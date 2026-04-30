His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - received a written message from the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was delivered to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, during his reception at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh, of the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Kingdom, Jonathan Wutawash.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, as well as discussed the latest developments of mutual interest.