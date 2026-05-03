It was not just a case of transient negligence, but a series of medical collapses that began with a "minor fracture" and ended with "complete failure" of the body's systems. In a decisive move, the Administrative Prosecution in Egypt ordered the urgent disciplinary trial of 12 members of the medical and nursing staff after their involvement in a medical tragedy that shook Qalyubia Governorate and turned a patient seeking recovery into a victim of fatal errors.

The disaster began when one of the health insurance hospitals received a patient suffering from a fracture in the "neck of the femur." Instead of following the usual precise medical protocols, the patient was rushed directly to the operating room without completing the necessary X-rays and basic examinations, in a step described by investigations as the "first point of deviation" that opened the floodgates to complications.

The errors did not stop at the absence of examinations; investigations revealed the installation of an "incomplete artificial joint" unsuitable for the patient's condition, ignoring an old fracture that required special handling, which led to the joint dislocating immediately.

The most horrific surprise revealed by the investigation file was the discovery of "falsification" in the medical records for daily follow-up. While the patient's body was screaming in pain and complications, the staff recorded in the official logs that "the patient does not suffer from pain"! This misleading documentation contributed to concealing the deterioration of the condition and delaying the intervention to save his life.

The condition rapidly worsened to include severe contamination and a serious infection in the wound. Despite conducting medical cultures to determine the type of bacteria, treatments and antibiotics that did not match the results were prescribed, allowing the infection to spread and take control of the patient's body, ultimately leading to brain dysfunction, severe circulatory collapse, and then cardiac arrest, declaring his death.

The Major Trial.. 12 Accused in the Dock of Accountability

In light of this continuous series of fatal errors and negligence, the decision to refer for urgent disciplinary trial included a long list that comprised:

An orthopedic consultant and 4 specialists.

An anesthesiologist and a medical care physician.

Two resident doctors and a resident care physician.

Two members of the nursing staff.

The Public Prosecution was also officially notified to investigate the criminal aspect of the case, making this tragedy a resounding wake-up call to reopen the file on strict oversight of medical protocols within Egyptian hospitals; to ensure that the series of "deaths at the hands of those who swore to save lives" does not repeat.