On behalf of the Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf today (Wednesday) sponsored the graduation ceremony for the 23rd batch of students from King Abdullah Air Defense College.

Upon his arrival at the college in Taif, he was received by the Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Fayad bin Hamid Al-Ruwaili, the Commander of Air Defense Forces, Lieutenant General Mazid bin Suleiman Al-Amro, and the Commander of King Abdullah Air Defense College, Major General Mohammed bin Ali Al-Balawi.

As soon as the Deputy Minister of Defense arrived, the royal anthem was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Following that, the college commander delivered a speech welcoming the Deputy Minister of Defense, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for sponsoring the graduation ceremony, noting that among the graduates were several brothers from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and the Republic of Djibouti.

Next, the graduates' speech was delivered by graduate Yasser bin Ali Al-Harbi, who expressed feelings of pride and honor on this occasion, affirming their readiness to join the fields of honor and to defend the religion, then the king and the homeland.

After that, the college flag was handed over, the graduates took the oath, the results were announced, and the Deputy Minister of Defense honored the outstanding students, receiving a commemorative gift from the college commander on this occasion.

Subsequently, the graduates were awarded their military ranks, a commemorative photo was taken of the Deputy Minister of Defense with the graduates, and the ceremony concluded with the playing of the royal anthem.