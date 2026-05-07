علمت «عكاظ» أن وزارة التعليم باشرت إجراءات قانونية تجاه إحدى المدارس الخاصة، ضمن أعمالها الرقابية المستمرة على قطاع التعليم الأهلي، بعد رصد مخالفات جسيمة تتعلق بالامتثال للاشتراطات المهنية والاستعانة بمعلمين بطريقة غير نظامية.


وبحسب معلومات «عكاظ»، كشفت التقارير الرقابية عن وجود ممارسات لا تتوافق مع المعايير المهنية المعتمدة، إضافة إلى رصد تجاوزات تنظيمية في أساليب التشغيل والمهام التعليمية داخل المدرسة.


وأوضحت المصادر أن الوزارة تولّت الإشراف المباشر على تشغيل المدرسة خلال الفترة المتبقية من العام الدراسي، بهدف ضمان استقرار العملية التعليمية وعدم تأثر الطلبة، مع استكمال الإجراءات النظامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات المختصة لمعالجة المخالفات المرصودة.


وأكدت ذات المصادر أن خطة الوزارة تضمن توفير مقاعد دراسية لجميع الطلبة دون انقطاع، ويُتاح لأولياء الأمور خيار نقل أبنائهم إلى مدارس خاصة أخرى، وفي حال عدم اتخاذ قرار النقل بنهاية العام الدراسي، ستتولى الوزارة توزيع الطلبة على المدارس الحكومية المتاحة لضمان استمرارية تعليمهم في بيئة آمنة ونظامية. وتسعى الوزارة إلى تمكين القطاع الخاص من خلال دعم المدارس ذات الجودة العالية والتعامل بحزم مع المدارس المخالفة للأنظمة والتعليمات.