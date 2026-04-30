علمت «عكاظ»، أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد منح المحاكم الأمر بحبس المدين المنفذ ضده 180 يوماً، بناء على طلب يقدمه طالب التنفيذ في حال مضى 30 يوم عمل من اتخاذ أي من إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري الواردة في النظام، ولم ينفذ المنفذ ضده التزامه، ويجوز للمحكمة تمديدها مدة أخرى بناء على طلب طالب التنفيذ.
وأكد النظام في المادة الـ37، عدم جواز حبس المنفذ ضده في 5 حالات، أولها إذا لم يتجاوز الـ18 من عمره، أو ثبت بموجب تقرير طبي معتمد إصابته بمرض لا يتحمل معه الحبس، أو إذا كانت مرأة حاملة أو لها طفل لم يتجاوز الثانية من عمره، أو إذا كان المنفذ ضده أحد أصول أو فروع طالب التنفيذ.
وشدد النظام على أن إجراءات حبس المدين، تكون في حال استنفاد خطوات التنفيذ الجبري. وأوضح في المادة الـ36، أنه إذا كان محل التنفيذ فعلاً أو امتناعاً عن فعل، ولم يُنفذ المنفذ ضده التزامه خلال 5 أيام عمل من تاريخ إبلاغه بأمر التنفيذ أو من تاريخ الإعلان؛ فتتخذ إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري المتمثلة في أن تأمر المحكمة فوراً باستعمال القوة المختصة للقيام بما يلزم من إجراءات التنفيذ، ما لم يتطلب التنفيذ أن يقوم به المنفذ ضده بنفسه، وتخاطب المحكمة فوراً الجهة المختصة -عند الاقتضاء- لتنفيذ الحق محل السند التنفيذي.
متى تُلغى الغرامة؟
إذا تعذر التنفيذ باستعمال القوة المختصة، أو عن طريق الجهة المختصة، أو اقتضى التنفيذ قيام المنفذ ضده به بنفسه ولم يقم بذلك؛ فتتخذ إجراءات التنفيذ الجبري، ومنها أن تأمر المحكمة بمنع المنفذ ضده من السفر إلى خارج المملكة - بناء على طلب يقدم من طالب التنفيذ - وتفرض المحكمة غرامة لا تزيد على 10 آلاف ريال يومياً على المنفذ ضده عن كل يوم يمضي دون إتمام التنفيذ على ألا تتجاوز حداً تحدد اللائحة مقداره. وللمحكمة إلغاء الغرامة أو جزء منها إذا نفذ المنفذ ضده ما عليه من التزام. وتؤول حصيلة الغرامة الإجمالية إلى خزينة الدولة. وتحدد اللائحة الضوابط والإجراءات اللازمة لما ورد في هذه المادة، بما في ذلك ضوابط وإجراءات إخلاء العقار والتصرف بالمنقولات الموجودة فيه إذا لم يتسلمها مالكها.
العزل عن المسجونين الجزائيين
شدد النظام على أن حبس المنفذ ضده يكون بمعزل عن المسجونين في القضايا الجزائية، ولا ينقضي الحق محل السند التنفيذي بانتهاء مدة الحبس ويظل حقاً قائماً للدائن.
وفي ما يتعلق بالتنفيذ في الأحوال الشخصية، بين النظام أن السند التنفيذي المتعلق بمسائل الأحوال الشخصية ينفذ بالطرق المقررة في النظام واللائحة. وتبين اللائحة إجراءات التنفيذ في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية المتضمنة دفع أموال بشكل دوري.
وبحسب النظام الجديد، يُنفذ جبراً السند التنفيذي الصادر بالحضانة، والزيارة، حتى لو أدى ذلك إلى الاستعانة بالقوة المختصة وإلى دخول المنازل بحسب ما يقتضيه الحال، ويعاد تنفيذ السند التنفيذي كلما اقتضى الأمر ذلك.
وتسري أحكام التنفيذ المباشر على الممتنع عن التنفيذ في مسائل الأحوال الشخصية وفق ضوابط تحددها اللائحة، ويراعى فيها طبيعة مسائل الأحوال الشخصية وظروف التنفيذ. وشدد النظام على أن تراعي المحكمة في تنفيذ السند التنفيذي الصادر بزيارة المحضون ما يحقق مصلحته.
وبين النظام، سريان أحكام التنفيذ المباشر على الشخصية الاعتبارية الخاصة على المتسبب في إعاقة التنفيذ من منسوبي الشخصية الخاصة وفق الضوابط والإجراءات التي تحددها اللائحة لاحقاً، وتبين اللائحة الأحكام والإجراءات المتعلقة بالتنفيذ على الشخصية الاعتبارية الخاصة وفقاً لأحكام النظام والأنظمة ذات الصلة وبما يتفق مع طبيعة التنفيذ على هذه الشخصية.
«عكاظ» تنفرد بالتفاصيل
«عكاظ» انفردت بنشر تفاصيل جديدة عن نظام التنفيذ الجديد، تضمنت تقنين وضبط المنع من السفر بـ3 سنوات وتجريم تبديد الأموال واعتباره من الجرائم الكبيرة وتحديد غرامات مليونية وسجن للمماطلين وعقوبات على من يثبت تبديده الأموال وتصنيف الحالات التي لا يجوز فيها الحجز والتنفيذ كالأموال العامة والدار التي يسكنها المدين ومعاشات التقاعد، فضلاً عن آليات تقضي بتتبع أموال المدين في حال عدم تنفيذه سند التنفيذ الصادر بحقه.
التنفيذ على الشخص أم الكيان؟
المحامي سراح سرتي أوضح لـ«عكاظ»، أن المادة الـ41 من نظام التنفيذ الجديد نصت على التنفيذ على الشخصيات الاعتبارية الخاصة مثل الشركات والمؤسسات، وتركّز على «من يُنفَّذ عليه وكيف سيكون التنفيذ المباشر (الحجز-الإلزام-الإجراءات التنفيذية)، إذ لا يتم على الكيان نفسه بشكل مجرد بل يتم على الشخص المسؤول داخل الكيان إذا كان هو السبب في تعطيل التنفيذ، والمقصود به أي شخص له سلطة داخل الشركة كالمدير العام أو مسؤول التنفيذ. أما عن اللائحة التنفيذية، فهي التي تحدد وتوضح وتشرح التفاصيل، وكيف يتم الإجراء، ومتى يطبق، وما هي الضوابط التي يعمل بها في تطبيق المادة المذكورة.
جهة مركزية حاسمة
المحامية بشائر العظمة، أشارت إلى أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يمثل تحولاً نوعياً في بنية القضاء التنفيذي، ولا يقتصر على تعديل الإجراءات، بل يعيد صياغة إجراءات التنفيذ القضائي من نموذج تقليدي إلى نموذج مؤسسي رقمي عالي الكفاءة، وذلك من خلال توسيع الصلاحيات وتعزيز مركزية التنفيذ.
وقالت عضو لجنة تراحم المحامية نسرين علي الغامدي، إن محاكم التنفيذ هي الجهة المركزية الحاسمة في تنفيذ مختلف السندات، التي تشمل الأحكام القضائية، والأوامر والقرارات، والسندات التنفيذية ذات الطبيعة المالية والتجارية. وذكرت أن النظام الجديد يزيد من الكفاءة ويحاصر المماطلين ويحمي حقوق الأطراف.
