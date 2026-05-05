The Panamanian Football League has opened an official investigation following a controversial incident that occurred during the match between Sporting San Miguelito and Alianza FC, after goalkeeper José Calderón caused an own goal that gave the opposing team a 3-2 victory in the last minute.



A circulating video showed the goalkeeper inadvertently directing the ball into his own net with his chest after failing to handle a cross, in a moment that raised widespread suspicions about the possibility of match-fixing. The league confirmed in a statement that it would seek clarifications from all parties involved, emphasizing that some mistakes may exceed the acceptable limits in professional football, and that it would deal with the issue firmly.



For its part, Sporting San Miguelito filed an official complaint demanding a "comprehensive and impartial" investigation, pointing to serious indicators that threaten the integrity of the competition. Player Gustavo Herrera escalated the situation with direct accusations against his teammate Calderón, leaving the field angrily right after the goal, before posting sharp statements on social media accusing him of manipulation.



This incident comes amid similar precedents in the Panamanian league, as players were suspended in match-fixing cases in 2023, which increases the sensitivity of the current investigation and prompts the relevant authorities to tighten oversight to maintain the credibility of the competition.