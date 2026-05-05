فتحت رابطة الدوري البنمي لكرة القدم تحقيقاً رسمياً عقب واقعة مثيرة للجدل شهدتها مباراة سبورتينغ سان ميغيليتو وأليانزا إف سي، بعدما تسبب حارس المرمى خوسيه كالديرون في هدف عكسي منح الفريق المنافس الفوز بنتيجة 3-2 في الدقيقة الأخيرة.


وأظهر مقطع فيديو متداول الحارس وهو يُدخل الكرة في مرماه بصدره عقب فشله في التعامل مع عرضية، في لقطة أثارت شكوكاً واسعة حول احتمال وجود تلاعب بنتائج المباراة. وأكدت الرابطة في بيان أنها ستطلب توضيحات من جميع الأطراف، مشددة على أن بعض الأخطاء قد تتجاوز حدود المقبول في كرة القدم الاحترافية، وأنها ستتعامل مع القضية بحزم.


من جهته، تقدم نادي سبورتينغ سان ميغيليتو بشكوى رسمية مطالباً بتحقيق «شامل ومحايد»، مشيراً إلى وجود مؤشرات خطيرة تمس نزاهة المنافسة. كما صعّد اللاعب غوستافو هيريرا الموقف باتهامات مباشرة لزميله كالديرون، وغادر الملعب غاضباً فور الهدف، قبل أن ينشر تصريحات حادة عبر مواقع التواصل يتهمه فيها بالتلاعب.


وتأتي هذه الحادثة في ظل سوابق مشابهة بالدوري البنمي، إذ تم توقيف لاعبين في قضايا تلاعب عام 2023، ما يزيد من حساسية التحقيق الحالي ويدفع الجهات المعنية لتشديد الرقابة حفاظاً على مصداقية المسابقة.