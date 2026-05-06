تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
قررت إدارة الطوارئ بمقاطعة هونان الصينية، تعليق إنتاج جميع شركات الألعاب النارية في المقاطعة التي تقع وسط الصين «على الفور»، لإجراء إصلاح شامل للسلامة للقضاء على مخاطر السلامة المحتملة. وجاءت عملية الإصلاح في أعقاب انفجار مصنع للألعاب النارية في مدينة ليويانغ، وهي مدينة على مستوى المحافظة تتبع تشانغشا، حاضرة مقاطعة هونان، أمس الأول الإثنين، ما أسفر عن مقتل 26 شخصا وإصابة 61 آخرين. وليويانغ، التي تُعدّ مركزا رئيسيا لتصنيع الألعاب النارية في الصين، موطن لأكثر من 400 شركة لإنتاج الألعاب النارية تجاوز إنتاجها السنوي 50 مليار يوان (نحو 7.29 مليار دولار أمريكي) في عام 2025. وتمثل الألعاب النارية في المدينة نحو 70 بالمئة من إجمالي صادرات الصين من الألعاب النارية.
The emergency management department of Hunan Province in China has decided to suspend the production of all firework companies in the province, located in central China, "immediately," to conduct a comprehensive safety overhaul to eliminate potential safety hazards. This overhaul follows an explosion at a firework factory in Liuyang, a city at the prefecture level under Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to 61 others. Liuyang, which is a major center for firework manufacturing in China, is home to more than 400 firework production companies, with an annual output exceeding 50 billion yuan (about 7.29 billion USD) in 2025. Fireworks from the city account for about 70 percent of China's total firework exports.