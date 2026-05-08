British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to lose around three-quarters of his seats in local councils today (Friday), amid a significant rise of the Reform Party. The Financial Times confirmed that Starmer is facing the worst performance of the Labour Party in local elections this century.



Initial results showed that the Labour Party lost about 200 seats and retained control of eight local councils, increasing the pressure on the Prime Minister who is facing rising criticism.



The party lost seats in large numbers across the country, relinquishing control of local councils in Hartlepool, Tameside, Redditch, Tamworth, and Wandsworth, while the Reform Party achieved early net gains exceeding 250 seats.



Professor John Tong from the University of Liverpool stated that the Labour Party is "heading towards its worst performance in local elections this century."



With most results expected to be announced today, Starmer and his government face questions about whether the frustration and despair within the Labour Party regarding Starmer's leadership will turn into a movement to oust him.



Allies of Energy Minister Ed Miliband denied reports in The Times that he called on Starmer to consider setting a timeline for his departure from office, something the Prime Minister's aides confirm he does not intend to do.



Labour's losses are expected to worsen with the announcement of parliamentary election results in Wales and Scotland later, as both the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Welsh Plaid Cymru are likely to achieve victories at Labour's expense.



It is anticipated that Labour's losses will continue to accumulate in local councils in England, where approximately 5,000 seats are contested. Estimates suggest that Labour could lose between 1,500 and 2,000 seats in 136 local council areas where elections are being held.



In England, the Reform Party gained at the expense of the Conservatives in areas including Brentwood, Tamworth, and North East Lincolnshire, while the Conservative Party, led by Kemi Badenoch, suffered losses nearly equivalent to those of Labour.



The elections resulted in gains for the Liberal Democrats, who are on track to achieve gains in local elections for the eighth consecutive year, and the Green Party, which hopes to make inroads into Labour strongholds in central London areas.



British Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant described the situation as extremely painful when losing this number of seats, as is currently happening with us.