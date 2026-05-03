لم تكن مجرد حالة إهمال عابرة، بل سلسلة من الانهيارات الطبية التي بدأت بـ«كسر بسيط» وانتهت بـ«فشل كامل» لأجهزة الجسم. وفي قرارٍ حاسم، أمرت النيابة الإدارية في مصر بإحالة 12 من الكادر الطبي والتمريضي إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، بعد ثبوت تورطهم في مأساة طبية هزت محافظة القليوبية وحولت مريضاً يبحث عن الشفاء إلى ضحية أخطاء قاتلة.
بدأت الكارثة حين استقبل أحد مستشفيات التأمين الصحي مريضاً يعاني من كسر في «عنق عظمة الفخذ». وبدلاً من اتباع البروتوكولات الطبية الدقيقة المعتادة، تم القفز مباشرة بالمريض إلى غرفة العمليات دون استكمال الأشعة والفحوصات الأساسية، في خطوة وصفتها التحقيقات بأنها «نقطة الانحراف» الأولى التي فتحت أبواب المضاعفات على مصراعيها.
لم تتوقف الأخطاء عند غياب الفحوصات، فقد كشفت التحقيقات تركيب «نصف مفصل صناعي» غير مناسب لحالة المريض، متجاهلين كسراً قديماً كان يستوجب تعاملاً خاصاً، ما أدى إلى خلع المفصل فوراً.
والمفاجأة الأكثر بشاعة التي كشفها ملف التحقيق كانت اكتشاف «تزييف» في السجلات الطبية للمتابعة اليومية، فبينما كان جسد المريض يصرخ من شدة الألم والمضاعفات، كان الطاقم يدون في السجلات الرسمية أن «المريض لا يعاني من ألم»! وساهم هذا التوثيق المضلل في إخفاء تدهور الحالة وتأخير التدخل لإنقاذ حياته.
تطورت الحالة بشكل سريع لتشمل تلوثاً حاداً وعدوى شديدة في الجرح. ورغم إجراء المزارع الطبية لتحديد نوع البكتيريا، تم صرف علاجات ومضادات حيوية لا تتوافق مع النتائج، ما سمح للعدوى بالانتشار والسيطرة على جسد المريض لتنتهي المأساة باختلال في وظائف المخ، وهبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، ثم توقف عضلة القلب لتعلن وفاته.
المحاكمة الكبرى.. 12 متهماً في قفص المساءلة
أمام هذه السلسلة المتواصلة من الأخطاء القاتلة والاستهتار، شمل قرار الإحالة للمحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة قائمة طويلة ضمت:
- استشاري عظام و4 أخصائيين.
- طبيب تخدير وطبيب رعاية طبية.
- طبيبين مقيمين وطبيب رعاية مقيم.
- عضوين من هيئة التمريض.
كما تم إخطار النيابة العامة بشكل رسمي لبحث الشق الجنائي في القضية، لتصبح هذه الفاجعة جرس إنذار مدوٍ يعيد فتح ملف الرقابة الصارمة على البروتوكولات الطبية داخل المستشفيات المصرية؛ لضمان عدم تكرار مسلسل «الموت بأيدي من أقسموا على إنقاذ الأرواح».
It was not just a case of transient negligence, but a series of medical collapses that began with a "minor fracture" and ended with "complete failure" of the body's systems. In a decisive move, the Administrative Prosecution in Egypt ordered the urgent disciplinary trial of 12 members of the medical and nursing staff after their involvement in a medical tragedy that shook Qalyubia Governorate and turned a patient seeking recovery into a victim of fatal errors.
The disaster began when one of the health insurance hospitals received a patient suffering from a fracture in the "neck of the femur." Instead of following the usual precise medical protocols, the patient was rushed directly to the operating room without completing the necessary X-rays and basic examinations, in a step described by investigations as the "first point of deviation" that opened the floodgates to complications.
The errors did not stop at the absence of examinations; investigations revealed the installation of an "incomplete artificial joint" unsuitable for the patient's condition, ignoring an old fracture that required special handling, which led to the joint dislocating immediately.
The most horrific surprise revealed by the investigation file was the discovery of "falsification" in the medical records for daily follow-up. While the patient's body was screaming in pain and complications, the staff recorded in the official logs that "the patient does not suffer from pain"! This misleading documentation contributed to concealing the deterioration of the condition and delaying the intervention to save his life.
The condition rapidly worsened to include severe contamination and a serious infection in the wound. Despite conducting medical cultures to determine the type of bacteria, treatments and antibiotics that did not match the results were prescribed, allowing the infection to spread and take control of the patient's body, ultimately leading to brain dysfunction, severe circulatory collapse, and then cardiac arrest, declaring his death.
The Major Trial.. 12 Accused in the Dock of Accountability
In light of this continuous series of fatal errors and negligence, the decision to refer for urgent disciplinary trial included a long list that comprised:
- An orthopedic consultant and 4 specialists.
- An anesthesiologist and a medical care physician.
- Two resident doctors and a resident care physician.
- Two members of the nursing staff.
The Public Prosecution was also officially notified to investigate the criminal aspect of the case, making this tragedy a resounding wake-up call to reopen the file on strict oversight of medical protocols within Egyptian hospitals; to ensure that the series of "deaths at the hands of those who swore to save lives" does not repeat.