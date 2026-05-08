في ليلة كروية حاسمة، تتجه الأنظار إلى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين الذي يجمع الهلال والخلود على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، في مواجهة تحمل الكثير من المعاني الرياضية والوطنية، وتأتي بقيمة معنوية كبيرة لارتباطها باسم غالٍ على كل الرياضيين في المملكة، إذ تحمل بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مكانة خاصة في الوجدان الرياضي السعودي، فهذه المباراة ليست مجرد منافسة على لقب، بل تمثل شرفاً كبيراً لكل من يصل إلى النهائي والتتويج بهذه الكأس الغالية، الذي يضع الفريق في سجل الأبطال التاريخيين، ويمنح اللاعبين دافعاً مضاعفاً لتقديم أقصى ما لديهم، خصوصاً في مباراة تلعب تحت الأضواء وبحضور جماهيري وإعلامي واسع.


ويقول الاستشاري النفسي والمهتم بالشأن الرياضي الدكتور محمد الغامدي لـ«عكاظ»: «يدخل الهلال المباراة وهو في حالة فنية مستقرة، حيث يمتلك منظومة تكتيكية متوازنة تجمع بين الصلابة الدفاعية والفعالية الهجومية، إلى جانب خبرة لاعبيه في التعامل مع المباريات الكبرى، فالمدرب يعتمد على تنويع الحلول الهجومية واستغلال الأطراف، مع الحفاظ على انضباط تكتيكي واضح، في المقابل يظهر الخلود كفريق طموح لا يخشى التحدي، ويعتمد على التنظيم الدفاعي والهجمات المرتدة السريعة، وهو أسلوب قد يسبب إزعاجاً كبيرًا للهلال إذا تم تنفيذه بدقة، وبذلك سيكون دور المدربين حاسماً في قراءة مجريات اللقاء والتعامل مع تفاصيله الصغيرة التي قد تصنع الفارق».


وتابع الدكتور الغامدي: «من الناحية النفسية يبدو الهلال أكثر ارتياحاً بفضل خبرته الطويلة في النهائيات، حيث اعتاد لاعبوه على أجواء الضغط الجماهيري والإعلامي، وهذا العامل قد يمنحه أفضلية نسبية، خصوصا في اللحظات الحاسمة، ولكن قد يدخل الخلود المباراة بروح أقل ضغطاً وأكثر تحرراً، وهو ما قد يجعله خصماً خطيراً إذا استثمر ذلك بالشكل الصحيح».


ورأى أن مثل هذه المباريات النهائية غالباً ما تكون خارج نطاق التوقعات، فالتفاصيل الصغيرة قد تقلب موازين اللقاء، وإذا انتهى الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل، فإن اللجوء إلى الأشواط الإضافية أو ركلات الترجيح يفتح باباً آخر من الإثارة، حيث تلعب الأعصاب والتركيز الدور الأكبر، وقد يتحول أي لاعب إلى بطل في لحظة، ولا يمكن إغفال دور الجماهير التي ستكون حاضرة بقوة في مدرجات ملعب الإنماء، حيث تشكل الطاقة المعنوية التي تدفع اللاعبين لتقديم الأفضل، فدعم الجماهير قد يكون عنصراً حاسماً، خصوصا في الأوقات الصعبة من المباراة، عندما يحتاج الفريق إلى دفعة إضافية.


وأضاف: «في النهائيات يبرز دور حراس المرمى بشكل لافت، فهم خط الدفاع الأخير وأحياناً هم صناع الفارق الحقيقي، فتصدٍ واحد في توقيت حاسم قد يغير مجرى المباراة بالكامل، كما أن التألق في ركلات الترجيح قد يخلد اسم الحارس في ذاكرة الجماهير».


وخلص الدكتور الغامدي إلى القول: «يبقى نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين مواجهة كروية من العيار الثقيل، تحمل في طياتها كل عناصر الإثارة والتشويق، بين خبرة الهلال وطموح الخلود، في ليلة كروية لا تقبل أنصاف الحلول، ولا تعترف إلا ببطل واحد».