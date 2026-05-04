أعاد الحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي استحضار واحدة من أكثر محطات الموسم توتراً، حين نشر صورة لمدافعه الدولي التركي ميريح ديميرال أثناء وجوده في ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل بجدة، مرفقة بعبارة «وحشتنا يا حبيب»، عقب الفوز على الأخدود برباعية نظيفة، وفي توقيت تزامن مع خسارة النصر أمام القادسية بثلاثة أهداف لهدف.


التغريدة اكتسبت معناها من سياق سابق، يتمثل في المواجهة المباشرة قبل أيام بين النصر والأهلي على ملعب «الأول بارك» بالرياض، التي شهدت تنافساً خاصاً وحاداً بين ديميرال ولاعبي النصر، واحتكاكات بعد صافرة النهاية، إضافة إلى تفاعل جماهيري لافت في المدرجات مع النجم التركي الذي رفع ميداليتي بطولتي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة اللتين فاز بهما النادي الأهلي في النسختين الأخيرتين من المسابقة القارية.


الأحداث امتدت إلى ما بعد صافرة النهاية، إثر تصريحات إعلامية للنجم التركي في منطقة «المكس زون» أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، قبل أن تتدخل لجنة الانضباط يوم السبت بقرار إيقاف ديميرال مباراة واحدة وفرض غرامات مالية عليه، بلغ إجماليها 165 ألف ريال.


في هذا الإطار، جاءت تغريدة الأهلي كامتداد لتلك المواجهة وتلك التحديات، إذ استحضرت اسم لاعب ارتبط حضوره بصدام مباشر مع النصر داخل الملعب وخارجه.


وعكس التفاعل الجماهيري الكبير مع التغريدة، هذا المعنى بوضوح، بين استعادة لحظات التنافس الخاص بين ديميرال والنصراويين، وربط مباشر بين صورة اللاعب وحضوره في مدرجات ملعب الأمير عبدالله الفيصل، ونتائج الجولة، في مشهد يعكس طبيعة العلاقة المتوترة والتنافسية الخاصة التي تشكلت حول ديميرال في مواجهات النصر.