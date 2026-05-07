نيابةً عن وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب وزير الدفاع الأمير عبدالرحمن بن محمد بن عيّاف اليوم أمس (الأربعاء)، حفل تخريج الدفعة الـ23 من طلبة كلية الملك عبدالله للدفاع الجوي.
وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الكلية في الطائف، رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة الفريق الأول الركن فياض بن حامد الرويلي، وقائد قوات الدفاع الجوي الفريق الركن مزيد بن سليمان العمرو، وقائد كلية الملك عبدالله للدفاع الجوي اللواء الركن محمد بن علي البلوي.
وفور وصول نائب وزير الدفاع، عُزف السلام الملكي، ثم بُدئ الحفل بتلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم.
عقب ذلك، ألقى قائد الكلية كلمةً رحّب فيها بنائب وزير الدفاع، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره لرعايته حفل التخرج، مشيراً إلى أن من بين الخريجين عدداً من الأشقاء من مملكة البحرين، والجمهورية اليمنية، والجمهورية الإسلامية الموريتانية، وجمهورية جيبوتي.
تلت ذلك كلمة الخريجين ألقاها الخريج ياسر بن علي الحربي، عبّر فيها عن مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بهذه المناسبة، مؤكداً جاهزيتهم للانضمام إلى ميادين الشرف، والدفاع عن الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
إثر ذلك، جرت مراسم تسليم راية الكلية، ثم أدى الخريجون القسم، وأُعلنت النتائج، وكرّم نائب وزير الدفاع الطلبة المتفوقين، وتسلَّم هدية تذكارية من قائد الكلية بهذه المناسبة.
بعد ذلك، تقلَّد الخريجون رتبهم العسكرية، والتُقطت الصورة التذكارية لنائب وزير الدفاع مع الخريجين، واختُتم الحفل بعزف السلام الملكي.
On behalf of the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf today (Wednesday) sponsored the graduation ceremony for the 23rd batch of students from King Abdullah Air Defense College.
Upon his arrival at the college in Taif, he was received by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Commander of Air Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Mazid bin Suleiman Al-Amro, and the Commander of King Abdullah Air Defense College, Major General Mohammed bin Ali Al-Balawi.
As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Following that, the college commander delivered a speech welcoming the Deputy Minister of Defense, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for sponsoring the graduation ceremony, noting that among the graduates were several brothers from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and the Republic of Djibouti.
Next, the graduates' speech was delivered by graduate Yasser bin Ali Al-Harbi, who expressed feelings of pride and honor on this occasion, affirming their readiness to join the fields of honor and to defend the religion, then the king and the homeland.
After that, the college flag was handed over, the graduates took the oath, the results were announced, and the Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students, receiving a commemorative gift from the college commander on this occasion.
Subsequently, the graduates were awarded their military ranks, a commemorative photo was taken of the Deputy Minister of Defense with the graduates, and the ceremony concluded with the playing of the royal anthem.