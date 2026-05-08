بينما كان العالم يظن أنه سمع كل شيء عن «سفينة الفايروس القاتل»، تفجرت تفاصيل جديدة حول ما حدث خلف الكواليس، محولةً المأساة الصحية إلى قضية «مطاردة دولية» وفضيحة أخلاقية. ولم تعد القصة مجرد إصابات، بل أصبحت تتعلق بـ«هروب» ركاب قبل فحصهم، وإدارة نظمت احتفالات صاخبة بينما كانت الوفيات تسجل في الغرف المجاورة.

الفضيحة: «شواء» وتجاهل للموت

كشف ركاب ناجون عن واقعة لا تصدق، ففي الوقت الذي كان الفايروس يحصد الأرواح داخل السفينة، استمرت الإدارة في تنظيم «حفلات شواء كبرى» وبوفيهات مفتوحة، متجاهلةً كافة بروتوكولات السلامة لأيام. هذا الاستهتار سمح للركاب بالاختلاط لعدة قارات، مما حول السفينة من رحلة استكشافية إلى «قنبلة موقوتة» عابرة للحدود.

والسباق الآن ليس طبياً فحسب، بل أمنياً، حيث أعلنت السلطات البريطانية عن «اختفاء غامض» لراكب بريطاني غادر السفينة قبل فرض الحظر الصحي. وبينما تم تتبع زملائه، لا يزال هذا الشخص «هارباً» في مكان مجهول، مما أثار استنفاراً دولياً خشية أن يكون «المريض صفر» الذي سينقل العدوى إلى قلب المدن المكتظة.

مضيفة طيران في «عين العاصفة»

تأكدت المخاوف من انتقال العدوى خارج نطاق الركاب بعد انهيار مضيفة طيران ونقلها للمستشفى، إثر تعاملها مع سيدة هولندية «هربت» من السفينة لمحاولة السفر جواً قبل وفاتها بـ 24 ساعة فقط. هذا الاختراق الأمني الصحي يفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات مرعبة حول عدد الأشخاص الذين خالطوا المصابين في المطارات قبل اكتشاف الكارثة.

وكشفت التحقيقات عن «خيط القضية»، حيث يعتقد أن زوجين هولنديين التقطا الفايروس القاتل أثناء رحلة لمشاهدة الطيور قرب «مكب نفايات» في الأرجنتين قبل صعود السفينة. والآن، ومع تسجيل 3 وفيات وانتقال العدوى لمضيفة طيران، بدأ سباق ضد الزمن لملاحقة كل المخالطين الذين غادروا السفينة إلى قارات مختلفة.

ورغم محاولات التهدئة الدولية، إلا أن «سفينة الموت» التي تواصل رحلتها نحو جزر الكناري وسط احتجاجات واسعة، أعادت للأذهان ذكريات جائحة كورونا المريرة. فمع فترة حضانة تمتد لأسابيع، يبقى السؤال المعلق: هل تمكن الفايروس بالفعل من الهروب إلى اليابسة مع الركاب المختفين؟