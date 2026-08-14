Thousands of job seekers in the Kingdom are turning their attention this week to the National Employment System platform "Jadarat," following the release of a record batch of 6,287 job vacancies in private sector institutions, fully dedicated to Saudi talents of both genders.

This new batch reflects the continued high demand for national cadres, alongside the diversity of available specialties, which include fields such as management, information technology, sales and marketing, tourism and hospitality, as well as engineering, logistics, and operations.

The geographical distribution map revealed a notable concentration of opportunities in major economic and population centers, where the Riyadh and Makkah regions alone accounted for 4,374 jobs, which is approximately 70% of the total opportunities offered.

The capital, Riyadh, topped the list with 2,362 jobs primarily focused on the sectors of management, marketing, information technology, and engineering, followed by Makkah with 2,012 jobs that saw significant momentum in the fields of tourism, hospitality, and public services. The Eastern Province came in third place with 627 opportunities dominated by engineering, industrial, and logistics specialties.

Opportunities were not limited to the major regions, as the rest of the Kingdom's areas recorded a diverse presence, with Al-Jawf offering 327 jobs concentrated in agriculture and food industries, followed by Medina with 264 jobs in hospitality and transportation, and Ha'il with 249 jobs in retail and services.

The list also included Najran with 110 jobs, Jazan with 87 jobs, Asir with 85 jobs, Al-Baha with 53 jobs, Northern Borders with 47 jobs, Qassim with 39 jobs, and Tabuk with 25 jobs in fields ranging from mining, contracting, to project management.

The "Jadarat" platform allows job seekers to apply instantly by visiting the site and using filtering tools to specify the region, job title, and educational qualification, then submitting an application directly for the suitable opportunity.