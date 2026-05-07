ودّع الإعلامي والناقد الرياضي ماجد التويجري برنامج كورة الذي يقدمه الإعلامي تركي العجمة عبر قناة «روتانا خليجية»، معلناً انتهاء رحلته مع البرنامج بعد سنوات من الحضور الإعلامي، ومقدماً اعتذاره لكل من رافقوه خلال تلك المرحلة.

«خمس سنوات مرت كالحلم»

وأعرب التويجري عن تقديره الكبير للفترة التي قضاها داخل البرنامج، مؤكداً أنه عاش خلالها محطات رياضية مهمة، رافقت إنجازات الأندية السعودية والمنتخب الوطني، إلى جانب تجربة إعلامية وصفها بالاستثنائية.

وقال عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «سنوات خمس مرت كالحلم.. اليوم أودع محطة في دروب مشاويري مع الإعلام.. سيبقى برنامج كورة في قلبي وفي روحي زمناً طويلاً».

إشادة بتركي العجمة

وخصّ التويجري الإعلامي تركي العجمة برسالة تقدير، مؤكداً أنه يعد ــ بشهادة الرياضيين ــ من أبرز مقدمي البرامج الرياضية في العالم العربي، مشيراً إلى أنه سيظل ممتناً لما وجده منه من دعم ومواقف إنسانية ومهنية.

وأضاف:«سأظل مديناً لهذه القامة الكبيرة فكراً وعملاً ومرجلة وشهامة.. الشكر والتقدير كله يليق بأبو جود».

رسالة وفاء لإدارة القناة

كما وجّه التويجري رسالة شكر إلى مدير القناة عبدالله الشبانه، مؤكداً أن مواقفه تستحق الوفاء والتقدير، قبل أن يختتم رسالته قائلاً: «وداع يا كورة.. وإلى اللقاء يا أحبة في موعد جديد».