A responsible source from the Spanish club Atlético Madrid revealed the truth about his club signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to join the "Rojiblancos" starting next season.

Controversial Photos Circulate

Photos of the Egyptian star in an Atlético Madrid jersey have caused a huge stir on social media, and reports have claimed that Salah signed a contract with the Spanish club for three seasons with an annual salary of up to 22 million euros.

Atlético Denies the Signing

The source stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz": "These photos are definitely fake; we have not signed Mohamed Salah."

Uncertainty Surrounds the Egyptian Star's Destination

The source refused to answer whether there were negotiations with Salah to try to sign him, after the player announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025-2026), following nine years spent with the team, during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.

Salah's Numbers This Season

Mohamed Salah has participated in 39 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey across various competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists.