The Economic Appeals Court today (Tuesday) upheld the decision to fine artist Mohamed Ramadan 300,000 Egyptian pounds for defaming Amr Adib, and rejected the appeal.

The Cairo Economic Court had previously ruled to fine artist Mohamed Ramadan 300,000 Egyptian pounds for defaming media figure Amr Adib, misusing social media, and ordered him to pay 10,000 Egyptian pounds in civil compensation.

The details of the case date back to a complaint filed by Amr Adib, in which he accused Mohamed Ramadan of insulting him through phrases he deemed defamatory, following previous disputes between the two that were circulated in the media and on social media platforms.

The first-instance court had ruled to fine Mohamed Ramadan 300,000 Egyptian pounds, after which he appealed the ruling, but the court upheld the decision and rejected the appeal, making the ruling final and enforceable.