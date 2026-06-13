وصف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت) اتفاقه مع إيران بأنه «الجدار الذي يمنع إيران من امتلاك أي سلاح نووي»، موضحاً أن الاتفاق سيُوقَّع غداً.
وأكد ترمب، على منصته «تروث سوشيال»، أنه فور التوقيع سيُفتح مضيق هرمز أمام الجميع، مهاجماً الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما، قائلاً: «إن اتفاق أوباما، المعروف باسم خطة العمل الشاملة المشتركة، كان طريقاً سهلاً وجميلاً وسلساً نحو امتلاك سلاح نووي، وهو السلاح الذي كانت إيران ستحصل عليه قبل 6 سنوات، وكانت ستستخدمه قبل وقت طويل من الآن. أما اتفاقي مع إيران فهو النقيض تماماً، إنه جدار يمنع امتلاك أي سلاح نووي».
وأشار إلى أن إيران لم تعد ترغب في امتلاك سلاح نووي، ولن تمتلكه، سواء عبر الشراء أو التطوير أو أي وسيلة أخرى للحصول عليه، مبيناً أن علاقة بلاده مع إيران مختلفة تماماً وأفضل بكثير من العلاقات التي أقامتها الإدارات السابقة.
ونفى ترمب المعلومات التي تتحدث عن دفع الولايات المتحدة تعويضات لإيران، قائلاً: «على عكس مئات المليارات من الدولارات التي دفعها أوباما لهم، بما في ذلك 1.7 مليار دولار نقداً، فلن تُدفع أي أموال».
وتوعد ترمب بالدخول في الوقت المناسب لاستعادة اليورانيوم المخصب، أو ما وصفه بـ«الغبار النووي المدفون»، قائلاً: «في الوقت المناسب، عندما يعم الهدوء، سندخل لاستعادة الغبار النووي المدفون عميقاً تحت الجبال الجرانيتية الضخمة، وذلك بفضل قاذفاتنا الرائعة من طراز بي-2 وطياريها المتميزين، ثم سنقوم بتخفيفه وتدميره، سواء في إيران أو في الولايات المتحدة».
وأعرب ترمب عن تطلعه للعمل مع إيران والشرق الأوسط بأكمله في المستقبل، قائلاً: «نتطلع إلى العمل مع إيران، ومع الشرق الأوسط بأكمله، لسنوات طويلة في المستقبل. ونأمل أن تسير هذه العملية بسرعة وسهولة وسلاسة».
وواصل ترمب تهديداته لإيران في حال فشل الاتفاق، قائلاً: «أما إذا لم يحدث ذلك، فلدينا البديل الحاسم، ونأمل ألا نضطر إلى استخدامه مرة أخرى أبداً».
وكان المتحدث باسم الخارجية الباكستانية قد قال في تصريحات صحفية إن إسلام آباد ستنظم غداً (الأحد) حفل توقيع إلكتروني عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي لاتفاق سلام أمريكي إيراني.
في المقابل، قال المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية إسماعيل بقائي: «لا خطط لدى فريقنا المفاوض للسفر إلى جنيف أو أي مكان آخر خلال اليومين القادمين، ويجب الانتظار لمعرفة الموعد الدقيق لتوقيع مذكرة التفاهم».
وأضاف: «احتمال الانتهاء من مذكرة التفاهم خلال الأيام القادمة كبير».
U.S. President Donald Trump described his agreement with Iran today (Saturday) as "the wall that prevents Iran from possessing any nuclear weapon," explaining that the agreement will be signed tomorrow.
Trump confirmed on his platform "Truth Social" that as soon as the signing takes place, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to everyone, attacking former President Barack Obama by saying: "Obama's agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was an easy, beautiful, and smooth path to acquiring a nuclear weapon, which Iran would have obtained six years ago and would have used long before now. My agreement with Iran is the complete opposite; it is a wall that prevents the possession of any nuclear weapon."
He pointed out that Iran no longer wishes to possess a nuclear weapon and will not acquire one, whether through purchase, development, or any other means, indicating that his country's relationship with Iran is completely different and much better than the relationships established by previous administrations.
Trump denied information regarding the United States paying compensation to Iran, stating: "Unlike the hundreds of billions of dollars that Obama paid them, including $1.7 billion in cash, no money will be paid."
Trump vowed to intervene at the right time to recover enriched uranium, or what he described as "buried nuclear dust," saying: "In due time, when calm prevails, we will enter to recover the buried nuclear dust deep under the massive granite mountains, thanks to our magnificent B-2 bombers and their exceptional pilots, and then we will neutralize and destroy it, whether in Iran or in the United States."
Trump expressed his eagerness to work with Iran and the entire Middle East in the future, saying: "We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East for many years to come. We hope this process will proceed quickly, easily, and smoothly."
Trump continued his threats to Iran in case the agreement fails, saying: "If that does not happen, we have a decisive alternative, and we hope we never have to use it again."
The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in press remarks that Islamabad will organize an electronic signing ceremony via video conferencing for the U.S.-Iran peace agreement tomorrow (Sunday).
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei said: "Our negotiating team has no plans to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next two days, and we must wait to know the exact date for the signing of the memorandum of understanding."
He added: "The likelihood of finalizing the memorandum of understanding in the coming days is high."