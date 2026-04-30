According to "Okaz," the new enforcement system has granted courts the authority to imprison the debtor for up to 180 days, based on a request submitted by the execution applicant if 30 working days have passed since any of the enforcement measures outlined in the system were taken, and the debtor has not fulfilled their obligation. The court may extend this period upon the request of the execution applicant.

The system confirmed in Article 37 that the debtor cannot be imprisoned in five cases: first, if they are under 18 years of age; second, if a certified medical report proves they suffer from an illness that prevents them from being imprisoned; third, if the debtor is a pregnant woman or has a child under the age of two; fourth, if the debtor is a direct ancestor or descendant of the execution applicant.

The system emphasized that the procedures for imprisoning the debtor occur only after exhausting the steps of compulsory enforcement. It clarified in Article 36 that if the subject of enforcement is an action or a failure to act, and the debtor has not fulfilled their obligation within 5 working days from the date they were notified of the enforcement order or from the date of announcement, the court shall immediately order the use of the appropriate force to carry out the necessary enforcement procedures, unless the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves. The court shall immediately communicate with the relevant authority—if necessary—to enforce the right subject to the enforcement instrument.

When is the fine canceled?

If enforcement cannot be carried out using the appropriate force, or through the relevant authority, or if the enforcement requires the debtor to perform it themselves and they fail to do so, compulsory enforcement procedures will be initiated. This includes the court ordering the debtor to be prohibited from traveling outside the Kingdom—based on a request from the execution applicant—and imposing a fine not exceeding 10,000 riyals per day on the debtor for each day that passes without completing the enforcement, provided that it does not exceed a limit determined by the regulations. The court may cancel the fine or part of it if the debtor fulfills their obligation. The total amount of the fines will go to the state treasury. The regulations will specify the controls and procedures necessary for what is stated in this article, including the controls and procedures for vacating the property and disposing of the movable assets within it if the owner does not take possession.

Isolation from criminal detainees

The system stressed that the debtor's imprisonment should be separate from those imprisoned for criminal cases, and the right subject to the enforcement instrument does not expire upon the completion of the imprisonment period; it remains a valid right for the creditor.

Regarding enforcement in personal status matters, the system indicated that the enforcement instrument related to personal status issues is executed through the methods prescribed in the system and regulations. The regulations specify the enforcement procedures in personal status matters, including the periodic payment of funds.

According to the new system, the enforcement instrument issued for custody and visitation will be enforced compulsorily, even if this requires the use of appropriate force and entering homes as necessary, and the enforcement of the enforcement instrument will be repeated whenever required.

The direct enforcement provisions apply to those who refuse to comply in personal status matters according to the controls determined by the regulations, taking into account the nature of personal status issues and the circumstances of enforcement. The system emphasized that the court should consider the best interests of the child when enforcing the enforcement instrument issued for visitation.

The system clarified that the direct enforcement provisions apply to private legal entities regarding those who cause obstruction to enforcement from within the private entity, according to the controls and procedures that will be determined by the regulations later. The regulations will specify the provisions and procedures related to enforcement on private legal entities in accordance with the provisions of the system and related regulations, and in a manner consistent with the nature of enforcement on these entities.

"Okaz" reveals exclusive details

"Okaz" has exclusively published new details about the new enforcement system, which included the regulation and control of travel bans for three years, criminalizing the squandering of funds and considering it a major crime, setting million riyal fines and imprisonment for procrastinators, and penalties for those proven to have squandered funds, as well as classifying cases where seizure and enforcement are not permissible, such as public funds, the home where the debtor resides, and retirement pensions, in addition to mechanisms for tracking the debtor's assets in case they do not comply with the enforcement instrument issued against them.

Enforcement on the person or the entity?

Lawyer Sarah Sarti explained to "Okaz" that Article 41 of the new enforcement system stipulates enforcement on private legal entities such as companies and institutions, focusing on "who is being enforced against and how direct enforcement will occur (seizure, obligation, enforcement procedures)." Enforcement does not occur on the entity itself abstractly but rather on the responsible person within the entity if they are the cause of the obstruction to enforcement, referring to any person with authority within the company, such as the general manager or the enforcement officer. As for the executive regulations, they will specify, clarify, and explain the details, how the procedure is carried out, when it is applied, and what controls are in place for applying the mentioned article.

A decisive central authority

Lawyer Bashayer Al-Azmah pointed out that the new enforcement system represents a qualitative shift in the structure of executive justice, not limited to amending procedures but rather reformulating judicial enforcement procedures from a traditional model to a highly efficient digital institutional model, through expanding powers and enhancing the centralization of enforcement.

Member of the Tarahum Committee, lawyer Nasreen Ali Al-Ghamdi, stated that enforcement courts are the decisive central authority in executing various instruments, which include judicial rulings, orders, decisions, and enforcement instruments of a financial and commercial nature. She mentioned that the new system increases efficiency, corners procrastinators, and protects the rights of the parties involved.

Linking to the economic system

Lawyer Nawal Al-Dosari emphasized that the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance and raise the efficiency of the judicial system, noting that the new enforcement system comes with precise governance over enforcement operations, through unifying procedures, raising the level of supervision, reducing or preventing interpretations, and increasing trust in the fairness of application. The digitization of enforcement instruments has emerged as one of the most prominent points of transition towards electronic instruments, as the validity of digital instruments is organized and a grace period is granted to correct the status of traditional instruments such as unregistered promissory notes. This transition reflects a clear trend towards linking enforcement to the digital economy system and reducing disputes related to debt verification.

No retroactive application

Lawyer Hakem Al-Hakami believes that the enforcement system has been keen to avoid retroactive application and to maintain previous final rulings while adopting transitional arrangements for some systems (such as insolvency and precautionary seizure). This reflects legislative awareness of the stability of legal positions, especially in the commercial environment. The new system addresses the most significant challenges that previously faced enforcement, such as regulating, updating, facilitating, and digitizing procedures, manipulation of insolvency, multiple authorities, and differing interpretations. He anticipates that cases of "formal enforcement" that do not result in actual collection of rights will decrease or cease altogether. The impact of the system is not limited to the judiciary but extends to improving the investment environment by enhancing the reliability of financial transactions.