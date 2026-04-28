The Ministry of Education has issued a decision to amend the administrative, financial, and organizational powers of the General Directors of Education in various regions and governorates of the Kingdom, indicating that this decision comes in its desire to facilitate procedures, speed up decision-making, accomplish tasks, and define responsibilities in a way that serves the interests of the educational work.

The decision included the delegation of authority to (15) General Directors of Education in different regions and governorates, granting them (41) specific powers aimed at providing the administrations with greater independence in managing their internal affairs. Among the most important of these powers are: approval of service transfers, secondments, and acceptance of resignations and early retirements for those who have completed (25) years of service for holders of educational and administrative positions (grade 13 and below), nominating staff for training programs and seminars within the Kingdom, and approving "remote" or evening study, provided that the ministry does not bear financial costs, as well as approving direct insurance not exceeding (100,000) riyals, and authorizing expenditures from the educational fund for urgent cases related to preparations for the academic year.

The powers also included implementing a "flexible working hours" mechanism in line with work requirements, and approving the assignment of employees outside official working hours not exceeding (66) nights in the financial year.

The decision granted education directors discretionary authority in emergency cases, allowing them to approve the suspension of classes in emergencies or to shift to "remote" learning for a period not exceeding one month in coordination with the Planning Agency, as well as considering employee absences due to disasters as justified absences for which they are entitled to salary.

In addition, they can submit requests for the establishment, closure, or merging of schools, and approve the relocation of schools within the same city according to educational interests.

The decision also granted education directors direct authorities to manage educational and school operations to ensure the stability of the academic year, including approving the admission of students coming from inside and outside the Kingdom, or transferring from private schools, and equating their certificates. Additionally, they have the authority to impose regulatory penalties in cases of cheating or behavioral violations according to the student evaluation regulations, as well as the authority to open seasonal clubs, relocate or close them, and approve extracurricular programs and activities. They are also authorized to approve compensation for students who have died or been injured in accidents while going to or returning from school.

The new powers granted to education directors allow them to submit requests for the establishment of new schools, or the closure of existing ones, or merging them in a way that serves educational interests, in addition to approving the relocation of schools within the same city, or separating joint schools in coordination with the Planning Agency, among other organizational powers.

The ministry emphasized that the new delegation of powers does not exempt the delegates from legal accountability in case of non-compliance with regulations and rules. Education directors also have the right to delegate some of their powers to those they see fit among their staff to ensure a gradual responsibility and smooth workflow.