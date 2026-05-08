While the world thought it had heard everything about the "killer virus ship," new details erupted about what happened behind the scenes, turning the health tragedy into a case of "international pursuit" and a moral scandal. The story is no longer just about infections; it has become about the "escape" of passengers before they were tested, and a management that organized loud celebrations while deaths were recorded in adjacent rooms.

The Scandal: "Barbecues" and Ignoring Death

Survivor passengers revealed an unbelievable incident; while the virus was claiming lives inside the ship, the management continued to organize "major barbecue parties" and open buffets, ignoring all safety protocols for days. This negligence allowed passengers to mingle across several continents, turning the ship from an exploratory journey into a "ticking time bomb" crossing borders.

The race now is not only medical but also security-related, as British authorities announced the "mysterious disappearance" of a British passenger who left the ship before the health quarantine was imposed. While his colleagues were tracked, this person remains "at large" in an unknown location, raising international alarm that he might be the "patient zero" who will spread the infection to the heart of crowded cities.

A Flight Attendant in the "Eye of the Storm"

Fears of transmission of the virus beyond the passengers were confirmed after a flight attendant collapsed and was taken to the hospital, following her interaction with a Dutch woman who "escaped" from the ship in an attempt to travel by air just 24 hours before her death. This health security breach raises terrifying questions about how many people interacted with the infected at airports before the disaster was discovered.

Investigations revealed the "thread of the case," as it is believed that a Dutch couple contracted the deadly virus during a bird-watching trip near a "landfill" in Argentina before boarding the ship. Now, with 3 deaths recorded and the infection spreading to a flight attendant, a race against time has begun to track down all contacts who left the ship for different continents.

Despite international attempts to calm the situation, the "death ship," which continues its journey towards the Canary Islands amid widespread protests, has revived bitter memories of the COVID-19 pandemic. With an incubation period extending for weeks, the lingering question remains: Did the virus indeed manage to escape to land with the missing passengers?