أعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية، وفاة ثلاثة أشخاص على متن سفينة سياحية في المحيط الأطلسي، تأكدت إصابة أحدهم بفايروس «هانتا». وأكدت «الصحة العالمية» أنه حتى الآن، تم تأكيد حالة إصابة واحدة بفايروس «هانتا» مخبرياً، مشيرة إلى وجود خمس حالات أخرى مشتبه بها، مضيفة أن من بين المصابين الستة، توفي ثلاثة، بينما يرقد المصاب السادس حالياً في العناية المركزة في جنوب أفريقيا.
وكانت وزارة الصحة في جنوب أفريقيا قد أعلنت في وقت سابق أمس وفاة شخصين إثر تفشي «مرض تنفسي حاد» على متن سفينة سياحية، ونقل شخص ثالث إلى العناية المركزة في مستشفى بجوهانسبرغ، وتم تسجيل حالات الإصابة على متن السفينة «إم في هونديوس» التي غادرت أوشوايا في الأرجنتين متوجهة إلى الرأس الأخضر.
وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الصحة في جنوب أفريقيا فوستر موهالي في تصريح صحفي إن نتيجة فحص المريض الذي يتلقى العلاج في جوهانسبرغ أكدت إصابته بفايروس «هانتا»، وهو من عائلة الفايروسات التي تسبب الحمى النزفية.
وأوضح أن أول من ظهرت عليه الأعراض كان راكباً يبلغ من العمر 70 عاماً، وتوفي على متن السفينة، وجثمانه موجود حالياً في جزيرة سانت هيلينا، وهي إقليم بريطاني في جنوب المحيط الأطلسي، مشيراً إلى أن زوجة المتوفى أصيبت بعوارض أيضاً على متن السفينة، وتم نقلها إلى جنوب أفريقيا وتوفيت في أحد مستشفيات جوهانسبرغ.
وأضاف أن السلطات في جنوب أفريقيا لم تتمكن بعد من تحديد جنسية الضحيتين، في حين أن الحالة الثالثة لبريطاني يبلغ من العمر 69 عاماً، وتم إجلاؤه أيضاً إلى جوهانسبرغ.
The World Health Organization announced the death of three people aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, with one confirmed case of the "Hanta" virus. The WHO confirmed that so far, one case of the "Hanta" virus has been confirmed in the laboratory, noting that there are five other suspected cases. It added that among the six infected individuals, three have died, while the sixth patient is currently in intensive care in South Africa.
The South African Ministry of Health had previously announced the death of two people due to an outbreak of "severe respiratory illness" aboard a cruise ship, and a third person was transferred to intensive care at a hospital in Johannesburg. The cases of infection were recorded on the ship "MV Hondius," which departed from Ushuaia in Argentina heading to Cape Verde.
Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the South African Ministry of Health, stated in a press release that the test results for the patient receiving treatment in Johannesburg confirmed their infection with the "Hanta" virus, which belongs to a family of viruses that cause hemorrhagic fever.
He explained that the first person to show symptoms was a 70-year-old passenger who died aboard the ship, and their body is currently on Saint Helena Island, a British territory in the South Atlantic Ocean. He noted that the deceased's wife also exhibited symptoms aboard the ship and was transferred to South Africa, where she died in a hospital in Johannesburg.
He added that the authorities in South Africa have not yet been able to determine the nationalities of the two victims, while the third case involves a 69-year-old British national who was also evacuated to Johannesburg.