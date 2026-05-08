يتجه رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، اليوم(الجمعة)، إلى خسارة نحو ثلاثة أرباع مقاعده في المجالس المحلية، في مواجهة صعود كبير لحزب الإصلاح البريطاني. وأكدت صحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز»، أن ستارمر يواجه أسوأ أداء لحزب العمال في الانتخابات المحلية خلال هذا القرن.


وأظهرت نتائج أولية خسارة حزب العمال نحو 200 مقعد وسيطرته على ثمانية مجالس محلية، ما زاد الضغوط على رئيس الوزراء الذي يواجه انتقادات متصاعدة.


وخسر الحزب مقاعد بأعداد كبيرة في مختلف أنحاء البلاد، وتنازل عن السيطرة على مجالس محلية في هارتلبول، وتامسايد، وريدتش، وتامورث، إضافة إلى واندسوورث، بينما حقق حزب «ريفورم» مكاسب صافية مبكرة تجاوزت 250 مقعداً.


واعتبر البروفيسور جون تونج من جامعة ليفربول، أن حزب العمال «يتجه نحو أسوأ أداء له في الانتخابات المحلية خلال هذا القرن».


ومع توقع إعلان معظم النتائج اليوم، يواجه ستارمر وحكومته، تساؤلات بشأن ما إذا كان الإحباط واليأس داخل حزب العمال من قيادة ستارمر سيتحولان إلى تحرك لإطاحته.


ونفى حلفاء وزير الطاقة إيد ميليباند ما ورد في صحيفة «التايمز»، من أنه دعا ستارمر إلى التفكير في وضع جدول زمني لمغادرته المنصب، وهو أمر يؤكد مساعدو رئيس الوزراء أنه لا ينوي القيام به.


ويتوقع أن تتفاقم خسائر حزب العمال مع إعلان نتائج الانتخابات البرلمانية في وايلز وأسكتلندا، في وقت لاحق، إذ يُرجح أن يحقق كل من الحزب الوطني الأسكتلندي (SNP) وحزب «بلايد كامري» Plaid Cymru الويلزي انتصارات على حساب العمال.


ويرجح استمرار تراكم خسائر حزب العمال الحاكم في المجالس المحلية بإنجلترا، حيث يجري التنافس على نحو 5 آلاف مقعد. وتشير التقديرات إلى أن حزب العمال قد يخسر ما بين 1500 و2000 مقعد في 136 منطقة مجلس محلي تُجرى فيها الانتخابات.


وعلى مستوى إنجلترا، حقق حزب «ريفورم»، مكاسب على حساب المحافظين في مناطق بينها برينتوود وتامورث وشمال شرق لينكولنشاير، فيما تكبد حزب المحافظين بقيادة كيمي بادينوك خسائر بحجم مماثل تقريباً لخسائر حزب العمال.


وأسفرت الانتخابات عن تقدم لحزب الديمقراطيين الأحرار، الذي يتجه لتحقيق مكاسب في الانتخابات المحلية للعام الثامن على التوالي، وحزب الخضر الذي يأمل في اختراق معاقل حزب العمال في مناطق وسط المدن في لندن.


ووصف وزير التجارة البريطاني السير كريس برايانت، ما يحدث بأنه أمر موجع للغاية عندما تخسر هذا العدد من المقاعد كما يحدث معنا حالياً.