“Okaz” learned that the Ministry of Education has initiated legal procedures against one of the private schools, as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts in the private education sector, after serious violations were detected regarding compliance with professional standards and the employment of teachers in an irregular manner.



According to information from “Okaz,” the regulatory reports revealed practices that do not align with the approved professional standards, in addition to identifying organizational violations in operational methods and educational tasks within the school.



The sources clarified that the ministry has taken direct oversight of the school’s operations for the remainder of the academic year, aiming to ensure the stability of the educational process and to prevent any impact on the students, while completing the legal procedures in coordination with the relevant authorities to address the identified violations.



The same sources confirmed that the ministry's plan ensures the provision of school seats for all students without interruption, and parents are given the option to transfer their children to other private schools. If a transfer decision is not made by the end of the academic year, the ministry will take responsibility for distributing students to available public schools to ensure the continuity of their education in a safe and regulated environment. The ministry aims to empower the private sector by supporting high-quality schools and dealing firmly with schools that violate regulations and instructions.