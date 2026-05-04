أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، وفاة ثلاثة أشخاص على متن سفينة سياحية في المحيط الأطلسي، تأكدت إصابة أحدهم بفايروس «هانتا». وأكدت «الصحة العالمية» أنه حتى الآن، تم تأكيد حالة إصابة واحدة بفايروس «هانتا» مخبرياً، مشيرة إلى وجود خمس حالات أخرى مشتبه بها، مضيفة أن من بين المصابين الستة، توفي ثلاثة، بينما يرقد المصاب السادس حالياً في العناية المركزة في جنوب أفريقيا.

وكانت وزارة الصحة في جنوب أفريقيا قد أعلنت في وقت سابق أمس وفاة شخصين إثر تفشي «مرض تنفسي حاد» على متن سفينة سياحية، ونقل شخص ثالث إلى العناية المركزة في مستشفى بجوهانسبرغ، وتم تسجيل حالات الإصابة على متن السفينة «إم في هونديوس» التي غادرت أوشوايا في الأرجنتين متوجهة إلى الرأس الأخضر.

وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة في جنوب أفريقيا فوستر موهالي في تصريح صحفي إن نتيجة فحص المريض الذي يتلقى العلاج في جوهانسبرغ أكدت إصابته بفايروس «هانتا»، وهو من عائلة الفايروسات التي تسبب الحمى النزفية.

وأوضح أن أول من ظهرت عليه الأعراض كان راكباً يبلغ من العمر 70 عاماً، وتوفي على متن السفينة، وجثمانه موجود حالياً في جزيرة سانت هيلينا، وهي إقليم بريطاني في جنوب المحيط الأطلسي، مشيراً إلى أن زوجة المتوفى أصيبت بعوارض أيضاً على متن السفينة، وتم نقلها إلى جنوب أفريقيا وتوفيت في أحد مستشفيات جوهانسبرغ.

وأضاف أن السلطات في جنوب أفريقيا لم تتمكن بعد من تحديد جنسية الضحيتين، في حين أن الحالة الثالثة لبريطاني يبلغ من العمر 69 عاماً، وتم إجلاؤه أيضاً إلى جوهانسبرغ.