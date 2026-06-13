وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) اتفاقه مع إيران بأنه «الجدار الذي يمنع إيران من امتلاك أي سلاح نووي»، موضحاً أن الاتفاق سيُوقَّع غداً.


وأكد ترمب، على منصته «تروث سوشيال»، أنه فور التوقيع سيُفتح مضيق هرمز أمام الجميع، مهاجماً الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، قائلاً: «إن اتفاق أوباما، المعروف باسم خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة، كان طريقاً سهلاً وجميلاً وسلساً نحو امتلاك سلاح نووي، وهو السلاح الذي كانت إيران ستحصل عليه قبل 6 سنوات، وكانت ستستخدمه قبل وقت طويل من الآن. أما اتفاقي مع إيران فهو النقيض تماماً، إنه جدار يمنع امتلاك أي سلاح نووي».


وأشار إلى أن إيران لم تعد ترغب في امتلاك سلاح نووي، ولن تمتلكه، سواء عبر الشراء أو التطوير أو أي وسيلة أخرى للحصول عليه، مبيناً أن علاقة بلاده مع إيران مختلفة تماماً وأفضل بكثير من العلاقات التي أقامتها الإدارات السابقة.


ونفى ترمب المعلومات التي تتحدث عن دفع الولايات المتحدة تعويضات لإيران، قائلاً: «على عكس مئات المليارات من الدولارات التي دفعها أوباما لهم، بما في ذلك 1.7 مليار دولار نقداً، فلن تُدفع أي أموال».


وتوعد ترمب بالدخول في الوقت المناسب لاستعادة اليورانيوم المخصب، أو ما وصفه بـ«الغبار النووي المدفون»، قائلاً: «في الوقت المناسب، عندما يعم الهدوء، سندخل لاستعادة الغبار النووي المدفون عميقاً تحت الجبال الجرانيتية الضخمة، وذلك بفضل قاذفاتنا الرائعة من طراز بي-2 وطياريها المتميزين، ثم سنقوم بتخفيفه وتدميره، سواء في إيران أو في الولايات المتحدة».


وأعرب ترمب عن تطلعه للعمل مع إيران والشرق الأوسط بأكمله في المستقبل، قائلاً: «نتطلع إلى العمل مع إيران، ومع الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، لسنوات طويلة في المستقبل. ونأمل أن تسير هذه العملية بسرعة وسهولة وسلاسة».


وواصل ترمب تهديداته لإيران في حال فشل الاتفاق، قائلاً: «أما إذا لم يحدث ذلك، فلدينا البديل الحاسم، ونأمل ألا نضطر إلى استخدامه مرة أخرى أبداً».


وكان المتحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية قد قال في تصريحات صحفية إن إسلام آباد ستنظم غداً (الأحد) حفل توقيع إلكتروني عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي لاتفاق سلام أمريكي إيراني.


في المقابل، قال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي: «لا خطط لدى فريقنا المفاوض للسفر إلى جنيف أو أي مكان آخر خلال اليومين القادمين، ويجب الانتظار لمعرفة الموعد الدقيق لتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم».


وأضاف: «احتمال الانتهاء من مذكرة التفاهم خلال الأيام القادمة كبير».