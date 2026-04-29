أوضحت وزارة الموارد البشرية أن بدء تطبيق برنامج نطاقات المطور، الأحد الماضي، سيستمر لمدة 3 سنوات، في خطوة قالت إنها تهدف توطين أكثر من 340 ألف وظيفة إضافية للمواطنين والمواطنات في القطاع الخاص، بما يعزز استدامة سوق العمل. وكشف مختصون لـ«عكاظ» أن القرار مرحلة تصحيحية للسوق السعودية وفق معايير أدق.
تراجع إلى «الأحمر»
الشمري.
طبقاً لمستشار الموارد البشرية أسامة الشمرّي، فإن الوزارة تعمل على دعم محور التوطين من خلال برنامج نطاقات الذي يُعد أداة تنظيمية هدفها رفع نسب السعوديين في القطاع الخاص وتحفيزها بحزمة من برامج الدعم لتوفير فرص عمل مستدامة للمواطنين، إذ يتم التركيز في المرحلة الجديدة على دعم نمو القطاع الخاص وتعزيز التوطين في مختلف القطاعات.
وأضاف الشمري أن تراجع نطاق كثير من المنشآت إلى الأحمر مع إطلاق «نطاقات المطوّر» يعود غالباً إلى إعادة احتساب نسب التوطين بمعايير أدق، مثل ربط الأجور الفعلية ببيانات التأمينات، واحتساب العامل السعودي بدوام كامل فقط، وتشديد توزيع احتساب نسبة التوطين حسب الأنشطة والمناطق.
وأضاف أن بعض المنشآت اعتمدت على التوظيف الشكلي أو رواتب منخفضة لا تعكس التوطين الحقيقي وفق الأجور المحددة لكل مهنة، فانعكس ذلك فوراً في التقييم الجديد.
ولفت الشمري إلى أن الحلول تشمل تعزيز التكامل الرقمي بين الجهات لكشف التحايل، ورفع الحد الأدنى المحتسب للأجور وزيادة الزيارات التفتيشية الذكية، كما يمكن تحفيز التوطين الحقيقي عبر دعم التدريب الموجّه وربط الحوافز باستدامة الوظائف، لا بمجرد تسجيلها.
توحيد الأجور وحد أدنى
الزهراني.
أوضح أستاذ الإدارة والأعمال بجامعة الطائف الدكتور جمعان الزهراني أن برنامج نطاقات المطوّر في مرحلته الثانية امتداد للمرحلة الأولى التي بدأت في 2022 وخلقت نحو 550 ألف وظيفة، وفي هذه المرحلة يهدف إلى توفير 340 ألف وظيفة، وهذه البرامج تهدف إلى توطين الوظائف الحالية وخلق فرص للمواطنين. ويرى الزهراني أن تقوم الوزارة بتوحيد الأجور ووضع حد أدنى لها بشكل عام على الأجنبي والمواطن، ومن هنا نخلق أفضلية للمواطن.
نقل العمالة وتغيير المهن
السليس.
كشف خبير الموارد البشرية وسوق العمل زياد السليس أن العقوبات المرتبطة بالنطاقات تشمل تقييد المنشآت المصنّفة في النطاق الأحمر من استلام خدمات الوزارة الأساسية، مثل نقل العمالة، وتغيير المهن، واستقبال طلبات التأشيرات الجديدة، وتجديد رخص العمل للعمالة الوافدة، حتى تحسّن نسب التوطين.
وأوضح السليس أن أصحاب النطاقات الأعلى يحصلون على كامل الخدمات التشغيلية وفق ضوابط البرنامج، فيما تواجه المنشآت في النطاق المنخفض قيوداً جزئية لحثها على تحسين الأداء.
The Ministry of Human Resources clarified that the implementation of the Nitaqat Mu'tawir program, which began last Sunday, will continue for three years. This step aims to localize more than 340,000 additional jobs for Saudi citizens in the private sector, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the labor market. Specialists revealed to "Okaz" that the decision is a corrective phase for the Saudi market according to more precise standards.
Decline to "Red"
الشمري.
According to Human Resources Consultant Osama Al-Shammari, the ministry is working to support the localization axis through the Nitaqat program, which is an organizational tool aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudis in the private sector and stimulating it with a package of support programs to provide sustainable job opportunities for citizens. The new phase focuses on supporting the growth of the private sector and enhancing localization across various sectors.
Al-Shammari added that the decline of many establishments to the red zone with the launch of the "Nitaqat Mu'tawir" is often due to the recalculation of localization percentages according to more precise standards, such as linking actual wages to insurance data, counting Saudi workers only on a full-time basis, and tightening the distribution of localization percentages according to activities and regions.
He added that some establishments relied on formal employment or low salaries that do not reflect true localization according to the specified wages for each profession, which was immediately reflected in the new evaluation.
Al-Shammari pointed out that the solutions include enhancing digital integration among entities to uncover manipulation, raising the minimum calculated wages, and increasing smart inspection visits. Real localization can also be stimulated by supporting targeted training and linking incentives to job sustainability, not just their registration.
Wage Standardization and Minimum Wage
الزهراني.
Dr. Jumaan Al-Zahrani, a professor of management and business at Taif University, explained that the Nitaqat Mu'tawir program in its second phase is an extension of the first phase that began in 2022 and created around 550,000 jobs. In this phase, it aims to provide 340,000 jobs, and these programs aim to localize current jobs and create opportunities for citizens. Al-Zahrani believes that the ministry should standardize wages and set a minimum wage for both foreigners and citizens, thereby creating an advantage for citizens.
Labor Transfer and Job Change
السليس.
Human resources and labor market expert Ziad Al-Salees revealed that the penalties associated with the Nitaqat include restricting establishments classified in the red zone from receiving essential ministry services, such as labor transfer, job changes, receiving new visa applications, and renewing work permits for expatriate labor, until localization percentages improve.
Al-Salees explained that establishments in higher zones receive full operational services according to the program's regulations, while establishments in the low zone face partial restrictions to encourage them to improve their performance.