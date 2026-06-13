The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has suspended 21 Umrah companies from providing their services, following the performance evaluation results from the last season, which showed a decline in performance levels among several companies and identified violations of the regulations and instructions governing the activities of Umrah service providers. This is part of its early preparations for the upcoming Umrah season and its commitment to ensuring the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah.





الحجاج في المشاعر المقدسة.

The ministry clarified that the suspension decision included (15) Umrah companies due to low performance evaluation levels according to the approved performance measurement indicators, in addition to (6) other companies that committed violations of the regulations and instructions governing the activities of Umrah service providers, which necessitated taking legal actions against them.





الحجاج في المشاعر المقدسة.

The ministry confirmed that the evaluation system relies on operational and supervisory indicators that measure the quality of services provided and the extent to which companies adhere to the regulatory controls and requirements, which contributes to enhancing competitiveness among service providers, improving performance levels, and achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by providing a distinguished and safe experience for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah emphasized that it will continue to apply the regulations and instructions with firmness and will not tolerate any shortcomings that affect the quality of services or the rights of the guests of Allah, affirming that the continuous evaluation of service providers from Umrah companies is one of the main tools for developing the sector and improving the quality of services provided.