As part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to clear Yemeni lands from the remnants of war tools, the "Masam" project, funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, carried out a large-scale destruction and detonation operation that included 1,354 pieces of landmines and unexploded ordnance in the city of Mukalla, in the Hadhramaut governorate. This step comes as an extension of the successive successes achieved by the project to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

​Security and Field Coordination

The media center of the "Masam" project clarified in a statement today (Saturday) that the emergency teams of the project, in high-level coordination with the branch of the Executive Center for Mine Action, successfully completed the operation last Wednesday, which is considered the eighth of its kind in the city of Mukalla since the beginning of this year. It pointed out that the arsenal of hazardous remnants that were safely disposed of and detonated included 63 82mm mortar shells, 14 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-vehicle mines, in addition to 123 23mm artillery shells, 37 37mm shells, 16 hand grenades, along with 636 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and 356 fuses and detonators designated for artillery shells, reflecting the high capability of the field teams in neutralizing the danger of random projectiles.

​Figures Reflecting the Scale of Achievement

The statement revealed that this operation raised the total of disposed and dismantled explosive materials and improvised explosive devices in the Hadhramaut governorate alone to 15,463 pieces, affirming the determination to continue the diligent work until Yemen is declared completely free of these buried toxins.

At the level of the liberated Yemeni governorates, the "Masam" project confirmed the increase in the pace of humanitarian operations since the beginning of the current year 2026, as the project’s teams managed to dispose of 40,815 explosive and unexploded materials, which were isolated and neutralized through 13 qualitative destruction operations, distributed geographically between 8 operations in the Mukalla districts, 3 operations in the strategic Bab al-Mandab area in Taiz governorate, in addition to two operations that took place in Abyan governorate.

It is worth mentioning that the "Masam" project represents a lifeline for thousands of civilians in Yemen, and its technical staff and the bravery of its field teams work day and night to remove the tools of death and secure the life pathways for citizens, embodying the noble humanitarian message of the Kingdom.