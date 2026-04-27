كشفت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت أن الإدارة الأمريكية ناقشت مقترحاً إيرانياً لإجراء مفاوضات على ثلاث مراحل، في وقت تتصاعد فيه المساعي لكسر الجمود السياسي بين واشنطن وطهران.

مقترح على الطاولة.. دون حسم

وأوضحت ليفيت، خلال مؤتمرها الصحافي الدوري، أن المقترح طُرح للنقاش داخل أروقة الإدارة، مؤكدةً أنها لا تستطيع الجزم بمدى تبنّي الرئيس دونالد ترمب وفريقه للأمن القومي له حتى الآن، مشيرةً إلى أن الرئيس سيعلن موقفه قريباً.

طهران تدرس.. وواشنطن تترقب

في المقابل، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن الولايات المتحدة عرضت على بلاده الدخول في مفاوضات، مبيناً أن طهران تدرس هذا الخيار، في مؤشر على استمرار قنوات التواصل رغم تعقيدات المشهد.

هرمز أولاً.. والنووي مؤجل

وبحسب مصادر إيرانية، قدّمت طهران عرضاً جديداً يتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز وإنهاء الحرب كخطوة أولى، على أن تُرحّل المفاوضات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي إلى مرحلة لاحقة، في محاولة لفك حالة الجمود التي تعمّقت بعد تعثر مسار الوساطة الباكستانية، واستمرار الحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية.

تحفظ أمريكي على المقترح

ورغم ذلك، تشير التقديرات إلى أن المقترح الإيراني قد لا يحظى بقبول الرئيس الأمريكي، الذي يتمسك باتفاق شامل يعالج الملف النووي بالتوازي مع أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، ويضمن وقفاً دائماً لإطلاق النار.

موسكو تدخل على خط التهدئة

في سياق موازٍ، أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال لقائه وزير الخارجية الإيراني في سانت بطرسبرغ، أن بلاده ستبذل كل الجهود الممكنة لدفع مسار السلام في الشرق الأوسط، بما يراعي مصالح روسيا وإيران ودول المنطقة.

جمود معقّد.. ومسارات مفتوحة

وتعكس هذه التحركات تعدد المسارات السياسية في الأزمة، بين مقترحات مرحلية تسعى طهران من خلالها إلى تخفيف الضغوط، ورؤية أمريكية تفضّل حلاً شاملاً، وسط حضور روسي متزايد في معادلة التهدئة.