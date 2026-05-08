خلف جدران أحد الصروح التعليمية التي كان يُفترض أن تكون الملاذ الآمن للصغار، كشفت عدسات المراقبة «كابوساً» حقيقياً لم يتخيله أكثر الآباء تشاؤماً. لم يكن مجرد إهمال إداري، بل كانت مشاهد صادمة وضعت حداً لسنوات من الثقة العمياء، لتتحول مدرسة خاصة في قلب الجيزة إلى ساحة لأكبر قضية رأي عام تهز الأوساط التعليمية في مصر.

ليلة سقوط «القناع»

بدأت الواقعة حين تداول رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مقطع فيديو وُصف بـ«المرعب»، يوثق تجاوزات أخلاقية يندى لها الجبين داخل مدرسة خاصة بمنطقة بشتيل. الفيديو، الذي انتشر كالنار في الهشيم، لم يترك مجالاً للشك، حيث أظهر تورط أحد الأشخاص الذين يُفترض بهم حماية هؤلاء الأطفال بصفته «قدوة».

لم تكن المفاجأة في الجرم نفسه فحسب، بل في هوية الفاعل أيضاً، حيث كشفت التحريات والتحقيقات المكثفة أن بطل هذه المشاهد الصادمة هو أحد مالكي المدرسة. وأكدت التحقيقات التي باشرتها النيابة العامة المصرية أن:

  • الفيديو المتداول يعود لتسجيلات حقيقية من كاميرات مراقبة المدرسة.
  • الواقعة تعود لشهر سبتمبر، وتم توثيقها بدقة تامة.
  • المتهم استغل نفوذه داخل المؤسسة لارتكاب أفعاله بعيداً عن الأعين، قبل أن تفضحه التكنولوجيا.

وبسرعة وحسم، أصدرت النيابة العامة قرارها الذي أثلج صدور الأهالي الغاضبين، حيث تمت:

  • إحالة المتهم محبوساً إلى محكمة الجنايات المختصة.
  • وجهت له تهمة «هتك عرض أطفال» رسمياً، وهي من الجنايات المغلظة في القانون.
  • الاستماع لشهادات حية من الأطفال المتضررين وأسرهم الذين عاشوا ساعات من الرعب.

زلزال في بيوت أولياء الأمور

«كيف نأمن على أطفالنا بعد اليوم»، بهذه العبارة عبر الأهالي عن غضبهم العارم، مطالبين بفرض رقابة صارمة وكاميرات مرتبطة بوزارة التربية والتعليم مباشرة، فالحادثة لم تكن مجرد جريمة فردية، بل دقت ناقوس الخطر حول ضرورة الفحص النفسي والأمني لكل من يتعامل مع الأطفال داخل المنظومة التعليمية.

القضية الآن أمام القضاء العادل، بينما لا يزال الفيديو المسرب يثير تساؤلات مريرة حول الأمان المفقود خلف «الأسوار الخاصة».