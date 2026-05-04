The official account of Al-Ahli Club recalled one of the most tense moments of the season when it posted a picture of its Turkish international defender Merih Demiral while he was at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, accompanied by the phrase "We miss you, dear," following the victory over Al-Akhidood with a score of four goals to none, at a time that coincided with Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Qadisiyah by three goals to one.



The tweet gained its significance from a previous context, represented in the direct confrontation a few days earlier between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli at "Al-Awwal Park" in Riyadh, which witnessed a special and intense competition between Demiral and Al-Nassr players, along with clashes after the final whistle, in addition to notable fan interaction in the stands with the Turkish star who raised the medals of the two AFC Champions League titles that Al-Ahli won in the last two editions of the continental competition.



The events extended beyond the final whistle, following media statements from the Turkish star in the "Mix Zone" that sparked widespread controversy, before the Disciplinary Committee intervened on Saturday with a decision to suspend Demiral for one match and impose financial fines on him, totaling 165,000 riyals.



In this context, Al-Ahli's tweet came as an extension of that confrontation and those challenges, as it recalled the name of a player whose presence was associated with a direct clash with Al-Nassr both on and off the field.



The significant fan interaction with the tweet clearly reflected this meaning, showcasing a revival of the special competitive moments between Demiral and the Al-Nassr players, and a direct connection between the player's image and his presence in the stands of Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, along with the results of the round, in a scene that reflects the nature of the tense and competitive relationship that has formed around Demiral in matches against Al-Nassr.