الربط بمنظومة الاقتصاد
المحامية نوال الدوسري، شددت على أن وزارة العدل عملت على تعزيز ورفع كفاءة المنظومة العدلية، وذكرت أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يجيء وفق حوكمة دقيقة على عمليات التنفيذ، من خلال توحيد الإجراءات، رفع مستوى الإشراف وتقليل أو منع الاجتهادات، ورفع الثقة في عدالة التطبيق. وجاءت رقمنة السندات التنفيذية كواحدة من أبرز نقاط التحول نحو السندات الإلكترونية، إذ يتم تنظيم حجية السندات الرقمية وتُمنح مهلة لتصحيح أوضاع السندات التقليدية مثل الكمبيالات غير المسجلة، وهذا التحول يعكس توجهاً واضحاً لربط التنفيذ بمنظومة الاقتصاد الرقمي، وتقليل النزاعات المرتبطة بإثبات الديون.
لا تطبيق بأثر رجعي
المحامي حكم الحكمي، يرى أن نظام التنفيذ حرص على عدم التطبيق بأثر رجعي والإبقاء على الأحكام النهائية السابقة واعتماد ترتيبات انتقالية لبعض الأنظمة (مثل الإعسار والحجز التحفظي)، ويعكس ذلك وعياً تشريعياً باستقرار المراكز القانونية، خصوصاً في البيئة التجارية. ويعالج النظام الجديد أبرز التحديات التي واجهت التنفيذ سابقاً، مثل تقنين وتحديث وتسهيل ورقمنة الإجراءات، التلاعب بالإعسار، تعدد الجهات واختلاف التفسيرات. وتوقع أن تنخفض أو تنعدم حالات «التنفيذ الشكلي» التي لا تنتهي بتحصيل فعلي للحقوق. ولا يقتصر تأثير النظام على القضاء، بل يمتد إلى تحسين بيئة الاستثمار من خلال رفع موثوقية التعاملات المالية.
According to "Okaz," the new enforcement system has granted courts the authority to imprison the debtor for up to 180 days, based on a request submitted by the execution applicant if 30 working days have passed since any of the enforcement measures outlined in the system were taken, and the debtor has not fulfilled their obligation. The court may extend this period upon the request of the execution applicant.
The system confirmed in Article 37 that the debtor cannot be imprisoned in five cases: first, if they are under 18 years of age; second, if a certified medical report proves they suffer from an illness that prevents them from being imprisoned; third, if the debtor is a pregnant woman or has a child under the age of two; fourth, if the debtor is a direct ancestor or descendant of the execution applicant.
The system emphasized that the procedures for imprisoning the debtor occur only after exhausting the steps of compulsory enforcement. It clarified in Article 36 that if the subject of enforcement is an action or a failure to act, and the debtor has not fulfilled their obligation within 5 working days from the date they were notified of the enforcement order or from the date of announcement, the court shall immediately order the use of the appropriate force to carry out the necessary enforcement procedures, unless the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves. The court shall immediately communicate with the relevant authority—if necessary—to enforce the right subject to the enforcement instrument.
When is the fine canceled?
If enforcement cannot be carried out using the appropriate force, or through the relevant authority, or if the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves and they fail to do so, compulsory enforcement procedures will be initiated. This includes the court ordering the debtor to be prohibited from traveling outside the Kingdom—based on a request from the execution applicant—and imposing a fine not exceeding 10,000 riyals per day on the debtor for each day that passes without completing the enforcement, provided that it does not exceed a limit determined by the regulations. The court may cancel the fine or part of it if the debtor fulfills their obligation. The total amount of the fines will go to the state treasury. The regulations will specify the controls and procedures necessary for what is stated in this article, including the controls and procedures for vacating the property and disposing of the movable assets within it if the owner does not take possession.
Isolation from criminal detainees
The system stressed that the debtor's imprisonment should be separate from those imprisoned for criminal cases, and the right subject to the enforcement instrument does not expire upon the completion of the imprisonment period; it remains a valid right for the creditor.
Regarding enforcement in personal status matters, the system indicated that the enforcement instrument related to personal status issues is executed through the methods prescribed in the system and regulations. The regulations specify the enforcement procedures in personal status matters, including the periodic payment of funds.
