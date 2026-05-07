كشف مصدر مسؤول بنادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني حقيقة حصول ناديه على توقيع نجم ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح، للانضمام إلى «الروخي بيلانكوس» بداية من الموسم القادم.
صور متداولة تُثير الجدل
وأثارت صور للنجم المصري بقميص أتلتيكو مدريد ضجة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كما زعمت تقارير صحفية أن صلاح وقع عقداً مع النادي الإسباني لمدة ثلاثة مواسم مقابل راتب سنوي يصل إلى 22 مليون يورو.
أتلتيكو ينفي التوقيع
وقال المصدر في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «قطعاً هذه الصور مزيفة، لم نتعاقد مع محمد صلاح».
غموض حول وجهة النجم المصري
ورفض المصدر الإجابة عما إذا كانت هناك مفاوضات مع صلاح لمحاولة ضمه، بعدما أعلن اللاعب رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، عقب تسع سنوات قضاها مع الفريق، حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.
أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم
وشارك محمد صلاح في 39 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.
A responsible source from the Spanish club Atlético Madrid revealed the truth about his club signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to join the "Rojiblancos" starting next season.
Controversial Photos Circulate
Photos of the Egyptian star in an Atlético Madrid jersey have caused a huge stir on social media, and reports have claimed that Salah signed a contract with the Spanish club for three seasons with an annual salary of up to 22 million euros.
Atlético Denies the Signing
The source stated in exclusive comments to "Okaz": "These photos are definitely fake; we have not signed Mohamed Salah."
Uncertainty Surrounds the Egyptian Star's Destination
The source refused to answer whether there were negotiations with Salah to try to sign him, after the player announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the current season (2025-2026), following nine years spent with the team, during which he achieved many collective and individual accomplishments.
Salah's Numbers This Season
Mohamed Salah has participated in 39 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey across various competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 9 assists.