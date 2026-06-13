​في إطار جهوده الإنسانية المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الأدوات الحربية، نفذ مشروع تنظيف الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام «مسام» الذي يموله مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية عملية إتلاف وتفجير واسعة شملت 1,354 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، في خطوة تأتي امتداداً للنجاحات المتتالية التي يحققها المشروع لحماية أرواح المدنيين الأبرياء.

​تنسيق أمني وميداني

وأوضح المركز الإعلامي لمشروع «مسام» في بيان له اليوم (السبت)، أن فرق الطوارئ التابعة للمشروع، وبتنسيق رفيع المستوى مع فرع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام، أنجزت بنجاح (الأربعاء) الماضي العملية التي تُعد الثامنة من نوعها في مدينة المكلا منذ مطلع العام الجاري، مشيراً إلى أن ترسانة المخلفات الخطرة التي جرى التخلص منها وتفجيرها بأمان شملت 63 قذيفة هاون عيار 82، و14 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و14 لغماً مضاداً للمركبات، إضافة إلى 123 قذيفة مدفعية عيار 23، و37 قذيفة عيار 37، و16 قنبلة يدوية، إلى جانب 636 طلقة عيار 12.7، و356 فيوزاً وصاعقاً مخصصاً للقذائف المدفعية، في خطوة تعكس المقدرة العالية للفرق الميدانية في تحييد خطر المقذوفات العشوائية.

​أرقام تعكس حجم الإنجاز

​وكشف البيان أن هذه العملية رفعت حصيلة المواد المقذوفة والعبوات الناسفة التي تم إتلافها وتفكيكها في محافظة حضرموت وحدها إلى 15,463 قطعة، مؤكداً العزم على مواصلة العمل الدؤوب حتى إعلان اليمن خالياً تماماً من هذه السموم المدفونة.

​وعلى مستوى المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، أكد مشروع «مسام» تصاعد وتيرة العمليات الإنسانية منذ مطلع العام الحالي 2026، إذ تمكنت السواعد الطولى للمشروع من إتلاف 40,815 مادة متفجرة وغير منفجرة، عُزلت وأُبطل مفعولها عبر 13 عملية إتلاف نوعية، توزعت جغرافياً بين 8 عمليات في مديريات المكلا، و3 عمليات في منطقة باب المندب الإستراتيجية بمحافظة تعز، إضافة إلى عمليتين شهدتهما محافظة أبين.

​يُذكر أن مشروع «مسام» يمثل حبل الوريد لآلاف المدنيين في اليمن، وتواصل كوادره الفنية وبسالة فرقها الميدانية الليل بالنهار لانتزاع أدوات الموت، وتأمين المسارات الحياتية للمواطنين، تكريساً لرسالة المملكة الإنسانية السامية.