According to the new system, the enforcement instrument issued for custody and visitation will be enforced compulsorily, even if this requires the use of appropriate force and entering homes as necessary, and the enforcement of the enforcement instrument will be repeated whenever required.
The direct enforcement provisions apply to those who refuse to comply in personal status matters according to the controls determined by the regulations, taking into account the nature of personal status issues and the circumstances of enforcement. The system emphasized that the court should consider the best interests of the child when enforcing the enforcement instrument issued for visitation.
The system clarified that the direct enforcement provisions apply to private legal entities regarding those who cause obstruction to enforcement from within the private entity, according to the controls and procedures that will be determined by the regulations later. The regulations will specify the provisions and procedures related to enforcement on private legal entities in accordance with the provisions of the system and related regulations, and in a manner consistent with the nature of enforcement on these entities.
"Okaz" reveals exclusive details
"Okaz" has exclusively published new details about the new enforcement system, which included the regulation and control of travel bans for three years, criminalizing the squandering of funds and considering it a major crime, setting million riyal fines and imprisonment for procrastinators, and penalties for those proven to have squandered funds, as well as classifying cases where seizure and enforcement are not permissible, such as public funds, the home where the debtor resides, and retirement pensions, in addition to mechanisms for tracking the debtor's assets in case they do not comply with the enforcement instrument issued against them.
Enforcement on the person or the entity?
Lawyer Sarah Sarti explained to "Okaz" that Article 41 of the new enforcement system stipulates enforcement on private legal entities such as companies and institutions, focusing on "who is being enforced against and how direct enforcement will occur (seizure, obligation, enforcement procedures)." Enforcement does not occur on the entity itself abstractly but rather on the responsible person within the entity if they are the cause of the obstruction to enforcement, referring to any person with authority within the company, such as the general manager or the enforcement officer. As for the executive regulations, they will specify, clarify, and explain the details, how the procedure is carried out, when it is applied, and what controls are in place for applying the mentioned article.
A decisive central authority
Lawyer Bashayer Al-Azmah pointed out that the new enforcement system represents a qualitative shift in the structure of executive justice, not limited to amending procedures but rather reformulating judicial enforcement procedures from a traditional model to a highly efficient digital institutional model, through expanding powers and enhancing the centralization of enforcement.
Member of the Tarahum Committee, lawyer Nasreen Ali Al-Ghamdi, stated that enforcement courts are the decisive central authority in executing various instruments, which include judicial rulings, orders, decisions, and enforcement instruments of a financial and commercial nature. She mentioned that the new system increases efficiency, corners procrastinators, and protects the rights of the parties involved.
Linking to the economic system
Lawyer Nawal Al-Dosari emphasized that the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance and raise the efficiency of the judicial system, noting that the new enforcement system comes with precise governance over enforcement operations, through unifying procedures, raising the level of supervision, reducing or preventing interpretations, and increasing trust in the fairness of application. The digitization of enforcement instruments has emerged as one of the most prominent points of transition towards electronic instruments, as the validity of digital instruments is organized and a grace period is granted to correct the status of traditional instruments such as unregistered promissory notes. This transition reflects a clear trend towards linking enforcement to the digital economy system and reducing disputes related to debt verification.
No retroactive application
Lawyer Hakem Al-Hakami believes that the enforcement system has been keen to avoid retroactive application and to maintain previous final rulings while adopting transitional arrangements for some systems (such as insolvency and precautionary seizure). This reflects legislative awareness of the stability of legal positions, especially in the commercial environment. The new system addresses the most significant challenges that previously faced enforcement, such as regulating, updating, facilitating, and digitizing procedures, manipulation of insolvency, multiple authorities, and differing interpretations. He anticipates that cases of "formal enforcement" that do not result in actual collection of rights will decrease or cease altogether. The impact of the system is not limited to the judiciary but extends to improving the investment environment by enhancing the reliability of financial transactions.