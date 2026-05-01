In an era where views have become the "hard currency" in the world of art, Elissa decided to prove to everyone that she is not just the "Queen of Emotion," but the "Empress of Numbers" who is unbeatable. While some struggle to reach the million mark, Elissa was celebrating the entry of her 23rd song into the 100 million club, singing alone outside the flock.

23 Digital Hurricanes.. History is Written with "Emotion"

Elissa's journey to the top was not a coincidence, but rather the result of a series of relentless successes. For an Arab artist to have 23 songs that have surpassed the 100 million views threshold on YouTube Music is an achievement that can only be described as "digital miracle." This number places Elissa in a safe zone far from her closest competitors, making it nearly impossible for them to catch up at this time.

Music experts believe that Elissa's digital success relies on three golden pillars that have allowed her to sit on this throne:

Smart Selection: Elissa does not just sing lyrics; she sells "emotional states" that listeners experience, which makes her songs live on for years and not die with the end of a trend.

Digital Loyalty: A fan base considered one of the fiercest and most loyal, following their "star" on every platform, turning every new release into a "public opinion" musical issue.

Continuous Renewal: Elissa has managed to keep up with digital evolution since its beginnings, using social media platforms as servants to her artistic project rather than burdens on it.

First in the Arab World.. The Absolute "Title Deed"

With this achievement, Elissa has closed the door on speculations about who is the "number one star of the Arabs digitally," as she is now:

The first Arab artist to break the 100 million barrier with 23 different works.

The artist with the most "living musical library" that continues to garner views even years after its release.

While the world is busy monitoring the numbers, Elissa is busy breaking them. But the question now is not "How much will Elissa achieve tomorrow?" but "When will others have the courage to compete with her on this impossible number?" Elissa has raised the bar of ambition and left others to struggle to find a way to reach these impossible figures.