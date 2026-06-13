في إطار جهوده الإنسانية المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من مخلفات الأدوات الحربية، نفذ مشروع تنظيف الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام «مسام» الذي يموله مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية عملية إتلاف وتفجير واسعة شملت 1,354 قطعة من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، في خطوة تأتي امتداداً للنجاحات المتتالية التي يحققها المشروع لحماية أرواح المدنيين الأبرياء.
تنسيق أمني وميداني
وأوضح المركز الإعلامي لمشروع «مسام» في بيان له اليوم (السبت)، أن فرق الطوارئ التابعة للمشروع، وبتنسيق رفيع المستوى مع فرع المركز التنفيذي للتعامل مع الألغام، أنجزت بنجاح (الأربعاء) الماضي العملية التي تُعد الثامنة من نوعها في مدينة المكلا منذ مطلع العام الجاري، مشيراً إلى أن ترسانة المخلفات الخطرة التي جرى التخلص منها وتفجيرها بأمان شملت 63 قذيفة هاون عيار 82، و14 لغماً مضاداً للأفراد، و14 لغماً مضاداً للمركبات، إضافة إلى 123 قذيفة مدفعية عيار 23، و37 قذيفة عيار 37، و16 قنبلة يدوية، إلى جانب 636 طلقة عيار 12.7، و356 فيوزاً وصاعقاً مخصصاً للقذائف المدفعية، في خطوة تعكس المقدرة العالية للفرق الميدانية في تحييد خطر المقذوفات العشوائية.
أرقام تعكس حجم الإنجاز
وكشف البيان أن هذه العملية رفعت حصيلة المواد المقذوفة والعبوات الناسفة التي تم إتلافها وتفكيكها في محافظة حضرموت وحدها إلى 15,463 قطعة، مؤكداً العزم على مواصلة العمل الدؤوب حتى إعلان اليمن خالياً تماماً من هذه السموم المدفونة.
وعلى مستوى المحافظات اليمنية المحررة، أكد مشروع «مسام» تصاعد وتيرة العمليات الإنسانية منذ مطلع العام الحالي 2026، إذ تمكنت السواعد الطولى للمشروع من إتلاف 40,815 مادة متفجرة وغير منفجرة، عُزلت وأُبطل مفعولها عبر 13 عملية إتلاف نوعية، توزعت جغرافياً بين 8 عمليات في مديريات المكلا، و3 عمليات في منطقة باب المندب الإستراتيجية بمحافظة تعز، إضافة إلى عمليتين شهدتهما محافظة أبين.
يُذكر أن مشروع «مسام» يمثل حبل الوريد لآلاف المدنيين في اليمن، وتواصل كوادره الفنية وبسالة فرقها الميدانية الليل بالنهار لانتزاع أدوات الموت، وتأمين المسارات الحياتية للمواطنين، تكريساً لرسالة المملكة الإنسانية السامية.
As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to clear Yemeni lands from the remnants of war tools, the "Masam" project, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, carried out a large-scale destruction and detonation operation that included 1,354 pieces of landmines and unexploded ordnance in the city of Mukalla, in the Hadhramaut governorate. This step comes as an extension of the successive successes achieved by the project to protect the lives of innocent civilians.
Security and Field Coordination
The media center of the "Masam" project clarified in a statement today (Saturday) that the emergency teams of the project, in high-level coordination with the branch of the Executive Center for Mine Action, successfully completed the operation last Wednesday, which is considered the eighth of its kind in the city of Mukalla since the beginning of this year. It pointed out that the arsenal of hazardous remnants that were safely disposed of and detonated included 63 82mm mortar shells, 14 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-vehicle mines, in addition to 123 23mm artillery shells, 37 37mm shells, 16 hand grenades, along with 636 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and 356 fuses and detonators designated for artillery shells, reflecting the high capability of the field teams in neutralizing the danger of random projectiles.
Figures Reflecting the Scale of Achievement
The statement revealed that this operation raised the total of disposed and dismantled explosive materials and improvised explosive devices in the Hadhramaut governorate alone to 15,463 pieces, affirming the determination to continue the diligent work until Yemen is declared completely free of these buried toxins.
At the level of the liberated Yemeni governorates, the "Masam" project confirmed the increase in the pace of humanitarian operations since the beginning of the current year 2026, as the project’s teams managed to dispose of 40,815 explosive and unexploded materials, which were isolated and neutralized through 13 qualitative destruction operations, distributed geographically between 8 operations in the Mukalla districts, 3 operations in the strategic Bab al-Mandab area in Taiz governorate, in addition to two operations that took place in Abyan governorate.
It is worth mentioning that the "Masam" project represents a lifeline for thousands of civilians in Yemen, and its technical staff and the bravery of its field teams work day and night to remove the tools of death and secure the life pathways for citizens, embodying the noble humanitarian message of the Kingdom.