية.


وانتشر الفيديو بشكل كبير عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث تفاعل معه الجمهور بشكل لافت، مشيدين بخطوة رئيس الخلود وحرصه على الاندماج مع الأجواء المحلية والثقافة السعودية، في لفتة لاقت استحسانًا واسعًا قبل واحدة من أهم مباريات تاريخ النادي.