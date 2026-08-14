تتجه أنظار الآلاف من الباحثين عن عمل في المملكة هذا الأسبوع نحو منصة المنظومة الوطنية للتوظيف «جدارات»، عقب ضخ دفعة قياسية جديدة بلغت 6287 وظيفة شاغرة في مؤسسات القطاع الخاص، ومخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات السعودية من الجنسين.

وتعكس الدفعة الجديدة استمرار الطلب المرتفع على الكوادر الوطنية، إلى جانب تنوع التخصصات المتاحة التي شملت مجالات الإدارة، وتقنية المعلومات، والمبيعات والتسويق، والسياحة والضيافة، إلى جانب الهندسة والخدمات اللوجستية والتشغيل.

وكشفت خريطة التوزيع الجغرافي تركزا لافتا للفرص في المراكز الاقتصادية والسكانية الكبرى، حيث استحوذت منطقتا الرياض ومكة المكرمة وحدهما على 4374 وظيفة، وهو ما يعادل نحو 70% من إجمالي الفرص المطروحة.

وتصدرت العاصمة الرياض القائمة بـ 2362 وظيفة ركزت بشكل أساسي على قطاعات الإدارة والتسويق وتقنية المعلومات والهندسة، تلتها مكة المكرمة بـ 2012 وظيفة شهدت زَخَماً كبيراً في مجالات السياحة والضيافة والخدمات العامة. وجاءت المنطقة الشرقية في المرتبة الثالثة بـ 627 فرصة غلبت عليها التخصصات الهندسية والصناعية والخدمات اللوجستية.

ولم تقتصر الفرص على المناطق الكبرى، إذ سجلت بقية مناطق المملكة حضوراً متعدداً، حيث طرحت الجوف 327 وظيفة تركزت في الزراعة والصناعات الغذائية، تلتها المدينة المنورة بـ 264 وظيفة في مجالات الضيافة والنقل، وحائل بـ 249 وظيفة في التجزئة والخدمات.

كما شملت القائمة كلاً من نجران 110 وظائف، وجازان 87 وظيفة، وعسير 85 وظيفة، والباحة 53 وظيفة، والحدود الشمالية 47 وظيفة، والقصيم 39 وظيفة، وتبوك 25 وظيفة بمجالات تتنوع بين التعدين والمقاولات وإدارة المشاريع.

وتتيح منصة «جدارات» للباحثين عن عمل إمكانية التقديم الفوري، عبر الدخول للموقع واستخدام أدوات الفلترة لتحديد المنطقة، والمسمى الوظيفي، والمؤهل العلمي، ثم إرسال طلب التقديم مباشرة على الفرصة المناسبة.