أعلنت أكاديمية الفنون والعلوم السينمائية الأمريكية استبعاد الممثلين الذين يتم توليدهم بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي من الترشح لجائزة الأوسكار، وذلك في إطار حملة للحد من استخدام هذه التقنية في السينما.

إنسان حقيقي

وتشمل القواعد الجديدة أن يكون الممثل إنساناً حقيقياً وليس نسخة مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي ليصبح مؤهلاً لنيل أرفع جوائز عالم السينما، كما تشترط أن تكون السيناريوهات من تأليف شخص حقيقي وليس برنامجاً آلياً.

وقالت الأكاديمية: «في فئة التمثيل، لن تُقبل إلا الأدوار المذكورة في قائمة الممثلين الرسمية للفيلم والتي تم إثبات أن ممثلين حقيقيين أدوها بموافقتهم». وأضافت: «في فئات الكتابة، تنص القواعد على أن تكون السيناريوهات من تأليف بشري لتكون مؤهلة».

ويأتي هذا القرار بعد أيام من الكشف عن نسخة مولدة بالذكاء الاصطناعي للممثل الراحل فال كيلمر أمام عدد من أصحاب دور العرض، وذلك بعد مرور عام على وفاة نجم «توب غان».

نسخة رقمية

وظهرت نسخة رقمية شابة من كيلمر في الإعلان الترويجي لفيلم الحركة «As Deep as the Grave».

وأُنجز هذا المشروع بدعم من عائلة كيلمر التي كانت متحمسة وسمحت باستخدام أرشيفه المصور الذي استُخدم لإعادة تجسيده على الشاشة في مراحل مختلفة من حياته.

ولا يزال استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي من أكثر القضايا حساسية في صناعة الترفيه، وكان محور إضرابات عام 2023 شلت هوليوود، حيث حذر ممثلون وكتاب من أن التكنولوجيا غير الخاضعة للرقابة تهدد مصدر رزقهم.