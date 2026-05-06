كشف تقرير صحفي اهتمام عدد من كبار أندية أوروبا بالتعاقد مع كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو.

ويلعب كريستيانو جونيور، البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً، في أكاديمية النصر منذ انضمام والده إلى «العالمي» مطلع عام 2023، كما سبق له اللعب في فرق الشباب في مانشستر يونايتد ويوفنتوس، وهما من الأندية التي مثلها والده قبل انتقاله إلى النصر.

اهتمام أوروبي متزايد

وبحسب صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية، فإن أندية ريال مدريد وبايرن ميونيخ وباريس سان جيرمان تتنافس على التعاقد مع كريستيانو جونيور.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن من بين الوجهات المحتملة الأخرى بوروسيا دورتموند، وسبورتينغ لشبونة، النادي الذي نشأ فيه والده، فيما تخشى عائلته من الأضواء الإعلامية الكبيرة وما قد يصاحبها من مقارنات مستمرة بوالده.

غزارة تهديفية.. وحلم يلوح في الأفق

وأشارت إلى أن اللاعب يسير على خطى «الدون» فيما يتعلق بتسجيل الأهداف، إذ أحرز 58 هدفاً في 23 مباراة مع فريق يوفنتوس تحت 9 سنوات و56 هدفاً في 27 مباراة مع فريق النصر تحت 15 سنة، ومن المتوقع أن يلعب إلى جانب والده الحائز على جائزة الكرة الذهبية 5 مرات في الفريق الأول الموسم المقبل، إلا أن الاهتمام الأوروبي يٌهدد هذا الحلم.