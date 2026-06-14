أطلقت شركة «سبيس إكس» الأمريكية بنجاح 29 قمراً اصطناعياً جديداً على متن صاروخ (فالكون 9)، من مجمع الإطلاق الفضائي في محطة كيب كانافيرال للقوات الفضائية بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية ضمن مهمة «Group 10-54».
ونُشرت الأقمار ضمن منظومة «ستارلينك»، في مدارها بنجاح وفق الخطة المرسومة، بينما واصل الصاروخ سجله التشغيلي الناجح، إذ عاد المعزز «B1080» وهبط بسلام على منصة الهبوط البحرية المتمركزة في المحيط الأطلسي بعد إتمام رحلته الـ27.
ويعد هذا الإطلاق المهمة رقم 68 لصاروخ فالكون 9 منذ بداية عام 2026، في إطار الوتيرة المتسارعة لعمليات الإطلاق التي تنفذها سبيس إكس خلال العام الحالي.
وتواصل منظومة «ستارلينك» توسيع شبكتها العالمية، إذ تضم حالياً أكثر من 10,600 قمر اصطناعي نشط، وتوفر خدمات الإنترنت للمستخدمين في مختلف أنحاء العالم، بما في ذلك خدمات الاتصال على متن الطائرات وخدمات الاتصال المباشر بالهواتف المحمولة لدى بعض مزودي الاتصالات.
The American company "SpaceX" successfully launched 29 new satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as part of the "Group 10-54" mission.
The satellites were deployed successfully into their orbit as planned, while the rocket continued its successful operational record, with the booster "B1080" returning safely to the landing platform stationed in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its 27th flight.
This launch marks the 68th mission for the Falcon 9 rocket since the beginning of 2026, as part of the accelerated pace of launches conducted by SpaceX this year.
The "Starlink" system continues to expand its global network, currently comprising over 10,600 active satellites, providing internet services to users around the world, including in-flight connectivity services and direct mobile phone services with some telecommunications providers.