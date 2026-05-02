The Public Prosecution in Egypt has referred the famous cartoonist Amr Amin to trial on charges of "misusing social media," following an incident involving a post and a drawing attributed to him.

Shocking Perspective

The cartoonist addressed the suicide of a well-known blogger in the city of Alexandria through his "Facebook" page, in a manner that many considered "shocking," prompting a well-known lawyer to file a complaint against him with the relevant authorities.

Insulting Eve

Activists in the field of women's rights accuse the artist of insulting the image of Eve through his drawings, which they claim diminish the status of women by portraying them in various negative stereotypes as the cause of societal confusion and its problems, according to their statements.

Feminist activists expressed their anger at some of the artist's drawings that they believe create "a kind of discrimination among citizens," as he positions himself as a judge in an imaginary court of morals and gives himself the right to criticize women's appearances and favor one woman over another based on her looks, as they put it.

Apology and Regret

For his part, the defendant's lawyer confirmed that his client did not intend any offense and expressed an apology and regret for any negative implication that was not intended in this cartoon.

The relevant authorities had previously released Amr Amin on bail, ensuring his residence in the Fayoum Governorate while investigations continue regarding his accusation of "offending family values," amidst a widespread controversy stirred by his drawings.

Supporters of Amr Amin assert that he is exercising his absolute right to freedom of expression, and that no one has the right to suppress his ideas as long as he does not violate any laws or cross the boundaries of decency.