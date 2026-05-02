The American Academy of Arts and Sciences has announced the exclusion of actors generated by artificial intelligence from being nominated for the Oscar, as part of a campaign to limit the use of this technology in cinema.

Real Human

The new rules stipulate that the actor must be a real human and not an AI-generated version to be eligible for the highest awards in the film world. It also requires that the scripts be authored by a real person and not an automated program.

The Academy stated, "In the acting category, only roles listed in the official cast list of the film, which have been proven to be performed by real actors with their consent, will be accepted." It added, "In the writing categories, the rules specify that the scripts must be human-authored to be eligible."

This decision comes days after the unveiling of an AI-generated version of the late Val Kilmer to a number of theater owners, following a year after the death of the "Top Gun" star.

Digital Version

A young digital version of Kilmer appeared in the promotional trailer for the action film "As Deep as the Grave."

This project was completed with the support of Kilmer's family, who were enthusiastic and allowed the use of his filmed archive, which was used to recreate him on screen at different stages of his life.

The use of artificial intelligence remains one of the most sensitive issues in the entertainment industry and was at the center of the 2023 strikes that paralyzed Hollywood, where actors and writers warned that unchecked technology threatens their livelihoods.