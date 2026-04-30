تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله-، رسالة خطية، من رئيس جمهورية زيمبابوي إيمرسون منانغاغوا، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

تسلم الرسالة نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، خلال استقباله في مقر الوزارة بالرياض، سفير جمهورية زيمبابوي لدى المملكة جوناثان وتاوناشي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطويرها في المجالات المختلفة، ومناقشة المستجدات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.