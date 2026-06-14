أطلقت شركة «سبيس إكس» الأمريكية بنجاح 29 قمراً اصطناعياً جديداً على متن صاروخ (فالكون 9)، من مجمع الإطلاق الفضائي في محطة كيب كانافيرال للقوات الفضائية بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية ضمن مهمة «Group 10-54».

ونُشرت الأقمار ضمن منظومة «ستارلينك»، في مدارها بنجاح وفق الخطة المرسومة، بينما واصل الصاروخ سجله التشغيلي الناجح، إذ عاد المعزز «B1080» وهبط بسلام على منصة الهبوط البحرية المتمركزة في المحيط الأطلسي بعد إتمام رحلته الـ27.

ويعد هذا الإطلاق المهمة رقم 68 لصاروخ فالكون 9 منذ بداية عام 2026، في إطار الوتيرة المتسارعة لعمليات الإطلاق التي تنفذها سبيس إكس خلال العام الحالي.

وتواصل منظومة «ستارلينك» توسيع شبكتها العالمية، إذ تضم حالياً أكثر من 10,600 قمر اصطناعي نشط، وتوفر خدمات الإنترنت للمستخدمين في مختلف أنحاء العالم، بما في ذلك خدمات الاتصال على متن الطائرات وخدمات الاتصال المباشر بالهواتف المحمولة لدى بعض مزودي الاتصالات.