تحولت محاولة رجل بسيط للحصول على حق مالي محدود إلى مشهد مأساوي هزّ الرأي العام في الهند، بعدما لجأ إلى تصرف غير متخيل لإثبات وفاة شقيقته.
واقعة غير مسبوقة
في 27 أبريل، دخل رجل من السكان القبليين يُدعى جيتو موندا إلى أحد فروع أوديشا غرامين بنك بمنطقة باتانا، حاملاً جثة شقيقته المتوفاة، في محاولة يائسة لإقناع الموظفين بصرف مبلغ مالي لا يتجاوز 19,300 روبية (نحو 200 دولار).
محاولات فاشلة وإجراءات معقدة
كان الرجل قد فقد شقيقته كالرا موندا في 26 يناير، ومنذ ذلك الحين، تردد مراراً على البنك لسحب مدخراتها البسيطة. إلا أن طلبه قوبل بالرفض بسبب عدم استيفاء الشروط الرسمية، التي تضمنت تقديم شهادة وفاة أو مستند يثبت صلته القانونية بها كوريث.
الأمية عائق قاتل
وفقاً لما نقلته صحيفة «ذا تايمز أوف إنديا»، لم يتمكن الرجل من فهم طبيعة هذه الإجراءات أو توفير المستندات المطلوبة، بسبب أميّته وعدم إلمامه بالنظم المصرفية، ما أدخله في دائرة من العجز والتكرار دون نتيجة.
قرار مأساوي
ومع استمرار الرفض، أقدم على خطوة صادمة؛ إذ قام بنبش قبر شقيقته، ونقل جثتها إلى البنك باعتبارها «الدليل الوحيد» الذي يملكه لإثبات وفاتها، في تصرف عكس حجم اليأس الذي بلغه.
صدمة وتدخل أمني
المشهد أثار ذهول الحاضرين داخل الفرع، ووصفه شهود عيان بأنه مؤلم وغير مسبوق. وعلى الفور، أبلغت إدارة البنك الشرطة، التي حضرت إلى الموقع وتعاملت مع الواقعة.
تعليق السلطات
وقال الضابط كيران برساد ساهو إن الحادثة تعكس فجوة كبيرة في الوعي بالإجراءات المصرفية، موضحاً أن الرجل لا يدرك مفاهيم أساسية مثل «الوريث القانوني» أو «المستفيد البنكي».
تحرك رسمي واحتواء الأزمة
من جانبه، أكد المسؤول المحلي ماناس داندا بات أن السلطات ستتدخل لحل الأزمة، مشيراً إلى إعادة دفن الجثة بشكل لائق بحضور الجهات الأمنية.
A simple man's attempt to obtain a limited financial right turned into a tragic scene that shook public opinion in India, after he resorted to an unimaginable act to prove his sister's death.
An Unprecedented Incident
On April 27, a tribal man named Jitu Munda entered a branch of Odisha Gramya Bank in the Patana area, carrying the body of his deceased sister in a desperate attempt to convince the staff to disburse an amount not exceeding 19,300 rupees (about $200).
Failed Attempts and Complicated Procedures
The man had lost his sister Kalra Munda on January 26, and since then, he had repeatedly visited the bank to withdraw her modest savings. However, his request was denied due to not meeting the official requirements, which included providing a death certificate or a document proving his legal relationship to her as an heir.
Illiteracy as a Deadly Barrier
According to what was reported by The Times of India, the man was unable to understand the nature of these procedures or provide the required documents due to his illiteracy and lack of familiarity with banking systems, which led him into a cycle of helplessness and repetition without results.
A Tragic Decision
As the refusals continued, he took a shocking step; he exhumed his sister's grave and brought her body to the bank as the "only evidence" he had to prove her death, an act that reflected the depth of his despair.
Shock and Security Intervention
The scene shocked those present inside the branch, and eyewitnesses described it as painful and unprecedented. Immediately, the bank management informed the police, who arrived at the scene and dealt with the incident.
Authorities' Comment
Officer Kiran Prasad Sahu stated that the incident reflects a significant gap in awareness of banking procedures, explaining that the man does not understand basic concepts such as "legal heir" or "bank beneficiary."
Official Action and Crisis Containment
For his part, local official Manas Danda Pat confirmed that the authorities would intervene to resolve the crisis, indicating that the body would be reburied properly in the presence of security officials.