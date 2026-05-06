سادت حالة من الحزن في الوسط الرياضي المصري عقب وفاة حارس مرمى نادي طلائع الجيش السابق أحمد سالم، إثر سقوطه من الطابق الثالث أثناء عمله في مهنة المحارة.
محاولة لتحسين المعيشة تنتهي بفاجعة
وكان أحمد سالم، الذي كانت آخر محطاته الكروية قبل وفاته في صفوف نادي ليفيلز بإحدى الدرجات الأدنى، قد لجأ إلى العمل في مهنة المحارة في محاولة لتحسين وضعه المعيشي. إلا أنه فقد توازنه أثناء عمله في أحد مواقع البناء، ليفارق الحياة عن عمر ناهز 27 عاماً.
مسيرته الكروية
وبدأ أحمد سالم مسيرته في قطاع الناشئين بالنادي الأهلي، ثم انتقل للعب في صفوف أندية إنبي والجونة وطلائع الجيش والإنتاج الحربي، قبل أن تكون محطته الأخيرة مع نادي ليفيلز.
رسائل تعزية
ونعت عدة أندية الحارس الراحل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب نادي الجونة: «يتقدّم نادي الجونة الرياضي بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة في وفاة لاعبنا السابق أحمد سالم».
A state of sadness prevailed in the Egyptian sports community following the death of former Tala'ea El Gaish goalkeeper Ahmed Salem, who fell from the third floor while working in the plastering profession.
An Attempt to Improve Living Conditions Ends in Tragedy
Ahmed Salem, whose last football stop before his death was with the Levels club in one of the lower divisions, had turned to working in plastering in an attempt to improve his living conditions. However, he lost his balance while working at a construction site and passed away at the age of 27.
His Football Career
Ahmed Salem began his career in the youth sector at Al Ahly Club, then moved to play for Enppi, Ghazl El Mahalla, Tala'ea El Gaish, and Haras El Hodood, before his final stop at Levels Club.
Condolences
Several clubs mourned the late goalkeeper through social media, with Ghazl El Mahalla Club writing: "Ghazl El Mahalla Club extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of our former player Ahmed Salem."