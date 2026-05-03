لم تكن مجرد حالة إهمال عابرة، بل سلسلة من الانهيارات الطبية التي بدأت بـ«كسر بسيط» وانتهت بـ«فشل كامل» لأجهزة الجسم. وفي قرارٍ حاسم، أمرت النيابة الإدارية في مصر بإحالة 12 من الكادر الطبي والتمريضي إلى المحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة، بعد ثبوت تورطهم في مأساة طبية هزت محافظة القليوبية وحولت مريضاً يبحث عن الشفاء إلى ضحية أخطاء قاتلة.

بدأت الكارثة حين استقبل أحد مستشفيات التأمين الصحي مريضاً يعاني من كسر في «عنق عظمة الفخذ». وبدلاً من اتباع البروتوكولات الطبية الدقيقة المعتادة، تم القفز مباشرة بالمريض إلى غرفة العمليات دون استكمال الأشعة والفحوصات الأساسية، في خطوة وصفتها التحقيقات بأنها «نقطة الانحراف» الأولى التي فتحت أبواب المضاعفات على مصراعيها.

لم تتوقف الأخطاء عند غياب الفحوصات، فقد كشفت التحقيقات تركيب «نصف مفصل صناعي» غير مناسب لحالة المريض، متجاهلين كسراً قديماً كان يستوجب تعاملاً خاصاً، ما أدى إلى خلع المفصل فوراً.

والمفاجأة الأكثر بشاعة التي كشفها ملف التحقيق كانت اكتشاف «تزييف» في السجلات الطبية للمتابعة اليومية، فبينما كان جسد المريض يصرخ من شدة الألم والمضاعفات، كان الطاقم يدون في السجلات الرسمية أن «المريض لا يعاني من ألم»! وساهم هذا التوثيق المضلل في إخفاء تدهور الحالة وتأخير التدخل لإنقاذ حياته.

تطورت الحالة بشكل سريع لتشمل تلوثاً حاداً وعدوى شديدة في الجرح. ورغم إجراء المزارع الطبية لتحديد نوع البكتيريا، تم صرف علاجات ومضادات حيوية لا تتوافق مع النتائج، ما سمح للعدوى بالانتشار والسيطرة على جسد المريض لتنتهي المأساة باختلال في وظائف المخ، وهبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، ثم توقف عضلة القلب لتعلن وفاته.

المحاكمة الكبرى.. 12 متهماً في قفص المساءلة

أمام هذه السلسلة المتواصلة من الأخطاء القاتلة والاستهتار، شمل قرار الإحالة للمحاكمة التأديبية العاجلة قائمة طويلة ضمت:

  • استشاري عظام و4 أخصائيين.
  • طبيب تخدير وطبيب رعاية طبية.
  • طبيبين مقيمين وطبيب رعاية مقيم.
  • عضوين من هيئة التمريض.

كما تم إخطار النيابة العامة بشكل رسمي لبحث الشق الجنائي في القضية، لتصبح هذه الفاجعة جرس إنذار مدوٍ يعيد فتح ملف الرقابة الصارمة على البروتوكولات الطبية داخل المستشفيات المصرية؛ لضمان عدم تكرار مسلسل «الموت بأيدي من أقسموا على إنقاذ الأرواح».