U.S. President Donald Trump described his agreement with Iran today (Saturday) as "the wall that prevents Iran from possessing any nuclear weapon," explaining that the agreement will be signed tomorrow.



Trump confirmed on his platform "Truth Social" that as soon as the signing takes place, the Strait of Hormuz will be open to everyone, attacking former President Barack Obama by saying: "Obama's agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was an easy, beautiful, and smooth path to acquiring a nuclear weapon, which Iran would have obtained six years ago and would have used long before now. My agreement with Iran is the complete opposite; it is a wall that prevents the possession of any nuclear weapon."



He pointed out that Iran no longer wishes to possess a nuclear weapon and will not acquire one, whether through purchase, development, or any other means, indicating that his country's relationship with Iran is completely different and much better than the relationships established by previous administrations.



Trump denied information regarding the United States paying compensation to Iran, stating: "Unlike the hundreds of billions of dollars that Obama paid them, including $1.7 billion in cash, no money will be paid."



Trump vowed to intervene at the right time to recover enriched uranium, or what he described as "buried nuclear dust," saying: "In due time, when calm prevails, we will enter to recover the buried nuclear dust deep under the massive granite mountains, thanks to our magnificent B-2 bombers and their exceptional pilots, and then we will neutralize and destroy it, whether in Iran or in the United States."



Trump expressed his eagerness to work with Iran and the entire Middle East in the future, saying: "We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East for many years to come. We hope this process will proceed quickly, easily, and smoothly."



Trump continued his threats to Iran in case the agreement fails, saying: "If that does not happen, we have a decisive alternative, and we hope we never have to use it again."



The spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated in press remarks that Islamabad will organize an electronic signing ceremony via video conferencing for the U.S.-Iran peace agreement tomorrow (Sunday).



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baqaei said: "Our negotiating team has no plans to travel to Geneva or anywhere else in the next two days, and we must wait to know the exact date for the signing of the memorandum of understanding."



He added: "The likelihood of finalizing the memorandum of understanding in the coming days is high."