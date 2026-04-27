كشفت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت أن الإدارة الأمريكية ناقشت مقترحاً إيرانياً لإجراء مفاوضات على ثلاث مراحل، في وقت تتصاعد فيه المساعي لكسر الجمود السياسي بين واشنطن وطهران.
مقترح على الطاولة.. دون حسم
وأوضحت ليفيت، خلال مؤتمرها الصحافي الدوري، أن المقترح طُرح للنقاش داخل أروقة الإدارة، مؤكدةً أنها لا تستطيع الجزم بمدى تبنّي الرئيس دونالد ترمب وفريقه للأمن القومي له حتى الآن، مشيرةً إلى أن الرئيس سيعلن موقفه قريباً.
طهران تدرس.. وواشنطن تترقب
في المقابل، أعلن وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي أن الولايات المتحدة عرضت على بلاده الدخول في مفاوضات، مبيناً أن طهران تدرس هذا الخيار، في مؤشر على استمرار قنوات التواصل رغم تعقيدات المشهد.
هرمز أولاً.. والنووي مؤجل
وبحسب مصادر إيرانية، قدّمت طهران عرضاً جديداً يتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز وإنهاء الحرب كخطوة أولى، على أن تُرحّل المفاوضات المتعلقة بالبرنامج النووي إلى مرحلة لاحقة، في محاولة لفك حالة الجمود التي تعمّقت بعد تعثر مسار الوساطة الباكستانية، واستمرار الحصار الأمريكي على الموانئ الإيرانية.
تحفظ أمريكي على المقترح
ورغم ذلك، تشير التقديرات إلى أن المقترح الإيراني قد لا يحظى بقبول الرئيس الأمريكي، الذي يتمسك باتفاق شامل يعالج الملف النووي بالتوازي مع أمن الملاحة في مضيق هرمز، ويضمن وقفاً دائماً لإطلاق النار.
موسكو تدخل على خط التهدئة
في سياق موازٍ، أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، خلال لقائه وزير الخارجية الإيراني في سانت بطرسبرغ، أن بلاده ستبذل كل الجهود الممكنة لدفع مسار السلام في الشرق الأوسط، بما يراعي مصالح روسيا وإيران ودول المنطقة.
جمود معقّد.. ومسارات مفتوحة
وتعكس هذه التحركات تعدد المسارات السياسية في الأزمة، بين مقترحات مرحلية تسعى طهران من خلالها إلى تخفيف الضغوط، ورؤية أمريكية تفضّل حلاً شاملاً، وسط حضور روسي متزايد في معادلة التهدئة.
The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, revealed that the U.S. administration discussed an Iranian proposal for negotiations in three phases, at a time when efforts are intensifying to break the political deadlock between Washington and Tehran.
Proposal on the Table.. Without Resolution
Levitt clarified during her regular press conference that the proposal was raised for discussion within the administration, emphasizing that she cannot confirm the extent to which President Donald Trump and his national security team have adopted it so far, noting that the president will announce his position soon.
Tehran is Considering.. Washington is Watching
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the United States offered his country to enter into negotiations, indicating that Tehran is considering this option, signaling that communication channels remain open despite the complexities of the situation.
Hormuz First.. Nuclear Issue Deferred
According to Iranian sources, Tehran has presented a new offer that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war as a first step, with negotiations related to the nuclear program to be postponed to a later stage, in an attempt to break the deadlock that deepened after the failure of the Pakistani mediation process and the continued U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.
U.S. Reservations on the Proposal
Despite this, estimates suggest that the Iranian proposal may not be accepted by the U.S. president, who insists on a comprehensive agreement that addresses the nuclear file in parallel with the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and ensures a permanent ceasefire.
Moscow Enters the De-escalation Line
In a parallel context, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister in Saint Petersburg, confirmed that his country will make every possible effort to promote the peace process in the Middle East, taking into account the interests of Russia, Iran, and the countries of the region.
Complex Stalemate.. Open Pathways
These movements reflect the multiplicity of political pathways in the crisis, between phased proposals that Tehran seeks to use to alleviate pressures, and a U.S. vision that prefers a comprehensive solution, amid an increasing Russian presence in the de-escalation equation.