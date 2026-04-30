علمت «عكاظ»، أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد منح المحاكم الأمر بحبس المدين المنفذ ضده 180 يوماً، بناء على طلب يقدمه طالب التنفيذ في حال مضى 30 يوم عمل من اتخاذ أي من إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري الواردة في النظام، ولم ينفذ المنفذ ضده التزامه، ويجوز للمحكمة تمديدها مدة أخرى بناء على طلب طالب التنفيذ.

وأكد النظام في المادة الـ37، عدم جواز حبس المنفذ ضده في 5 حالات، أولها إذا لم يتجاوز الـ18 من عمره، أو ثبت بموجب تقرير طبي معتمد إصابته بمرض لا يتحمل معه الحبس، أو إذا كانت مرأة حاملة أو لها طفل لم يتجاوز الثانية من عمره، أو إذا كان المنفذ ضده أحد أصول أو فروع طالب التنفيذ.

وشدد النظام على أن إجراءات حبس المدين، تكون في حال استنفاد خطوات التنفيذ الجبري. وأوضح في المادة الـ36، أنه إذا كان محل التنفيذ فعلاً أو امتناعاً عن فعل، ولم يُنفذ المنفذ ضده التزامه خلال 5 أيام عمل من تاريخ إبلاغه بأمر التنفيذ أو من تاريخ الإعلان؛ فتتخذ إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري المتمثلة في أن تأمر المحكمة فوراً باستعمال القوة المختصة للقيام بما يلزم من إجراءات التنفيذ، ما لم يتطلب التنفيذ أن يقوم به المنفذ ضده بنفسه، وتخاطب المحكمة فوراً الجهة المختصة -عند الاقتضاء- لتنفيذ الحق محل السند التنفيذي.

متى تُلغى الغرامة؟

إذا تعذر التنفيذ باستعمال القوة المختصة، أو عن طريق الجهة المختصة، أو اقتضى التنفيذ قيام المنفذ ضده به بنفسه ولم يقم بذلك؛ فتتخذ إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري، ومنها أن تأمر المحكمة بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر إلى خارج المملكة - بناء على طلب يقدم من طالب التنفيذ - وتفرض المحكمة غرامة لا تزيد على 10 آلاف ريال يومياً على المنفذ ضده عن كل يوم يمضي دون إتمام التنفيذ على ألا تتجاوز حداً تحدد اللائحة مقداره. وللمحكمة إلغاء الغرامة أو جزء منها إذا نفذ المنفذ ضده ما عليه من التزام. وتؤول حصيلة الغرامة الإجمالية إلى خزينة الدولة. وتحدد اللائحة الضوابط والإجراءات اللازمة لما ورد في هذه المادة، بما في ذلك ضوابط وإجراءات إخلاء العقار والتصرف بالمنقولات الموجودة فيه إذا لم يتسلمها مالكها.

العزل عن المسجونين الجزائيين

شدد النظام على أن حبس المنفذ ضده يكون بمعزل عن المسجونين في القضايا الجزائية، ولا ينقضي الحق محل السند التنفيذي بانتهاء مدة الحبس ويظل حقاً قائماً للدائن.

وفي ما يتعلق بالتنفيذ في الأحوال الشخصية، بين النظام أن السند التنفيذي المتعلق بمسائل الأحوال الشخصية ينفذ بالطرق المقررة في النظام واللائحة. وتبين اللائحة إجراءات التنفيذ في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية المتضمنة دفع أموال بشكل دوري.

وبحسب النظام الجديد، يُنفذ جبراً السند التنفيذي الصادر بالحضانة، والزيارة، حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى الاستعانة بالقوة المختصة وإلى دخول المنازل بحسب ما يقتضيه الحال، ويعاد تنفيذ السند التنفيذي كلما اقتضى الأمر ذلك.

وتسري أحكام التنفيذ المباشر على الممتنع عن التنفيذ في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية وفق ضوابط تحددها اللائحة، ويراعى فيها طبيعة مسائل الأحوال الشخصية وظروف التنفيذ. وشدد النظام على أن تراعي المحكمة في تنفيذ السند التنفيذي الصادر بزيارة المحضون ما يحقق مصلحته.

وبين النظام، سريان أحكام التنفيذ المباشر على الشخصية الاعتبارية الخاصة على المتسبب في إعاقة التنفيذ من منسوبي الشخصية الخاصة وفق الضوابط والإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة لاحقاً، وتبين اللائحة الأحكام والإجراءات المتعلقة بالتنفيذ على الشخصية الاعتبارية الخاصة وفقاً لأحكام النظام والأنظمة ذات الصلة وبما يتفق مع طبيعة التنفيذ على هذه الشخصية.

