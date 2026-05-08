كلف الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم الحكم الألماني الدولي دانيال سيبرت بإدارة المباراة النهائية لبطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، التي تجمع الشقيقين الهلال والخلود، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية في جدة.
وأوضح اتحاد الكرة عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x»، أن الحكم الألماني دانيال سيبرت البالغ من العمر «42 عامًا»، حاصل على الشارة الدولية منذ عام 2016، وسبق أن كلف بإدارة 3 مواجهات في دوري المحترفين السعودي «روشن»، أبرزها مواجهة الهلال والاتحاد التي انتهت بخسارة الهلال برباعية في الموسم الماضي، إلى جانب مباراتي النصر أمام الخليج، والقادسية أمام التعاون، وهو ما يمنحه فرصة جيدة بأجواء وطابع الكرة السعودية.
The Saudi Football Federation has appointed the international German referee Daniel Siebert to officiate the final match of the King’s Cup, which will feature the two brothers, Al-Hilal and Al-Khulood, at the Al-Naema Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.
The Football Federation clarified through its official account on the social media platform "x" that the 42-year-old German referee Daniel Siebert has held an international badge since 2016. He has previously officiated three matches in the Saudi Professional League "Roshen," most notably the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, which ended in a 4-0 defeat for Al-Hilal last season, along with matches involving Al-Nasr against Al-Khaleej and Al-Qadisiyah against Al-Taawun, which gives him a good opportunity to experience the atmosphere and character of Saudi football.