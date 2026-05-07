كشف مصدر مسؤول بنادي أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني حقيقة حصول ناديه على توقيع نجم ليفربول الإنجليزي محمد صلاح، للانضمام إلى «الروخي بيلانكوس» بداية من الموسم القادم.

صور متداولة تُثير الجدل

وأثارت صور للنجم المصري بقميص أتلتيكو مدريد ضجة كبيرة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، كما زعمت تقارير صحفية أن صلاح وقع عقداً مع النادي الإسباني لمدة ثلاثة مواسم مقابل راتب سنوي يصل إلى 22 مليون يورو.

أتلتيكو ينفي التوقيع

وقال المصدر في تصريحات خاصة لـ«عكاظ»: «قطعاً هذه الصور مزيفة، لم نتعاقد مع محمد صلاح».

غموض حول وجهة النجم المصري

ورفض المصدر الإجابة عما إذا كانت هناك مفاوضات مع صلاح لمحاولة ضمه، بعدما أعلن اللاعب رحيله عن ليفربول بنهاية الموسم الحالي (2025-2026)، عقب تسع سنوات قضاها مع الفريق، حقق خلالها العديد من الإنجازات الجماعية والفردية.

أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم

وشارك محمد صلاح في 39 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 12 هدفاً، وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.