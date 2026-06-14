A man from South Florida has filed a lawsuit against a tour company, seeking over $50,000 in damages after being unexpectedly attacked and bitten in the face by an alligator during a recreational trip last year. According to court records reported by News 6, the victim, named Edil Kasinov, was participating in a tourist experience in the "Midway" area that was promoted as a "free alligator encounter." However, the adventure turned into a terrifying nightmare when the predator lunged at him, resulting in severe lacerations to his face that required urgent hospitalization, leaving him with significant disfigurements and health and physical damages.

The lawsuit directly accuses the company of negligence and failure to implement safety measures; Kasinov stated in his complaint that the facility did not provide any adequate warnings or signs to alert visitors to the alligator's ferocity and danger, nor did the operators take appropriate measures to restrict the animal's movement or ensure the necessary protection for participants during the experience. While the plaintiff seeks to recover his rights and compensate for the physical and psychological damages he suffered, the tour company has not yet issued any official comment on the case.