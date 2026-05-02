أحالت النيابة العامة في مصر رسام الكاريكاتير الشهير عمرو أمين إلى المحاكمة بتهمة «إساءة استخدام مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي»، بعد واقعة تضمنت منشوراً ورسماً نُسبا إليه.

رؤية صادمة

وتناول الرسام واقعة انتحار بلوغر معروفة في مدينة الإسكندرية عبر صفحته على «فيسبوك»، وفق رؤية اعتبرها كثيرون «صادمة»، ما جعل أحد المحامين المعروفين يتقدم ببلاغ ضده إلى السلطات المختصة.

الإساءة لحواء

ويتهم ناشطون في مجال حقوق المرأة الفنان بالإساءة لصورة حواء عبر رسوماته التي تتضمن تقليلاً من شأن النساء من خلال إظهارهن ضمن أنماط سلبية متنوعة باعتبارهن سبب إرباك المجتمع ومشكلاته، وفق قولهم.

وأبدت ناشطات نسويات غضبهن من بعض رسومات الفنان التي تصنع برأيهن «نوعاً من التمييز بين المواطنين»، كونه يُنصّب نفسه قاضياً في محكمة الأخلاق المتوهمة في خياله ويعطي نفسه الحق في انتقاد مظهر النساء وتفضيل امرأة على أخرى وفق مظهرها، على حد تعبيرهن.

اعتذار وأسف

ومن جانبه، أكد محامي المتهم أن موكله لم يقصد أي إساءة وتقدم بالاعتذار والأسف عن أي معنى سلبي لم يرد في ذهنه جراء هذا الكاريكاتير.

وسبق أن أخلت السلطات المختصة سبيل عمرو أمين بضمان محل إقامته بمحافظة الفيوم مع استمرار التحقيقات معه في اتهامه بـ«الإساءة لقيم الأسرة»، وسط حالة من الجدل التي تثيرها رسوماته على نطاق واسع..

ويؤكد مناصرو عمرو أمين أنه يمارس حقه المطلق في حرية التعبير، وليس من حق أحد أن يصادر أفكاره، طالما أنه لا ينتهك أي قانون أو يخرج عن إطار اللياقة.