كشف مسؤول أمريكي أن الولايات المتحدة طلبت من الحكومة العراقية قطع العلاقات مع المليشيات الموالية لطهران. ونقلت شبكة «إن بي سي»، اليوم (الجمعة)، عن المسؤول قوله: إن على الحكومة العراقية إصدار بيان واضح يؤكد أن المليشيات ليست جزءا منها.


ولفت إلى أن تلك المليشيات شنت أكثر من 600 هجوم على منشآت أمريكية في العراق منذ بداية الحرب مع إيران في 28 فبراير الماضي، من بينها مركز الدعم الدبلوماسي في بغداد، والسفارة الأمريكية وغيرها.


وفرضت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية أمس (الخميس)، عقوبات على نائب وزير النفط العراقي، علي معارج البهادلي، معتبرةً أنه استغل منصبه لتحويل النفط العراقي لدعم النظام الإيراني. وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة تومي بيغوت، إن النفط الإيراني كان يُمزج بالنفط العراقي ويُباع لصالح إيران.


ودعت السفارة الأمريكية أخيرا المواطنين الأمريكيين إلى مغادرة العراق، محذّرة من أن المليشيات تواصل التخطيط لهجمات إضافية ضد المواطنين الأمريكيين والأهداف المرتبطة بالولايات المتحدة في جميع أنحاء العراق.


وعرضت الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسابيع الماضية مكافآت مالية كبيرة مقابل معلومات عن قادة في فصائل عراقية مسلحة موالية لطهران من كتائب حزب الله إلى عصائب أهل الحق، مروراً بــ«كتائب سيد الشهداء».


ومن المنتظر أن يشكل رئيس الوزراء المكلف علي الزيدي حكومته الجديدة، وسط مراقبة أمريكية حثيثة للأوضاع في العراق، لا سيما تحركات الفصائل المدعومة إيرانياً.


ويوجد في العراق الذي يسعى منذ سنوات للحفاظ على شيء من التوازن بين علاقاته بواشنطن من جهة وطهران من جهة أخرى، عدة مليشيات وفصائل مسلحة مدعومة من قبل إيران تشكل جزءاً من قوات الحشد الشعبي، التي تم إنشاؤها بعد سقوط الموصل عام 2014 بيد تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.