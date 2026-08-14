تحولت شقة سكنية في مدينة 15 مايو بالقاهرة إلى مسرح لمأساة أسرية دامية، بعدما دوّى صوت الرصاص داخل المنزل وسقط أفراد من الأسرة بين قتيل ومصاب، في واقعة صادمة انتهت بضبط مهندس متهم بإطلاق النار على ابنته وشقيقي طليقته، وزوج ابنة خالة، بينما بدأت الأجهزة الأمنية والنيابة تحقيقات مكثفة لكشف ما جرى خلف أبواب المنزل، والوقوف على الدوافع التي انتهت بهذه النهاية المأساوية.
وبحسب المعلومات الأولية، تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بمديرية أمن القاهرة بلاغًا يفيد بوقوع حادثة إطلاق نار داخل مسكن في نطاق مدينة 15 مايو بمنطقة حلوان التابعة لمحافظة القاهرة، لتنتقل على الفور قوات الشرطة ورجال المباحث إلى موقع البلاغ، حيث بدأت في فحص المكان والوقوف على تفاصيل ما جرى.
4 جثث داخل شقة سكنية
وكشفت المعاينة الأولية، أنه أثناء تواجد جميع المتوفين والمصابين اثناء إجراء جلسة صلح بين عائلة المتهم وعائلة زوجته حدثت مشادة بينهم تطورت لمشاجرة وقام المتهم بإطلاق أعيرة نارية من مسدسه الخاص بشكل عشوائي مما أدى الى مصرع وإصابة 6 أشخاص.
وكانت غرفة عمليات النجدة قد تلقت بلاغًا من الأهالي بشأن العثور على عدد من الأشخاص داخل شقة سكنية في نطاق حلوان، وعلى الفور انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية ورجال المباحث إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث تبين وجود الضحايا داخل المسكن.
وبدأت فرق البحث الجنائي في إجراء التحريات اللازمة، وفحص موقع الجريمة والاستماع إلى أقوال الشهود والمحيطين بالأسرة، في محاولة لتحديد التسلسل الكامل للأحداث التي سبقت الواقعة.
إصابتان في ظروف الحادثة
ووفق البيانات الأولية المتاحة، أسفرت الواقعة كذلك عن إصابة شاب ووالده حيث أُصيب عابد إياد محمد،21 عامًا، بطلق ناري في القدم اليمنى، إلى جانب إصابة والده إياد محمد، 45 عامًا، بطعنة نافذة في الظهر.
وجرى نقل المصابين إلى مستشفى قصر العيني لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، فيما تواصل الأجهزة الأمنية إجراءاتها لكشف كافة تفاصيل الحادثة.
القبض على المهندس المتهم
ونجحت الأجهزة الأمنية في ضبط المهندس المتهم بإطلاق النار داخل المسكن، واقتياده إلى ديوان القسم، تمهيدًا لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه.
وتعمل جهات التحقيق على الاستماع إلى أقوال المتهم والمصابين والشهود، إلى جانب فحص الأدلة التي جرى جمعها من مسرح الواقعة، للوقوف على الأسباب والدوافع الحقيقية وراء الجريمة.
كما يجري رجال المباحث تحريات مكثفة لكشف ملابسات الواقعة، وتحديد طبيعة الخلافات التي سبقتها، وما إذا كانت هناك أسباب أو دوافع محددة دفعت المتهم إلى ارتكاب الجريمة.
التحقيقات تحسم الملابسات
ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية، ولم تعلن جهات التحقيق حتى الآن بصورة نهائية عن الدافع وراء الواقعة أو تفاصيل الخلاف الذي سبقها.
وتم تحرير المحضر اللازم بالواقعة، فيما تتولى النيابة المختصة التحقيق واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية المقررة، تمهيدًا لما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات من قرارات.
An apartment in the 15th of May City in Cairo turned into a scene of a bloody family tragedy, after the sound of gunfire echoed inside the home, leaving family members dead and injured in a shocking incident that ended with the arrest of an engineer accused of shooting his wife, children, and mother-in-law. Meanwhile, security forces and the prosecution began intensive investigations to uncover what transpired behind the doors of the home and to understand the motives that led to this tragic conclusion.
According to initial information, the security forces at the Cairo Security Directorate received a report about a shooting incident inside a residence in the 15th of May City in the Helwan area of Cairo Governorate. Immediately, police forces and detectives moved to the scene of the report, where they began examining the location and gathering details about what happened.
4 Bodies Found Inside the Apartment
The preliminary examination revealed the discovery of 4 bodies inside the apartment, all suffering from gunshot wounds, amidst a state of shock among the locals. Necessary procedures were taken, and the victims were transported according to established protocols.
The emergency operations room had received a report from the locals about finding several individuals inside an apartment in the Helwan area. Security forces and detectives promptly arrived at the scene, where the victims were found inside the residence.
Criminal investigation teams began conducting necessary inquiries, examining the crime scene, and listening to the statements of witnesses and those close to the family in an attempt to establish a complete timeline of events leading up to the incident.
Two Injuries in the Incident
According to the available initial data, the incident also resulted in the injury of a young man and his father. Ayad Iyad Muhammad (21 years old) was shot in the right foot, while his father, Iyad Muhammad (45 years old), sustained a stab wound to the back.
The injured were transported to Qasr Al-Aini Hospital for necessary medical care, while security forces continued their procedures to uncover all the details of the incident.
Arrest of the Accused Engineer
The security forces successfully arrested the engineer accused of firing inside the residence and took him to the police station in preparation for completing the legal procedures against him.
Investigating authorities are working to listen to the statements of the accused, the injured, and witnesses, in addition to examining the evidence collected from the scene of the incident, to determine the true reasons and motives behind the crime.
Detectives are also conducting intensive inquiries to uncover the circumstances of the incident and to identify the nature of the disputes that preceded it, as well as whether there were specific reasons or motives that led the accused to commit the crime.
Investigations to Clarify the Circumstances
Investigations are still ongoing, and the investigating authorities have not yet announced a definitive motive behind the incident or the details of the dispute that preceded it.
The results of the examination and inquiries, along with the statements of the accused, the injured, witnesses, and medical reports, are expected to contribute to revealing the complete picture of the incident and determining legal responsibilities.
A report has been filed regarding the incident, while the competent prosecution is conducting the investigation and taking the necessary legal actions, in preparation for the outcomes of the investigations and any decisions that may arise.