«عكاظ» تنفرد بالتفاصيل

«عكاظ» انفردت بنشر تفاصيل جديدة عن نظام التنفيذ الجديد، تضمنت تقنين وضبط المنع من السفر بـ3 سنوات وتجريم تبديد الأموال واعتباره من الجرائم الكبيرة وتحديد غرامات مليونية وسجن للمماطلين وعقوبات على من يثبت تبديده الأموال وتصنيف الحالات التي لا يجوز فيها الحجز والتنفيذ كالأموال العامة والدار التي يسكنها المدين ومعاشات التقاعد، فضلاً عن آليات تقضي بتتبع أموال المدين في حال عدم تنفيذه سند التنفيذ الصادر بحقه.

التنفيذ على الشخص أم الكيان؟

المحامي سراح سرتي أوضح لـ«عكاظ»، أن المادة الـ41 من نظام التنفيذ الجديد نصت على التنفيذ على الشخصيات الاعتبارية الخاصة مثل الشركات والمؤسسات، وتركّز على «من يُنفَّذ عليه وكيف سيكون التنفيذ المباشر (الحجز-الإلزام-الإجراءات التنفيذية)، إذ لا يتم على الكيان نفسه بشكل مجرد بل يتم على الشخص المسؤول داخل الكيان إذا كان هو السبب في تعطيل التنفيذ، والمقصود به أي شخص له سلطة داخل الشركة كالمدير العام أو مسؤول التنفيذ. أما عن اللائحة التنفيذية، فهي التي تحدد وتوضح وتشرح التفاصيل، وكيف يتم الإجراء، ومتى يطبق، وما هي الضوابط التي يعمل بها في تطبيق المادة المذكورة.

جهة مركزية حاسمة

المحامية بشائر العظمة، أشارت إلى أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يمثل تحولاً نوعياً في بنية القضاء التنفيذي، ولا يقتصر على تعديل الإجراءات، بل يعيد صياغة إجراءات التنفيذ القضائي من نموذج تقليدي إلى نموذج مؤسسي رقمي عالي الكفاءة، وذلك من خلال توسيع الصلاحيات وتعزيز مركزية التنفيذ.

وقالت عضو لجنة تراحم المحامية نسرين علي الغامدي، إن محاكم التنفيذ هي الجهة المركزية الحاسمة في تنفيذ مختلف السندات، التي تشمل الأحكام القضائية، والأوامر والقرارات، والسندات التنفيذية ذات الطبيعة المالية والتجارية. وذكرت أن النظام الجديد يزيد من الكفاءة ويحاصر المماطلين ويحمي حقوق الأطراف.

الربط بمنظومة الاقتصاد

المحامية نوال الدوسري، شددت على أن وزارة العدل عملت على تعزيز ورفع كفاءة المنظومة العدلية، وذكرت أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يجيء وفق حوكمة دقيقة على عمليات التنفيذ، من خلال توحيد الإجراءات، رفع مستوى الإشراف وتقليل أو منع الاجتهادات، ورفع الثقة في عدالة التطبيق. وجاءت رقمنة السندات التنفيذية كواحدة من أبرز نقاط التحول نحو السندات الإلكترونية، إذ يتم تنظيم حجية السندات الرقمية وتُمنح مهلة لتصحيح أوضاع السندات التقليدية مثل الكمبيالات غير المسجلة، وهذا التحول يعكس توجهاً واضحاً لربط التنفيذ بمنظومة الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتقليل النزاعات المرتبطة بإثبات الديون.

لا تطبيق بأثر رجعي

المحامي حكم الحكمي، يرى أن نظام التنفيذ حرص على عدم التطبيق بأثر رجعي والإبقاء على الأحكام النهائية السابقة واعتماد ترتيبات انتقالية لبعض الأنظمة (مثل الإعسار والحجز التحفظي)، ويعكس ذلك وعياً تشريعياً باستقرار المراكز القانونية، خصوصاً في البيئة التجارية. ويعالج النظام الجديد أبرز التحديات التي واجهت التنفيذ سابقاً، مثل تقنين وتحديث وتسهيل ورقمنة الإجراءات، التلاعب بالإعسار، تعدد الجهات واختلاف التفسيرات. وتوقع أن تنخفض أو تنعدم حالات «التنفيذ الشكلي» التي لا تنتهي بتحصيل فعلي للحقوق. ولا يقتصر تأثير النظام على القضاء، بل يمتد إلى تحسين بيئة الاستثمار من خلال رفع موثوقية التعاملات المالية.