A simple man's attempt to obtain a limited financial right turned into a tragic scene that shook public opinion in India, after he resorted to an unimaginable act to prove his sister's death.

An Unprecedented Incident

On April 27, a tribal man named Jitu Munda entered a branch of Odisha Gramya Bank in the Patana area, carrying the body of his deceased sister in a desperate attempt to convince the staff to disburse an amount not exceeding 19,300 rupees (about $200).

Failed Attempts and Complicated Procedures

The man had lost his sister Kalra Munda on January 26, and since then, he had repeatedly visited the bank to withdraw her modest savings. However, his request was denied due to not meeting the official requirements, which included providing a death certificate or a document proving his legal relationship to her as an heir.

Illiteracy as a Deadly Barrier

According to what was reported by The Times of India, the man was unable to understand the nature of these procedures or provide the required documents due to his illiteracy and lack of familiarity with banking systems, which led him into a cycle of helplessness and repetition without results.

A Tragic Decision

As the refusals continued, he took a shocking step; he exhumed his sister's grave and brought her body to the bank as the "only evidence" he had to prove her death, an act that reflected the depth of his despair.

Shock and Security Intervention

The scene shocked those present inside the branch, and eyewitnesses described it as painful and unprecedented. Immediately, the bank management informed the police, who arrived at the scene and dealt with the incident.

Authorities' Comment

Officer Kiran Prasad Sahu stated that the incident reflects a significant gap in awareness of banking procedures, explaining that the man does not understand basic concepts such as "legal heir" or "bank beneficiary."

Official Action and Crisis Containment

For his part, local official Manas Danda Pat confirmed that the authorities would intervene to resolve the crisis, indicating that the body would be reburied properly in the presence of security officials.