A state of sadness prevailed in the Egyptian sports community following the death of former Tala'ea El Gaish goalkeeper Ahmed Salem, who fell from the third floor while working in the plastering profession.

An Attempt to Improve Living Conditions Ends in Tragedy

Ahmed Salem, whose last football stop before his death was with the Levels club in one of the lower divisions, had turned to working in plastering in an attempt to improve his living conditions. However, he lost his balance while working at a construction site and passed away at the age of 27.

His Football Career

Ahmed Salem began his career in the youth sector at Al Ahly Club, then moved to play for Enppi, Ghazl El Mahalla, Tala'ea El Gaish, and Haras El Hodood, before his final stop at Levels Club.

Condolences

Several clubs mourned the late goalkeeper through social media, with Ghazl El Mahalla Club writing: "Ghazl El Mahalla Club extends its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of our former player Ahmed Salem."