أقام رجل من جنوب ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية دعوى قضائية ضد شركة سياحية، مطالباً بتعويضات مالية تتجاوز 50 ألف دولار، إثر تعرضه لهجوم مباغت وعضة في الوجه من تمساح خلال رحلة ترفيهية العام الماضي. وبحسب سجلات المحكمة التي نقلتها قناة «News 6»، فإن المتضرر، ويدعى إيديل كاسينوف، كان يشارك في تجربة سياحية بمنطقة «ميدواي» تضمنت ما رُوّج له على أنه «مواجهة مجانية مع تمساح»، غير أن المغامرة تحولت إلى كابوس مرعب بعدما انقض عليه الحيوان المفترس، ما أسفر عن إصابته بجروح قطعية بالغة في وجهه استدعت نقله العاجل إلى المستشفى، وخلّفت لديه تشوهات وأضراراً صحية وجسدية جسيمة.

وتوجّه الدعوى القضائية اتهامات مباشرة للشركة بالإهمال والتقصير في تدابير السلامة؛ حيث أكد كاسينوف في شكواه أن المنشأة لم توفر أي تحذيرات كافية أو لافتات تنبه الزوار إلى شراسة التمساح وخطورته، فضلاً عن تقاعس القائمين عليها عن اتخاذ إجراءات مناسبة لتقييد حركة الحيوان أو تأمين الحماية اللازمة للمشاركين أثناء التجربة. وفيما يسعى المدعي لاسترداد حقوقه وجبر الأضرار الجسدية والنفسية التي لحقت به، لم تصدر الشركة السياحية المعنية أي تعليق رسمي على القضية حتى الآن.