«عكاظ» (بكين)

قررت إدارة الطوارئ بمقاطعة هونان الصينية، تعليق إنتاج جميع شركات الألعاب النارية في المقاطعة التي تقع وسط الصين «على الفور»، لإجراء إصلاح شامل للسلامة للقضاء على مخاطر السلامة المحتملة. وجاءت عملية الإصلاح في أعقاب انفجار مصنع للألعاب النارية في مدينة ليويانغ، وهي مدينة على مستوى المحافظة تتبع تشانغشا، حاضرة مقاطعة هونان، أمس الأول الإثنين، ما أسفر عن مقتل 26 شخصا وإصابة 61 آخرين. وليويانغ، التي تُعدّ مركزا رئيسيا لتصنيع الألعاب النارية في الصين، موطن لأكثر من 400 شركة لإنتاج الألعاب النارية تجاوز إنتاجها السنوي 50 مليار يوان (نحو 7.29 مليار دولار أمريكي) في عام 2025. وتمثل الألعاب النارية في المدينة نحو 70 بالمئة من إجمالي صادرات الصين من الألعاب النارية.