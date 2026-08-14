تتجه أنظار الآلاف من الباحثين عن عمل في المملكة هذا الأسبوع نحو منصة المنظومة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، عقب ضخ دفعة قياسية جديدة بلغت 6287 وظيفة شاغرة في مؤسسات القطاع الخاص، ومخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات السعودية من الجنسين.
وتعكس الدفعة الجديدة استمرار الطلب المرتفع على الكوادر الوطنية، إلى جانب تنوع التخصصات المتاحة التي شملت مجالات الإدارة، وتقنية المعلومات، والمبيعات والتسويق، والسياحة والضيافة، إلى جانب الهندسة والخدمات اللوجستية والتشغيل.
وكشفت خريطة التوزيع الجغرافي تركزا لافتا للفرص في المراكز الاقتصادية والسكانية الكبرى، حيث استحوذت منطقتا الرياض ومكة المكرمة وحدهما على 4374 وظيفة، وهو ما يعادل نحو 70% من إجمالي الفرص المطروحة.
وتصدرت العاصمة الرياض القائمة بـ 2362 وظيفة ركزت بشكل أساسي على قطاعات الإدارة والتسويق وتقنية المعلومات والهندسة، تلتها مكة المكرمة بـ 2012 وظيفة شهدت زَخَماً كبيراً في مجالات السياحة والضيافة والخدمات العامة. وجاءت المنطقة الشرقية في المرتبة الثالثة بـ 627 فرصة غلبت عليها التخصصات الهندسية والصناعية والخدمات اللوجستية.
ولم تقتصر الفرص على المناطق الكبرى، إذ سجلت بقية مناطق المملكة حضوراً متعدداً، حيث طرحت الجوف 327 وظيفة تركزت في الزراعة والصناعات الغذائية، تلتها المدينة المنورة بـ 264 وظيفة في مجالات الضيافة والنقل، وحائل بـ 249 وظيفة في التجزئة والخدمات.
كما شملت القائمة كلاً من نجران 110 وظائف، وجازان 87 وظيفة، وعسير 85 وظيفة، والباحة 53 وظيفة، والحدود الشمالية 47 وظيفة، والقصيم 39 وظيفة، وتبوك 25 وظيفة بمجالات تتنوع بين التعدين والمقاولات وإدارة المشاريع.
وتتيح منصة «جدارات» للباحثين عن عمل إمكانية التقديم الفوري، عبر الدخول للموقع واستخدام أدوات الفلترة لتحديد المنطقة، والمسمى الوظيفي، والمؤهل العلمي، ثم إرسال طلب التقديم مباشرة على الفرصة المناسبة.
Thousands of job seekers in the Kingdom are turning their attention this week to the National Employment System platform "Jadarat," following the release of a record batch of 6,287 job vacancies in private sector institutions, fully dedicated to Saudi talents of both genders.
This new batch reflects the continued high demand for national cadres, alongside the diversity of available specialties, which include fields such as management, information technology, sales and marketing, tourism and hospitality, as well as engineering, logistics, and operations.
The geographical distribution map revealed a notable concentration of opportunities in major economic and population centers, where the Riyadh and Makkah regions alone accounted for 4,374 jobs, which is approximately 70% of the total opportunities offered.
The capital, Riyadh, topped the list with 2,362 jobs primarily focused on the sectors of management, marketing, information technology, and engineering, followed by Makkah with 2,012 jobs that saw significant momentum in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and public services. The Eastern Province came in third place with 627 opportunities dominated by engineering, industrial, and logistics specialties.
Opportunities were not limited to the major regions, as the rest of the Kingdom's areas recorded a diverse presence, with Al-Jawf offering 327 jobs concentrated in agriculture and food industries, followed by Medina with 264 jobs in hospitality and transportation, and Ha'il with 249 jobs in retail and services.
The list also included Najran with 110 jobs, Jazan with 87 jobs, Asir with 85 jobs, Al-Baha with 53 jobs, Northern Borders with 47 jobs, Qassim with 39 jobs, and Tabuk with 25 jobs in fields ranging from mining, contracting, to project management.
The "Jadarat" platform allows job seekers to apply instantly by visiting the site and using filtering tools to specify the region, job title, and educational qualification, then submitting an application directly for the suitable opportunity.