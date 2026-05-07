The media figure and sports critic Majid Al-Tuwaijri bid farewell to the Koura program, which is hosted by the media personality Turki Al-Ajma through the "Rotana Khalijia" channel, announcing the end of his journey with the program after years of media presence, and offering his apologies to everyone who accompanied him during that phase.

“Five years passed like a dream”

Al-Tuwaijri expressed his great appreciation for the time he spent on the program, confirming that he experienced important sports milestones during that time, alongside the achievements of Saudi clubs and the national team, in addition to an exceptional media experience.

He said via his account on the "X" platform: “Five years passed like a dream.. Today I bid farewell to a station in my media journey.. The Koura program will remain in my heart and soul for a long time.”

Praise for Turki Al-Ajma

Al-Tuwaijri dedicated a message of appreciation to the media figure Turki Al-Ajma, confirming that he is considered—by the athletes' testimony—one of the most prominent sports program hosts in the Arab world, noting that he will always be grateful for the support and human and professional stances he received from him.

He added: “I will always be indebted to this great figure in thought, action, manhood, and nobility.. All thanks and appreciation are due to Abu Joud.”

A message of loyalty to the channel's management

Al-Tuwaijri also sent a message of thanks to the channel's director Abdullah Al-Shabana, confirming that his stances deserve loyalty and appreciation, before concluding his message by saying: “Farewell, Koura.. and see you again, dear ones, at a new meeting.”