A press report revealed the interest of several top European clubs in signing Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Junior, who is 15 years old, has been playing in Al-Nassr's academy since his father joined "Al-Nassr" at the beginning of 2023. He has also previously played in youth teams at Manchester United and Juventus, which are two clubs his father represented before moving to Al-Nassr.

Increasing European Interest

According to the British newspaper "The Sun," clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain are competing to sign Cristiano Junior.

The newspaper added that among other potential destinations are Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon, the club where his father grew up, while his family fears the intense media spotlight and the constant comparisons that may accompany it with his father.

Scoring Abundance... and a Dream on the Horizon

It was noted that the player is following in the footsteps of "the Don" when it comes to scoring goals, having scored 58 goals in 23 matches with the Juventus under-9 team and 56 goals in 27 matches with the Al-Nassr under-15 team. He is expected to play alongside his father, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, in the first team next season, but the European interest threatens this dream.