سادت حالة من الحزن في الوسط الرياضي المصري عقب وفاة حارس مرمى نادي طلائع الجيش السابق أحمد سالم، إثر سقوطه من الطابق الثالث أثناء عمله في مهنة المحارة.

محاولة لتحسين المعيشة تنتهي بفاجعة

وكان أحمد سالم، الذي كانت آخر محطاته الكروية قبل وفاته في صفوف نادي ليفيلز بإحدى الدرجات الأدنى، قد لجأ إلى العمل في مهنة المحارة في محاولة لتحسين وضعه المعيشي. إلا أنه فقد توازنه أثناء عمله في أحد مواقع البناء، ليفارق الحياة عن عمر ناهز 27 عاماً.

مسيرته الكروية

وبدأ أحمد سالم مسيرته في قطاع الناشئين بالنادي الأهلي، ثم انتقل للعب في صفوف أندية إنبي والجونة وطلائع الجيش والإنتاج الحربي، قبل أن تكون محطته الأخيرة مع نادي ليفيلز.

رسائل تعزية

ونعت عدة أندية الحارس الراحل عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كتب نادي الجونة: «يتقدّم نادي الجونة الرياضي بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة في وفاة لاعبنا السابق أحمد سالم».