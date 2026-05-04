“Okaz” learned from its sources that the captain of the Neom team, Salman Al-Faraj, will determine his final decision regarding whether to continue in football by transferring to one of the Roshan League clubs or retiring from playing after the end of the current sports season, as Al-Faraj's contract with his current club will end next July.



Al-Faraj suffered an injury with a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament in November 2024, shortly after joining the Neom team, which caused him to be absent from the field for a long time. He is currently continuing to participate with the Neom team in the remaining matches of the Saudi Pro League.



In March, Salman Al-Faraj was included in the Saudi national team for the matches against Egypt and Serbia that took place during the “FIFA” days.



Salman Al-Faraj transferred to Neom Club in July 2024 on a two-year contract that extends until 2026, in a deal considered the most expensive in the history of the Yelo League for first division clubs.