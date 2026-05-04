علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن قائد فريق نيوم سلمان الفرج سيحدد قراره النهائي حيال الاستمرار في الملاعب الكروية بالانتقال لأحد أندية دوري روشن، أو اعتزال اللعب عقب نهاية الموسم الرياضي الحالي، إذ سينتهي عقد الفرج مع ناديه الحالي في يوليو القادم.


وكان الفرج تعرض للإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي في نوفمبر 2024، عقب انضمامه لفريق نيوم، مما تسبب في غيابه عن الملاعب لفترة طويلة، وحالياً يواصل مشاركته مع فريق نيوم فيما تبقى من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وشهدت قائمة المنتخب السعودي في مارس الماضي، تواجد سلمان الفرج مع الأخضر في مباراتي مصر وصربيا اللتين أقيمتا خلال أيام «الفيفا».


وكان سلمان الفرج انتقل إلى نادي نيوم في يوليو 2024 بعقد لمدة سنتين يمتد حتى 2026، في صفقة تعتبر الأغلى في تاريخ دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.