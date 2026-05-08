كلف الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الحكم الألماني الدولي دانيال سيبرت بإدارة المباراة النهائية لبطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، التي تجمع الشقيقين الهلال والخلود، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.


وأوضح اتحاد الكرة عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، أن الحكم الألماني دانيال سيبرت البالغ من العمر «42 عامًا»، حاصل على الشارة الدولية منذ عام 2016، وسبق أن كلف بإدارة 3 مواجهات في دوري المحترفين السعودي «روشن»، أبرزها مواجهة الهلال والاتحاد التي انتهت بخسارة الهلال برباعية في الموسم الماضي، إلى جانب مباراتي النصر أمام الخليج، والقادسية أمام التعاون، وهو ما يمنحه فرصة جيدة بأجواء وطابع الكرة السعودية.