Behind the walls of one of the educational institutions that was supposed to be a safe haven for children, surveillance cameras revealed a real "nightmare" that even the most pessimistic parents could not have imagined. It was not just administrative negligence; rather, it was shocking scenes that put an end to years of blind trust, turning a private school in the heart of Giza into the center of the largest public opinion case shaking the educational circles in Egypt.

The Night of the "Mask" Falling

The incident began when social media users circulated a video described as "terrifying," documenting moral transgressions that would make anyone blush inside a private school in the Beshteel area. The video, which spread like wildfire, left no room for doubt, as it showed the involvement of someone who was supposed to protect these children in the role of a "role model."

The surprise was not only in the crime itself but also in the identity of the perpetrator, as investigations revealed that the star of these shocking scenes was one of the school owners. The investigations conducted by the Egyptian Public Prosecution confirmed that:

The circulated video comes from actual recordings from the school's surveillance cameras.

The incident dates back to September and was documented with complete accuracy.

The accused exploited his influence within the institution to commit his acts away from prying eyes, before technology exposed him.

Quickly and decisively, the Public Prosecution issued its decision that delighted the angry parents, as it involved:

Referring the accused, while in custody, to the competent criminal court.

Formally charging him with "assaulting children," which is a serious felony under the law.

Listening to live testimonies from the affected children and their families who experienced hours of terror.

An Earthquake in Parents' Homes

"How can we ensure the safety of our children from now on?" With this phrase, parents expressed their overwhelming anger, demanding strict oversight and cameras directly linked to the Ministry of Education, as the incident was not just an individual crime but sounded the alarm about the necessity of psychological and security checks for anyone interacting with children within the educational system.

The case is now before the fair judiciary, while the leaked video continues to raise bitter questions about the lost safety behind the "private walls."