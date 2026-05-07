ودّع الإعلامي والناقد الرياضي ماجد التويجري برنامج كورة الذي يقدمه الإعلامي تركي العجمة عبر قناة «روتانا خليجية»، معلناً انتهاء رحلته مع البرنامج بعد سنوات من الحضور الإعلامي، ومقدماً اعتذاره لكل من رافقوه خلال تلك المرحلة.
«خمس سنوات مرت كالحلم»
وأعرب التويجري عن تقديره الكبير للفترة التي قضاها داخل البرنامج، مؤكداً أنه عاش خلالها محطات رياضية مهمة، رافقت إنجازات الأندية السعودية والمنتخب الوطني، إلى جانب تجربة إعلامية وصفها بالاستثنائية.
وقال عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»: «سنوات خمس مرت كالحلم.. اليوم أودع محطة في دروب مشاويري مع الإعلام.. سيبقى برنامج كورة في قلبي وفي روحي زمناً طويلاً».
إشادة بتركي العجمة
وخصّ التويجري الإعلامي تركي العجمة برسالة تقدير، مؤكداً أنه يعد ــ بشهادة الرياضيين ــ من أبرز مقدمي البرامج الرياضية في العالم العربي، مشيراً إلى أنه سيظل ممتناً لما وجده منه من دعم ومواقف إنسانية ومهنية.
وأضاف:«سأظل مديناً لهذه القامة الكبيرة فكراً وعملاً ومرجلة وشهامة.. الشكر والتقدير كله يليق بأبو جود».
رسالة وفاء لإدارة القناة
كما وجّه التويجري رسالة شكر إلى مدير القناة عبدالله الشبانه، مؤكداً أن مواقفه تستحق الوفاء والتقدير، قبل أن يختتم رسالته قائلاً: «وداع يا كورة.. وإلى اللقاء يا أحبة في موعد جديد».
The media figure and sports critic Majid Al-Tuwaijri bid farewell to the Koura program, which is hosted by the media personality Turki Al-Ajma through the "Rotana Khalijia" channel, announcing the end of his journey with the program after years of media presence, and offering his apologies to everyone who accompanied him during that phase.
“Five years passed like a dream”
Al-Tuwaijri expressed his great appreciation for the time he spent on the program, confirming that he experienced important sports milestones during that time, alongside the achievements of Saudi clubs and the national team, in addition to an exceptional media experience.
He said via his account on the "X" platform: “Five years passed like a dream.. Today I bid farewell to a station in my media journey.. The Koura program will remain in my heart and soul for a long time.”
Praise for Turki Al-Ajma
Al-Tuwaijri dedicated a message of appreciation to the media figure Turki Al-Ajma, confirming that he is considered—by the athletes' testimony—one of the most prominent sports program hosts in the Arab world, noting that he will always be grateful for the support and human and professional stances he received from him.
He added: “I will always be indebted to this great figure in thought, action, manhood, and nobility.. All thanks and appreciation are due to Abu Joud.”
A message of loyalty to the channel's management
Al-Tuwaijri also sent a message of thanks to the channel's director Abdullah Al-Shabana, confirming that his stances deserve loyalty and appreciation, before concluding his message by saying: “Farewell, Koura.. and see you again, dear ones, at a new meeting.”