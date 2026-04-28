أصدرت وزارة التعليم قراراً يقضي بتعديل الصلاحيات الإدارية والمالية والتنظيمية لمديري عموم التعليم في مناطق ومحافظات المملكة، مشيرة إلى أن هذا القرار يأتي رغبةً منها في تسهيل الإجراءات والسرعة في اتخاذ القرارات وإنجاز الأعمال وتحديد المسؤوليات بما يخدم مصلحة العمل التعليمي.

وشمل القرار تفويض (15) مديراً عاماً للتعليم في مختلف المناطق والمحافظات، حيث تضمن منحهم (41) صلاحية محددة تهدف إلى إعطاء الإدارات استقلالية أكبر في إدارة شؤونها الداخلية، ومن أهم تلك الصلاحيات: الموافقة على نقل الخدمات، الإعارة، وقبول الاستقالة والتقاعد المبكر لمن أكمل (25) سنة من الخدمة لشاغلي الوظائف التعليمية والإدارية (المرتبة 13 فما دون)، وترشيح المنسوبين للبرامج التدريبية والندوات داخل المملكة، والموافقة على الدراسة «عن بُعد» أو المسائية، شريطة عدم تحمل الوزارة تكاليف مالية، وكذلك الموافقة على التأمين المباشر بما لا يتجاوز (100,000) ريال، واعتماد الصرف من الصندوق التعليمي للحالات الضرورية المتعلقة بالاستعداد للعام الدراسي.

كما شملت الصلاحيات تطبيق آلية «الدوام المرن» بما يتماشى مع متطلبات العمل، واعتماد تكليف الموظفين خارج وقت الدوام الرسمي بما لا يتجاوز (66) ليلة في السنة المالية.

ومنح القرار مديري التعليم سلطة تقديرية في الحالات الطارئة، حيث يحق لهم اعتماد تعليق الدراسة في الحالات الطارئة أو تحويلها «عن بُعد» لمدة لا تتجاوز شهراً بالتنسيق مع وكالة التخطيط، وكذلك اعتبار تغيب الموظفين حال وقوع الكوارث غياباً بعذر مشروع يستحقون عليه راتباً.

بالإضافة إلى الرفع بطلب إحداث أو إغلاق أو ضم المدارس، والموافقة على استبدال أماكنها داخل المدينة الواحدة وفق المصلحة التعليمية.

كما منح القرار مديري التعليم سلطات مباشرة لإدارة العمليات التعليمية والمدرسية لضمان استقرار العام الدراسي، ومن ذلك اعتماد قبول الطلبة القادمين من داخل وخارج المملكة، أو المحولين من المدارس الخاصة، ومعادلة شهاداتهم. بالإضافة إلى اعتماد الجزاءات النظامية في حالات الغش أو المخالفات السلوكية وفق لائحة تقويم الطالب، و أيضا صلاحية افتتاح الأندية الموسمية، ونقلها أو إغلاقها، واعتماد البرامج والأنشطة غير الصفية. وكذلك إقرار صرف التعويضات للطلبة المتوفين أو المصابين في الحوادث أثناء الذهاب للمدرسة أو العودة منها.

ومنحت الصلاحيات الجديدة لمديري التعليم إمكانية الرفع بطلبات إحداث مدارس جديدة، أو إغلاق القائم منها، أو ضمها بما يحقق المصلحة التعليمية، بالإضافة إلى الموافقة على استبدال أماكن المدارس داخل المدينة الواحدة، أو فصل المدارس المشتركة بالتنسيق مع وكالة التخطيط، وغير ذلك من الصلاحيات التنظيميّة الأخرى.

وأكدت الوزارة أن قرار تفويض الصلاحيات الجديد لا يعفي المفوضين من المساءلة النظامية في حال عدم التقيد بالأنظمة واللوائح. كما يحق لمديري التعليم تفويض بعض صلاحياتهم لمن يرونه من منسوبي إداراتهم لضمان تدرج المسؤولية وانسيابية العمل.