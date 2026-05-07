نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عيّاف اليوم أمس (الأربعاء)، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ23 من طلبة كلية الملك عبدالله للدفاع الجوي.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الكلية في الطائف، رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، وقائد قوات الدفاع الجوي الفريق الركن مزيد بن سليمان العمرو، وقائد كلية الملك عبدالله للدفاع الجوي اللواء الركن محمد بن علي البلوي.

وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.

عقب ذلك، ألقى قائد الكلية كلمةً رحّب فيها بنائب وزير الدفاع، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره لرعايته حفل التخرج، مشيراً إلى أن من بين الخريجين عدداً من الأشقاء من مملكة البحرين، والجمهورية اليمنية، والجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، وجمهورية جيبوتي.

تلت ذلك كلمة الخريجين ألقاها الخريج ياسر بن علي الحربي، عبّر فيها عن مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بهذه المناسبة، مؤكداً جاهزيتهم للانضمام إلى ميادين الشرف، والدفاع عن الدين ثم الملك والوطن.

إثر ذلك، جرت مراسم تسليم راية الكلية، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وأُعلنت النتائج، وكرّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، وتسلَّم هدية تذكارية من قائد الكلية بهذه المناسبة.

بعد ذلك، تقلَّد الخريجون رتبهم العسكرية، والتُقطت الصورة التذكارية لنائب وزير الدفاع مع الخريجين، واختُتم الحفل بعزف السلام الملكي.