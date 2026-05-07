The English-language newspaper "Saudi Gazette," published by the Okaz Organization for Press and Publication, won the award for Best Relaunch of a News Website and App at the 2026 Middle East Digital Media Awards organized by WAN-IFRA, after the jury described the project as a "remarkable digital transformation."

A specialized jury from the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers - the largest international press organization in the world - selected the winners based on criteria that included reliability, audience engagement, innovation, and the overall value of media content in the region.

The newspaper received the award in recognition of its success in reintroducing a publication that has been around for over 50 years (founded in 1976) through a modern, high-performance digital platform that prioritizes a mobile-first experience.

The Chairman of the Board of the Okaz Organization for Press and Publication, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, launched the new platform for Saudi Gazette in January 2026, as part of a broader strategy for digital transformation and the development of media platforms.

The jury stated: "This project represents a remarkable digital transformation that provides an engaging reading experience and has contributed to the development and improvement of the editorial publishing process."

Saudi Gazette has proven, as one of the first English-language newspapers in the Kingdom, its ability to adapt to the rapid changes in the digital media sector by addressing technical challenges that previously affected speed, improving search engine visibility, and enhancing user experience.

The new design relies more on images, in addition to providing both night and day viewing modes, enhancing the reading experience and encouraging visitors to browse more content.

The Editor-in-Chief of "Okaz" and the General Supervisor of "Saudi Gazette," colleague Jameel Al-Dhiabi, confirmed that the award reflects the newspaper's commitment to digital innovation while maintaining its journalistic identity and media legacy.

He said: "This recognition represents the fruit of the efforts made to transform 'Saudi Gazette' into a modern digital platform that meets global publishing standards, while preserving its journalistic message and historical status, with full support from the Chairman Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel and the efforts of the newspaper's team in the editorial, technical, and administrative departments, along with continuous follow-up from the Managing Editor, colleague Anas Al-Yousef."

WAN-IFRA noted that this year's winners "reflect journalism shaped under pressure, challenges, and complexity," referring to the ability of media institutions to adapt and continue in changing environments.