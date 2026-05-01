نقلت مصادر إعلامية إيرانية - قبل قليل- أنباء عن تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في سماء العاصمة طهران، دون إعلان رسمي يوضح طبيعة التهديد أو أسبابه، ما فتح باب التكهنات بشأن تطورات ميدانية محتملة، في ظل توتر متصاعد تشهده المنطقة.
تحذير إماراتي عاجل
وفي مؤشر على تصاعد المخاطر، أعلنت دولة الإمارات، الخميس، حظر سفر مواطنيها إلى إيران ولبنان والعراق، داعيةً مواطنيها المتواجدين في هذه الدول إلى سرعة المغادرة.
وأكدت وزارة الخارجية الإماراتية، في بيان نقلته وكالة الأنباء الرسمية (وام)، أن القرار يأتي «نظراً للتطورات الراهنة التي تشهدها المنطقة»، مشددة على ضرورة العودة إلى الدولة في أقرب وقت ممكن، في خطوة تعكس مستوى القلق من اتساع رقعة التصعيد.
اشتباكات مع طائرات مسيرة
ذكرت وكالة تسنيم للأنباء الإيرانية شبه الرسمية أن الدفاعات الجوية الإيرانية اشتبكت مع طائرات مسيرة صغيرة وطائرات استطلاع مسيرة فوق مناطق من العاصمة طهران اليوم الخميس، مع استمرار سماع نيران الدفاعات الجوية في المناطق الغربية والوسطى والجنوبية الشرقية من المدينة.
تعزيزات أمريكية في «العديد»
بالتوازي، أفادت مصادر إعلامية إيرانية بأن الولايات المتحدة دفعت بتعزيزات عسكرية إلى إحدى قواعدها في المنطقة، شملت طائرة من طراز MC-130J وطائرتين من طراز HC-130J، المخصصة للعمليات الخاصة ومهام الإنقاذ، في تحرك يعزز الجاهزية العسكرية الأمريكية في المنطقة.
ترمب: الحصار فعّال والنووي خط أحمر
في المقابل، صعّد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من لهجته تجاه طهران، مؤكداً أن الحصار المفروض على إيران «فعال بنسبة 100%».
وشدد ترمب على ضرورة الحصول على ضمانات بعدم امتلاك إيران للسلاح النووي، معتبراً أن المكاسب العسكرية وحدها «غير كافية»، وأن طهران كانت ستستخدم السلاح النووي لو تمكنت من امتلاكه.
وأضاف أن إيران قد تحتاج إلى نحو 20 عاماً لإعادة بناء قدراتها إذا توقفت العمليات حالياً، في إشارة إلى حجم الضغوط المفروضة عليها.
مشهد مفتوح على الاحتمالات
تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تتزايد فيه مؤشرات التصعيد الإقليمي، بين تحركات ميدانية غامضة، وقرارات احترازية لدول المنطقة، وتصريحات سياسية حادة، ما يضع المشهد أمام سيناريوهات مفتوحة، تتراوح بين الاحتواء والتصعيد الأوسع.
Iranian media sources reported - just a moment ago - news about the activation of air defenses over the capital Tehran, without an official announcement clarifying the nature of the threat or its reasons, which has opened the door to speculation regarding potential field developments amidst escalating tensions in the region.
Urgent Emirati Warning
In an indication of rising risks, the United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban for its citizens to Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq, urging its citizens currently in these countries to leave immediately.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement reported by the official news agency (WAM) that the decision comes "in light of the current developments in the region," emphasizing the necessity for citizens to return to the country as soon as possible, in a move that reflects the level of concern over the widening escalation.
Clashes with Drones
The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian air defenses engaged with small drones and reconnaissance drones over areas of the capital Tehran today, Thursday, with continued sounds of air defense fire in the western, central, and southeastern parts of the city.
American Reinforcements in Al-Udeid
In parallel, Iranian media sources reported that the United States has sent military reinforcements to one of its bases in the region, including an MC-130J aircraft and two HC-130J aircraft, designated for special operations and rescue missions, in a move that enhances American military readiness in the area.
Trump: The Blockade is Effective and Nuclear is a Red Line
In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric towards Tehran, asserting that the blockade imposed on Iran is "100% effective."
Trump emphasized the need for guarantees that Iran will not possess nuclear weapons, considering that military gains alone are "not enough," and that Tehran would have used nuclear weapons if it had been able to possess them.
He added that Iran might need about 20 years to rebuild its capabilities if operations were to stop currently, indicating the extent of the pressures imposed on it.
A Scene Open to Possibilities
These developments come at a time when indicators of regional escalation are increasing, amid mysterious field movements, precautionary decisions by regional countries, and sharp political statements, placing the scene before open scenarios ranging from containment to broader escalation.