The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, revealed that the U.S. administration discussed an Iranian proposal for negotiations in three phases, at a time when efforts are intensifying to break the political deadlock between Washington and Tehran.

Proposal on the Table.. Without Resolution

Levitt clarified during her regular press conference that the proposal was raised for discussion within the administration, emphasizing that she cannot confirm the extent to which President Donald Trump and his national security team have adopted it so far, noting that the president will announce his position soon.

Tehran is Considering.. Washington is Watching

In contrast, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the United States offered his country to enter into negotiations, indicating that Tehran is considering this option, signaling that communication channels remain open despite the complexities of the situation.

Hormuz First.. Nuclear Issue Deferred

According to Iranian sources, Tehran has presented a new offer that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the war as a first step, with negotiations related to the nuclear program to be postponed to a later stage, in an attempt to break the deadlock that deepened after the failure of the Pakistani mediation process and the continued U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

U.S. Reservations on the Proposal

Despite this, estimates suggest that the Iranian proposal may not be accepted by the U.S. president, who insists on a comprehensive agreement that addresses the nuclear file in parallel with the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and ensures a permanent ceasefire.

Moscow Enters the De-escalation Line

In a parallel context, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister in Saint Petersburg, confirmed that his country will make every possible effort to promote the peace process in the Middle East, taking into account the interests of Russia, Iran, and the countries of the region.

Complex Stalemate.. Open Pathways

These movements reflect the multiplicity of political pathways in the crisis, between phased proposals that Tehran seeks to use to alleviate pressures, and a U.S. vision that prefers a comprehensive solution, amid an increasing Russian presence in the de-escalation equation.