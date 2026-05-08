The Saudi Football Federation has appointed the international German referee Daniel Siebert to officiate the final match of the King’s Cup, which will feature the two brothers, Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



The Football Federation clarified through its official account on the social media platform "x" that the 42-year-old German referee Daniel Siebert has held an international badge since 2016. He has previously officiated three matches in the Saudi Professional League "Roshen," most notably the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, which ended in a 4-0 defeat for Al-Hilal last season, along with matches involving Al-Nasr against Al-Khaleej and Al-Qadisiyah against Al-Taawun, which gives him a good opportunity to experience the atmosphere and character of Saudi football.