تحولت محاولة رجل بسيط للحصول على حق مالي محدود إلى مشهد مأساوي هزّ الرأي العام في الهند، بعدما لجأ إلى تصرف غير متخيل لإثبات وفاة شقيقته.

واقعة غير مسبوقة
في 27 أبريل، دخل رجل من السكان القبليين يُدعى جيتو موندا إلى أحد فروع أوديشا غرامين بنك بمنطقة باتانا، حاملاً جثة شقيقته المتوفاة، في محاولة يائسة لإقناع الموظفين بصرف مبلغ مالي لا يتجاوز 19,300 روبية (نحو 200 دولار).

محاولات فاشلة وإجراءات معقدة
كان الرجل قد فقد شقيقته كالرا موندا في 26 يناير، ومنذ ذلك الحين، تردد مراراً على البنك لسحب مدخراتها البسيطة. إلا أن طلبه قوبل بالرفض بسبب عدم استيفاء الشروط الرسمية، التي تضمنت تقديم شهادة وفاة أو مستند يثبت صلته القانونية بها كوريث.

الأمية عائق قاتل
وفقاً لما نقلته صحيفة «ذا تايمز أوف إنديا»، لم يتمكن الرجل من فهم طبيعة هذه الإجراءات أو توفير المستندات المطلوبة، بسبب أميّته وعدم إلمامه بالنظم المصرفية، ما أدخله في دائرة من العجز والتكرار دون نتيجة.

قرار مأساوي
ومع استمرار الرفض، أقدم على خطوة صادمة؛ إذ قام بنبش قبر شقيقته، ونقل جثتها إلى البنك باعتبارها «الدليل الوحيد» الذي يملكه لإثبات وفاتها، في تصرف عكس حجم اليأس الذي بلغه.

صدمة وتدخل أمني
المشهد أثار ذهول الحاضرين داخل الفرع، ووصفه شهود عيان بأنه مؤلم وغير مسبوق. وعلى الفور، أبلغت إدارة البنك الشرطة، التي حضرت إلى الموقع وتعاملت مع الواقعة.

تعليق السلطات
وقال الضابط كيران برساد ساهو إن الحادثة تعكس فجوة كبيرة في الوعي بالإجراءات المصرفية، موضحاً أن الرجل لا يدرك مفاهيم أساسية مثل «الوريث القانوني» أو «المستفيد البنكي».

تحرك رسمي واحتواء الأزمة
من جانبه، أكد المسؤول المحلي ماناس داندا بات أن السلطات ستتدخل لحل الأزمة، مشيراً إلى إعادة دفن الجثة بشكل لائق بحضور الجهات الأمنية.