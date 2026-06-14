The American company "SpaceX" successfully launched 29 new satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida as part of the "Group 10-54" mission.

The satellites were deployed successfully into their orbit as planned, while the rocket continued its successful operational record, with the booster "B1080" returning safely to the landing platform stationed in the Atlantic Ocean after completing its 27th flight.

This launch marks the 68th mission for the Falcon 9 rocket since the beginning of 2026, as part of the accelerated pace of launches conducted by SpaceX this year.

The "Starlink" system continues to expand its global network, currently comprising over 10,600 active satellites, providing internet services to users around the world, including in-flight connectivity services and direct mobile phone services with some telecommunications providers.