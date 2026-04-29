أوضحت وزارة الموارد البشرية أن بدء تطبيق برنامج نطاقات المطور، الأحد الماضي، سيستمر لمدة 3 سنوات، في خطوة قالت إنها تهدف توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل. وكشف مختصون لـ«عكاظ» أن القرار مرحلة تصحيحية للسوق السعودية وفق معايير أدق.

تراجع إلى «الأحمر»

الشمري.

الشمري.

طبقاً لمستشار الموارد البشرية أسامة الشمرّي، فإن الوزارة تعمل على دعم محور التوطين من خلال برنامج نطاقات الذي يُعد أداة تنظيمية هدفها رفع نسب السعوديين في القطاع الخاص وتحفيزها بحزمة من برامج الدعم لتوفير فرص عمل مستدامة للمواطنين، إذ يتم التركيز في المرحلة الجديدة على دعم نمو القطاع الخاص وتعزيز التوطين في مختلف القطاعات.

وأضاف الشمري أن تراجع نطاق كثير من المنشآت إلى الأحمر مع إطلاق «نطاقات المطوّر» يعود غالباً إلى إعادة احتساب نسب التوطين بمعايير أدق، مثل ربط الأجور الفعلية ببيانات التأمينات، واحتساب العامل السعودي بدوام كامل فقط، وتشديد توزيع احتساب نسبة التوطين حسب الأنشطة والمناطق.

وأضاف أن بعض المنشآت اعتمدت على التوظيف الشكلي أو رواتب منخفضة لا تعكس التوطين الحقيقي وفق الأجور المحددة لكل مهنة، فانعكس ذلك فوراً في التقييم الجديد.

ولفت الشمري إلى أن الحلول تشمل تعزيز التكامل الرقمي بين الجهات لكشف التحايل، ورفع الحد الأدنى المحتسب للأجور وزيادة الزيارات التفتيشية الذكية، كما يمكن تحفيز التوطين الحقيقي عبر دعم التدريب الموجّه وربط الحوافز باستدامة الوظائف، لا بمجرد تسجيلها.

توحيد الأجور وحد أدنى

الزهراني.

الزهراني.

أوضح أستاذ الإدارة والأعمال بجامعة الطائف الدكتور جمعان الزهراني أن برنامج نطاقات المطوّر في مرحلته الثانية امتداد للمرحلة الأولى التي بدأت في 2022 وخلقت نحو 550 ألف وظيفة، وفي هذه المرحلة يهدف إلى توفير 340 ألف وظيفة، وهذه البرامج تهدف إلى توطين الوظائف الحالية وخلق فرص للمواطنين. ويرى الزهراني أن تقوم الوزارة بتوحيد الأجور ووضع حد أدنى لها بشكل عام على الأجنبي والمواطن، ومن هنا نخلق أفضلية للمواطن.

نقل العمالة وتغيير المهن

السليس.

السليس.

كشف خبير الموارد البشرية وسوق العمل زياد السليس أن العقوبات المرتبطة بالنطاقات تشمل تقييد المنشآت المصنّفة في النطاق الأحمر من استلام خدمات الوزارة الأساسية، مثل نقل العمالة، وتغيير المهن، واستقبال طلبات التأشيرات الجديدة، وتجديد رخص العمل للعمالة الوافدة، حتى تحسّن نسب التوطين.

وأوضح السليس أن أصحاب النطاقات الأعلى يحصلون على كامل الخدمات التشغيلية وفق ضوابط البرنامج، فيما تواجه المنشآت في النطاق المنخفض قيوداً جزئية لحثها على تحسين الأداء.