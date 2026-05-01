في زمن أصبحت فيه المشاهدات هي «العملة الصعبة» في عالم الفن، قررت إليسا أن تثبت للجميع أنها ليست مجرد «ملكة للإحساس»، بل هي «إمبراطورة الأرقام» التي لا تُقهر. فبينما يكافح البعض للوصول إلى حاجز المليون، كانت إليسا تحتفل بدخول أغنيتها رقم 23 إلى نادي الـ100 مليون، لتغرد وحدها خارج السرب.

23 إعصاراً رقمياً.. التاريخ يُكتب بـ«الإحساس»

لم تكن رحلة إليسا نحو القمة وليدة الصدفة، بل هي نتيجة تراكمات من النجاحات التي لم تهدأ. أن تمتلك فنانة عربية 23 أغنية تجاوزت عتبة الـ100 مليون مشاهدة على منصة YouTube Music هو إنجاز لا يمكن وصفه إلا بـ«الإعجاز الرقمي». هذا الرقم يضع إليسا في منطقة آمنة بعيداً عن أقرب منافسيها، ويجعل من ملاحقتها أمراً شبه مستحيل في الوقت الراهن.

ويرى خبراء الموسيقى أن نجاح إليسا الرقمي يعتمد على 3 أعمدة ذهبية جعلتها تتربع على هذا العرش:

  • ذكاء الاختيار: إليسا لا تغني كلمات، بل تبيع «حالات شعورية» يعيشها المستمع، ما يجعل أغانيها تعيش لسنوات ولا تموت بانتهاء التريند.
  • الوفاء الرقمي: قاعدة جماهيرية تعتبر من الأشرس والأكثر وفاءً، تتابع «نجمتها» في كل منصة، وتحول كل إصدار جديد إلى «قضية رأي عام» موسيقي.
  • التجدد المستمر: استطاعت إليسا مواكبة التطور الرقمي منذ بداياته، وطوعت منصات التواصل لتكون خادمة لمشروعها الفني لا عبئاً عليه.

الأولى عربياً.. «صك الملكية» المطلق

بهذا الإنجاز، أغلقت إليسا باب التكهنات حول من هي «نجمة العرب الأولى رقمياً»، فهي اليوم:

  • أول فنانة عربية تكسر حاجز الـ 100 مليون بـ 23 عملاً مختلفاً.
  • أكثر فنانة تمتلك «مكتبة موسيقية حية» تستمر في حصد المشاهدات حتى بعد مرور سنوات على صدورها.

وبينما ينشغل العالم بمراقبة الأرقام، تنشغل إليسا بتحطيمها. لكن السؤال الآن ليس «كم ستحقق إليسا غداً؟»، بل «متى سيمتلك غيرها الجرأة لمنافستها على هذا الرقم التعجيزي؟». لقد رفعت إليسا سقف الطموح، وتركت للآخرين عناء البحث عن وسيلة للوصول إلى أرقام تعجيزية.