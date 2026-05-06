The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms that will lead to flash floods, accompanied by hail showers in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions. Light to moderate rains are expected in parts of the Medina, Qassim, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and Najran regions. Active winds that stir up dust and sand will also affect parts of these regions as well as parts of the Tabuk and Hail regions.

The report indicated that surface winds in the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20-43 km/h in the northern and central parts, reaching 55 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and at a speed of 14-32 km/h in the southern part. Wave heights will range from one to two meters in the northern and central parts, reaching more than two and a half meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be light to moderate with waves becoming rough towards the Gulf of Aqaba.

In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds will be northerly to northwesterly in the northern part at a speed of 15-30 km/h, and southeasterly to northeasterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 10-23 km/h. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be light to moderate in the northern part, and light in the central and southern parts.