انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى مساعد حمود العبيلان (رحمه الله)، وصلي عليه عقب صلاة مغرب اليوم (الجمعة) في جامع عبدالله المهيني بمدينة الرياض، على أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في المقبرة، ويُستقبل العزاء للرجال في المسجد والمقبرة.


والفقيد والد كل من: محمد، ومعاذ، وشقيق كل من: عبدالمحسن، وعبدالرحمن.