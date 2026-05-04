علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن قائد فريق نيوم سلمان الفرج سيحدد قراره النهائي حيال الاستمرار في الملاعب الكروية بالانتقال لأحد أندية دوري روشن، أو اعتزال اللعب عقب نهاية الموسم الرياضي الحالي، إذ سينتهي عقد الفرج مع ناديه الحالي في يوليو القادم.
وكان الفرج تعرض للإصابة بقطع في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي في نوفمبر 2024، عقب انضمامه لفريق نيوم، مما تسبب في غيابه عن الملاعب لفترة طويلة، وحالياً يواصل مشاركته مع فريق نيوم فيما تبقى من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وشهدت قائمة المنتخب السعودي في مارس الماضي، تواجد سلمان الفرج مع الأخضر في مباراتي مصر وصربيا اللتين أقيمتا خلال أيام «الفيفا».
وكان سلمان الفرج انتقل إلى نادي نيوم في يوليو 2024 بعقد لمدة سنتين يمتد حتى 2026، في صفقة تعتبر الأغلى في تاريخ دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى.
“Okaz” learned from its sources that the captain of the Neom team, Salman Al-Faraj, will determine his final decision regarding whether to continue in football by transferring to one of the Roshan League clubs or retiring from playing after the end of the current sports season, as Al-Faraj's contract with his current club will end next July.
Al-Faraj suffered an injury with a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in November 2024, shortly after joining the Neom team, which caused him to be absent from the field for a long time. He is currently continuing to participate with the Neom team in the remaining matches of the Saudi Pro League.
In March, Salman Al-Faraj was included in the Saudi national team for the matches against Egypt and Serbia that took place during the “FIFA” days.
Salman Al-Faraj transferred to Neom Club in July 2024 on a two-year contract that extends until 2026, in a deal considered the most expensive in the history of the Yelo League for first division clubs.