The World Health Organization announced the death of three people aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, with one confirmed case of the "Hanta" virus. The WHO confirmed that so far, one case of the "Hanta" virus has been confirmed in the laboratory, noting that there are five other suspected cases. It added that among the six infected individuals, three have died, while the sixth patient is currently in intensive care in South Africa.

The South African Ministry of Health had previously announced the death of two people due to an outbreak of "severe respiratory illness" aboard a cruise ship, and a third person was transferred to intensive care at a hospital in Johannesburg. The cases of infection were recorded on the ship "MV Hondius," which departed from Ushuaia in Argentina heading to Cape Verde.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the South African Ministry of Health, stated in a press release that the test results for the patient receiving treatment in Johannesburg confirmed their infection with the "Hanta" virus, which belongs to a family of viruses that cause hemorrhagic fever.

He explained that the first person to show symptoms was a 70-year-old passenger who died aboard the ship, and their body is currently on Saint Helena Island, a British territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. He noted that the deceased's wife also exhibited symptoms aboard the ship and was transferred to South Africa, where she died in a hospital in Johannesburg.

He added that the authorities in South Africa have not yet been able to determine the nationalities of the two victims, while the third case involves a 69-year-old British national who was also evacuated to Johannesburg.