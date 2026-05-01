Assistant Hamoud Al-Abailan (may God have mercy on him) passed away and was prayed upon after the Maghrib prayer today (Friday) at Abdullah Al-Muhaini Mosque in Riyadh. His body will be laid to rest in the cemetery, and condolences will be received for men at the mosque and the cemetery.



The deceased is the father of: Mohammed and Muadh, and the brother of: Abdul Mohsen and Abdul Rahman.