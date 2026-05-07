فازت صحيفة «سعودي جازيت» الناطقة بالإنجليزية، الصادرة عن مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر، بجائزة أفضل إعادة إطلاق لموقع وتطبيق إخباري ضمن جوائز الإعلام الرقمي للشرق الأوسط 2026 التي تنظمها WAN-IFRA، بعدما وصفت لجنة التحكيم المشروع بأنه «تحول رقمي مميز».

واختارت لجنة تحكيم متخصصة من الاتحاد العالمي للصحف وناشري الأخبار -أكبر منظمة صحفية دولية في العالم- الفائزين بناءً على معايير شملت الموثوقية، وتفاعل الجمهور، والابتكار، والقيمة العامة للمحتوى الإعلامي في المنطقة.

ونالت الصحيفة، الجائزة تقديراً لنجاحها في إعادة تقديم صحيفة تمتد لأكثر من 50 عاماً (تأسست عام 1976) عبر منصة رقمية حديثة عالية الأداء تعتمد على تجربة الهاتف المحمول أولاً.

ودشن رئيس مجلس إدارة مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل المنصة الجديدة لصحيفة سعودي جازيت في يناير 2026، ضمن إستراتيجية أشمل للتحول الرقمي وتطوير المنصات الإعلامية.

وقالت لجنة التحكيم: «يمثل هذا المشروع تحولاً رقمياً مميزاً يوفر تجربة قراءة جاذبة، وأسهم في تطوير عملية النشر التحريري وتحسينها».

وبرهنت «سعودي جازيت»؛ باعتبارها واحدة من أوائل الصحف الناطقة باللغة الإنجليزية في المملكة، قدرتها على التكيّف مع التحولات المتسارعة في قطاع الإعلام الرقمي، من خلال معالجة تحديات تقنية أثرت سابقاً على السرعة، وتحسين الظهور في محركات البحث، وتجربة المستخدم.

وجاء التصميم الجديد معتمداً على الصور بشكل أكبر، إلى جانب توفير وضعي المشاهدة الليلي والنهاري، بما يُعزِّز تجربة القراءةُّ ويشجع الزوار على تصفح المزيد من المحتوى.

وأكد رئيس تحرير «عكاظ» المشرف العام على «سعودي جازيت» الزميل جميل الذيابي أن الجائزة تعكس التزام الصحيفة بالابتكار الرقمي مع الحفاظ على هويتها الصحفية وإرثها الإعلامي.

وقال: «هذا التقدير يمثل ثمرة العمل الذي بُذل لتحويل «سعودي جازيت» إلى منصة رقمية حديثة تواكب المعايير العالمية في النشر، مع الحفاظ على رسالتها الصحفية ومكانتها التاريخية، بدعمٍ كاملٍ من رئيس مجلس الإدارة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل وجهود فريق العمل في الصحيفة في الأقسام التحريرية والفنية والإدارية، ومتابعة مستمرة من مدير التحرير الزميل أنس اليوسف».

وأشارت WAN-IFRA إلى أن الفائزين هذا العام «يعكسون صحافة تشكلت تحت الضغط والتحديات والتعقيد»، في إشارة إلى قدرة المؤسسات الإعلامية على التكيُّف والاستمرار في بيئات متغيرة.