أيدت محكمة مستأنف الاقتصادية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قرار تغريم الفنان محمد رمضان 300 ألف جنيه بتهمة سب وقذف عمرو أديب، ورفضت الاستئناف.

وكانت محكمة القاهرة الاقتصادية، قد قضت بتغريم الفنان محمد رمضان 300 ألف جنيه، بتهمة سب وقذف الإعلامي عمرو أديب، وإساءة استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وإلزامه بأن يؤدي مبلغ 10 آلاف جنيه تعويضاً مدنياً.

وتعود تفاصيل القضية إلى بلاغ تقدم به عمرو أديب، اتهم فيه محمد رمضان بالإساءة إليه عبر عبارات اعتبرها تحمل سبًا وقذفًا، وذلك على خلفية خلافات سابقة بين الطرفين تم تداولها عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وكانت محكمة أول درجة قد قضت بتغريم محمد رمضان مبلغ 300 ألف جنيه، قبل أن يطعن على الحكم بالاستئناف، إلا أن المحكمة أيدت الحكم ورفضت الاستئناف، ليصبح الحكم نهائيًا واجب النفاذ.