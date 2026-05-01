نقلت مصادر إعلامية إيرانية - قبل قليل- أنباء عن تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في سماء العاصمة طهران، دون إعلان رسمي يوضح طبيعة التهديد أو أسبابه، ما فتح باب التكهنات بشأن تطورات ميدانية محتملة، في ظل توتر متصاعد تشهده المنطقة.

تحذير إماراتي عاجل

وفي مؤشر على تصاعد المخاطر، أعلنت دولة الإمارات، الخميس، حظر سفر مواطنيها إلى إيران ولبنان والعراق، داعيةً مواطنيها المتواجدين في هذه الدول إلى سرعة المغادرة.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الرسمية (وام)، أن القرار يأتي «نظراً للتطورات الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة»، مشددة على ضرورة العودة إلى الدولة في أقرب وقت ممكن، في خطوة تعكس مستوى القلق من اتساع رقعة التصعيد.


اشتباكات مع طائرات مسيرة

ذكرت وكالة تسنيم للأنباء ‌الإيرانية شبه الرسمية أن الدفاعات الجوية الإيرانية اشتبكت مع ⁠طائرات مسيرة صغيرة وطائرات استطلاع مسيرة فوق مناطق من العاصمة طهران اليوم الخميس، ‌مع ⁠استمرار سماع نيران الدفاعات الجوية في المناطق ⁠الغربية والوسطى والجنوبية الشرقية من المدينة.

تعزيزات أمريكية في «العديد»

بالتوازي، أفادت مصادر إعلامية إيرانية بأن الولايات المتحدة دفعت بتعزيزات عسكرية إلى إحدى قواعدها في المنطقة، شملت طائرة من طراز MC-130J وطائرتين من طراز HC-130J، المخصصة للعمليات الخاصة ومهام الإنقاذ، في تحرك يعزز الجاهزية العسكرية الأمريكية في المنطقة.

ترمب: الحصار فعّال والنووي خط أحمر

في المقابل، صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من لهجته تجاه طهران، مؤكداً أن الحصار المفروض على إيران «فعال بنسبة 100%».

وشدد ترمب على ضرورة الحصول على ضمانات بعدم امتلاك إيران للسلاح النووي، معتبراً أن المكاسب العسكرية وحدها «غير كافية»، وأن طهران كانت ستستخدم السلاح النووي لو تمكنت من امتلاكه.

وأضاف أن إيران قد تحتاج إلى نحو 20 عاماً لإعادة بناء قدراتها إذا توقفت العمليات حالياً، في إشارة إلى حجم الضغوط المفروضة عليها.

مشهد مفتوح على الاحتمالات

تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تتزايد فيه مؤشرات التصعيد الإقليمي، بين تحركات ميدانية غامضة، وقرارات احترازية لدول المنطقة، وتصريحات سياسية حادة، ما يضع المشهد أمام سيناريوهات مفتوحة، تتراوح بين الاحتواء والتصعيد الأوسع.