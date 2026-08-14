An apartment in the 15th of May City in Cairo turned into a scene of a bloody family tragedy, after the sound of gunfire echoed inside the home, leaving family members dead and injured in a shocking incident that ended with the arrest of an engineer accused of shooting his wife, children, and mother-in-law. Meanwhile, security forces and the prosecution began intensive investigations to uncover what transpired behind the doors of the home and to understand the motives that led to this tragic conclusion.

According to initial information, the security forces at the Cairo Security Directorate received a report about a shooting incident inside a residence in the 15th of May City in the Helwan area of Cairo Governorate. Immediately, police forces and detectives moved to the scene of the report, where they began examining the location and gathering details about what happened.

4 Bodies Found Inside the Apartment

The preliminary examination revealed the discovery of 4 bodies inside the apartment, all suffering from gunshot wounds, amidst a state of shock among the locals. Necessary procedures were taken, and the victims were transported according to established protocols.

The emergency operations room had received a report from the locals about finding several individuals inside an apartment in the Helwan area. Security forces and detectives promptly arrived at the scene, where the victims were found inside the residence.

Criminal investigation teams began conducting necessary inquiries, examining the crime scene, and listening to the statements of witnesses and those close to the family in an attempt to establish a complete timeline of events leading up to the incident.

Two Injuries in the Incident

According to the available initial data, the incident also resulted in the injury of a young man and his father. Ayad Iyad Muhammad (21 years old) was shot in the right foot, while his father, Iyad Muhammad (45 years old), sustained a stab wound to the back.

The injured were transported to Qasr Al-Aini Hospital for necessary medical care, while security forces continued their procedures to uncover all the details of the incident.

Arrest of the Accused Engineer

The security forces successfully arrested the engineer accused of firing inside the residence and took him to the police station in preparation for completing the legal procedures against him.

Investigating authorities are working to listen to the statements of the accused, the injured, and witnesses, in addition to examining the evidence collected from the scene of the incident, to determine the true reasons and motives behind the crime.

Detectives are also conducting intensive inquiries to uncover the circumstances of the incident and to identify the nature of the disputes that preceded it, as well as whether there were specific reasons or motives that led the accused to commit the crime.

Investigations to Clarify the Circumstances

Investigations are still ongoing, and the investigating authorities have not yet announced a definitive motive behind the incident or the details of the dispute that preceded it.

The results of the examination and inquiries, along with the statements of the accused, the injured, witnesses, and medical reports, are expected to contribute to revealing the complete picture of the incident and determining legal responsibilities.

A report has been filed regarding the incident, while the competent prosecution is conducting the investigation and taking the necessary legal actions, in preparation for the outcomes of the investigations and any decisions that may arise.