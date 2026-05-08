An American official revealed that the United States has asked the Iraqi government to sever ties with the Iran-aligned militias. NBC News reported today (Friday) that the official stated that the Iraqi government should issue a clear statement confirming that the militias are not part of it.



He pointed out that these militias have launched more than 600 attacks on American facilities in Iraq since the beginning of the war with Iran on February 28, including the diplomatic support center in Baghdad, the U.S. embassy, and others.



The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions yesterday (Thursday) on Iraqi Deputy Minister of Oil, Ali Ma'arij al-Bahadli, considering that he exploited his position to divert Iraqi oil to support the Iranian regime. State Department spokesperson Tom Bigham stated that Iranian oil was being mixed with Iraqi oil and sold for the benefit of Iran.



The U.S. embassy recently urged American citizens to leave Iraq, warning that the militias continue to plan additional attacks against American citizens and U.S.-linked targets throughout Iraq.



In recent weeks, the United States has offered substantial financial rewards for information about leaders of Iran-aligned Iraqi armed factions, from Hezbollah Brigades to Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, including the "Brigades of the Master of Martyrs."



It is expected that the designated Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi will form his new government amid close American monitoring of the situation in Iraq, especially the movements of Iran-backed factions.



In Iraq, which has been striving for years to maintain some balance between its relations with Washington on one hand and Tehran on the other, there are several militias and armed factions supported by Iran that are part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, which were established after the fall of Mosul in 2014 to the terrorist organization ISIS.