The Ministry of Human Resources clarified that the implementation of the Nitaqat Mu'tawir program, which began last Sunday, will continue for three years. This step aims to localize more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi citizens in the private sector, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the labor market. Specialists revealed to "Okaz" that the decision is a corrective phase for the Saudi market according to more precise standards.

Decline to "Red"

الشمري.

According to Human Resources Consultant Osama Al-Shammari, the ministry is working to support the localization axis through the Nitaqat program, which is an organizational tool aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudis in the private sector and stimulating it with a package of support programs to provide sustainable job opportunities for citizens. The new phase focuses on supporting the growth of the private sector and enhancing localization across various sectors.

Al-Shammari added that the decline of many establishments to the red zone with the launch of the "Nitaqat Mu'tawir" is often due to the recalculation of localization percentages according to more precise standards, such as linking actual wages to insurance data, counting Saudi workers only on a full-time basis, and tightening the distribution of localization percentages according to activities and regions.

He added that some establishments relied on formal employment or low salaries that do not reflect true localization according to the specified wages for each profession, which was immediately reflected in the new evaluation.

Al-Shammari pointed out that the solutions include enhancing digital integration among entities to uncover manipulation, raising the minimum calculated wages, and increasing smart inspection visits. Real localization can also be stimulated by supporting targeted training and linking incentives to job sustainability, not just their registration.

Wage Standardization and Minimum Wage

الزهراني.

Dr. Jumaan Al-Zahrani, a professor of management and business at Taif University, explained that the Nitaqat Mu'tawir program in its second phase is an extension of the first phase that began in 2022 and created around 550,000 jobs. In this phase, it aims to provide 340,000 jobs, and these programs aim to localize current jobs and create opportunities for citizens. Al-Zahrani believes that the ministry should standardize wages and set a minimum wage for both foreigners and citizens, thereby creating an advantage for citizens.

Labor Transfer and Job Change

السليس.

Human resources and labor market expert Ziad Al-Salees revealed that the penalties associated with the Nitaqat include restricting establishments classified in the red zone from receiving essential ministry services, such as labor transfer, job changes, receiving new visa applications, and renewing work permits for expatriate labor, until localization percentages improve.

Al-Salees explained that establishments in higher zones receive full operational services according to the program's regulations, while establishments in the low zone face partial restrictions to encourage them to improve their performance.