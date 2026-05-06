كشف تقرير صحفي اهتمام عدد من كبار أندية أوروبا بالتعاقد مع كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو.
ويلعب كريستيانو جونيور، البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً، في أكاديمية النصر منذ انضمام والده إلى «العالمي» مطلع عام 2023، كما سبق له اللعب في فرق الشباب في مانشستر يونايتد ويوفنتوس، وهما من الأندية التي مثلها والده قبل انتقاله إلى النصر.
اهتمام أوروبي متزايد
وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فإن أندية ريال مدريد وبايرن ميونيخ وباريس سان جيرمان تتنافس على التعاقد مع كريستيانو جونيور.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن من بين الوجهات المحتملة الأخرى بوروسيا دورتموند، وسبورتينغ لشبونة، النادي الذي نشأ فيه والده، فيما تخشى عائلته من الأضواء الإعلامية الكبيرة وما قد يصاحبها من مقارنات مستمرة بوالده.
غزارة تهديفية.. وحلم يلوح في الأفق
وأشارت إلى أن اللاعب يسير على خطى «الدون» فيما يتعلق بتسجيل الأهداف، إذ أحرز 58 هدفاً في 23 مباراة مع فريق يوفنتوس تحت 9 سنوات و56 هدفاً في 27 مباراة مع فريق النصر تحت 15 سنة، ومن المتوقع أن يلعب إلى جانب والده الحائز على جائزة الكرة الذهبية 5 مرات في الفريق الأول الموسم المقبل، إلا أن الاهتمام الأوروبي يٌهدد هذا الحلم.
A press report revealed the interest of several top European clubs in signing Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Junior, who is 15 years old, has been playing in Al-Nassr's academy since his father joined "Al-Nassr" at the beginning of 2023. He has also previously played in youth teams at Manchester United and Juventus, which are two clubs his father represented before moving to Al-Nassr.
Increasing European Interest
According to the British newspaper "The Sun," clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are competing to sign Cristiano Junior.
The newspaper added that among other potential destinations are Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon, the club where his father grew up, while his family fears the intense media spotlight and the constant comparisons that may accompany it with his father.
Scoring Abundance... and a Dream on the Horizon
It was noted that the player is following in the footsteps of "the Don" when it comes to scoring goals, having scored 58 goals in 23 matches with the Juventus under-9 team and 56 goals in 27 matches with the Al-Nassr under-15 team. He is expected to play alongside his father, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, in the first team next season, but the European interest threatens this dream.