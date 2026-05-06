توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء)، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، وتكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق المدينة المنورة، القصيم، الرياض، الشرقية ونجران، كما تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي تبوك وحائل.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الرياح السطحية في البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20-43 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط تصل إلى 55 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة، وبسرعة 14-32 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط تصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف باتجاه خليج العقبة، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه خليج العقبة.
وفي الخليج العربي ستكون الرياح السطحية شمالية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 10-23 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع المــوج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحـر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms that will lead to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions. Light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Medina, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Najran regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will also affect parts of these regions as well as parts of the Tabuk and Hail regions.
The report indicated that surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20-43 km/h in the northern and central parts, reaching 55 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and at a speed of 14-32 km/h in the southern part. Wave heights will range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, reaching more than two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate with waves becoming rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba.
In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northerly to northwesterly in the northern part at a speed of 15-30 km/h, and southeasterly to northeasterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 10-23 km/h. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern part, and light in the central and southern parts.